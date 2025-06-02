KLM Open 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour has moved on to the Netherlands and it's the turn of the KLM Open to host - check out who we're backing to win at The International GC
The European Swing portion of the DP World Tour season is in full flow, and it is the turn of the KLM Open to host this week's tournament.
Headlined by home favorite and two-time champion, Joost Luiten in 2025, the KLM Open has been on the schedule since the tour's inauguration back in 1972. Over 50 years since its first running, the tournament is once again sure to feature four more days of prime entertainment.
Guido Migliozzi is back to defend his title but will face tough competition from the likes of Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, England's Laurie Canter and China's Haotong Li - all of whom make up the shortest-price players in the field.
Other names who are also sure to have their say on proceedings include Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan and Keita Nakajima.
Below, the outright-winner odds are listed for many of the leading players in the field as well as our expert favorite and sleeper picks.
KLM Open Course Guide: The International Golf Club
Among the newest golf courses in Europe, The International Golf Club in Amsterdam was only built in 2012 but is known to be one of the best and most beautiful in the country. Designed by 1991 Masters champion, Ian Woosnam, it features hilly terrain, plenty of water and large undulating greens.
The International - hosting for the third time ever following its debut in 2019 and a return last year - has five par-3s, four par-5s and nine par-4s on the card, with a fascinating variety of set-ups.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the only two editions of this tournament to date, Sergio Garcia triumphed on 18-under back in 2019 while Migliozzi won via a playoff 12 months ago after reaching 11-under for the week.
Located very close to Schiphol Airport, players will have to put up with large airplanes crossing overhead at various points in the course. They will also have to plot their way round what is set up to be a tricky 6,914-yard par-71 this week.
A post shared by KLM Open (@klm_open)
A photo posted by on
KLM Open Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
Course
2024
Guido Migliozzi
-11 (playoff - Marcus Kinhult, Joe Dean)
The International
2023
Pablo Larrazabal
-13 (two strokes)
Bernardus Golf
2022
Victor Perez
-13 (playoff - Ryan Fox)
Bernardus Golf
2021
Kristoffer Broberg
-23 (three strokes)
Bernardus Golf
2020
Cancelled due to Covid-19
Cancelled due to Covid-19
Cancelled due to Covid-19
2019
Sergio Garcia
-18 (one stroke)
The International
2018
Ashun Wu
-16 (one stroke)
The Dutch
2017
Romain Wattel
-15 (one stroke)
The Dutch
2016
Joost Luiten
-19 (three strokes)
The Dutch
2015
Thomas Pieters
-19 (one stroke)
Kennemer
KLM Open Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)
- Haotong Li (+2000)
- Laurie Canter (+2200)
- Joost Luiten (+2200)
- Kristoffer Reitan (+3300)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)
- Ewen Ferguson (+3500)
- Keita Nakajima (+3500)
- Sam Bairstow (+4000)
- Richard Mansell (+4500)
- Jayden Schaper (+4500)
- Francesco Laporta (+5000)
- Guido Migliozzi (+5000)
- Marcel Schneider (+5000)
- Thriston Lawrence (+5000)
- Brandon Stone (+5000)
- Johannes Veerman (+5000)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+5500)
- Daniel Hillier (+5500)
- All other players priced at +6000 or higher
KLM Open Betting Picks
Favorite: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)
Former LIV golfer, Eugenio Chacarra has already proved he is one of the DP World Tour’s best players after winning in India earlier this year, and I believe he can go on and win again this week in the Netherlands.
The Spanish star, who now has wins on LIV Golf, the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, has a game that travels and is consistently putting in impressive performances, having missed just one cut in his past 13 starts. He is currently 14th in the Race to Dubai and looks likely to be one of the 10 players to earn a PGA Tour card this year via the European circuit.
Sleeper: Marcel Siem (+10000)
Siem bounced back from a missed cut in Belgium to record his best finish of the season so far last week in Austria, where he ended T5th after a closing seven-under-par 63. The six-time DP World Tour winner tends to blow hot and cold, though, so hopefully he can ride last week’s form into another good week in The Netherlands.
Favorite: Ewen Ferguson (+3500)
The Scotsman should have won the Soudal Open a fortnight ago, but a bogey at the 72nd hole and a playoff defeat meant he finished second. However, I expect Ferguson to bounce back and put in a strong performance at The International.
At last year's KLM Open, Ferguson would rue a poor weekend but, up until that point, he was firmly in contention. This time around, he is coming off of six placed finishes in six events and, on a course which suits his strong all-round game, I can't see why the 28-year-old can't contend again.
Sleeper: Oliver Lindell (+9000)
Lindell has been quietly going about his business over the past few weeks, with the Finn registering a T12th at the Turkish Airlines Open, a T25th at the Soudal Open and a T13th at last week's Austrian Alpine Open.
Those three top-25s make his odds very intriguing, especially on a course that tests every part of the game. Looking at his stats for 2025, Lindell doesn't stand out in any particular aspect, but his overall game is slightly above the Tour's average which, round a course that is similar to that of the last few weeks, makes me think he'll have another strong performance.
Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2200)
The Dutchman has all the right ingredients to make a successful pick this week. He's a home favorite, he's won the event twice before (2013 & 2016), his recent record is good with a couple of top-25s, and - crucially - his style of golf suits this course.
A shorter par-70 with plenty of water involved once again, Luiten knows exactly what to do and where to miss around The International GC. He is habitually accurate and can enjoy a historic hat-trick of wins if his putter cooperates.
Sleeper: Andrea Pavan (+6000)
Certainly not among the longer hitters on the DP World Tour, Pavan's expertise lies in accuracy and moments of magic in all facets of his game. Pavan finished T4th here last year and has managed a couple of top-10s around tighter courses so far this season, so his game should match up nicely to The International GC.
Also, the week after the Italian has missed a cut, he has gone T7th and T10th, proving his ability to bounce back quickly. That will be key given he failed to play the weekend in Austria.
How To Watch The KLM Open
US/ET
- Thursday, May 5 - Round One: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Friday, May 6 - Round Two: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, May 7 - Round Three: 7:30am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, May 8 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, May 5 - Round One: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, May 6 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, May 7 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, May 8 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The British Seaside Town Where Traditional Resort Meets First-Class Links Golf
Jeremy Ellwood bases himself at Skegness in Lincolnshire for three nights to mix the seaside golf close to town with the inland layout at Blankney an hour or so to the west
-
Discover How The Rife SCS1 Wedges Helped Four Golfers Sharpen Their Short Game
Four Golf Monthly readers get fitted into the new Rife SCS1 wedges by a world-renowned coach to see how they could improve their performance around the greens
-
RBC Canadian Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour moves to Canada this week and the historic RBC Canadian Open. Take a look at who our betting experts are backing at TPC Toronto
-
Austrian Alpine Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Find out the odds for the leading contenders at the DP World Tour's Austrian Alpine Open as well as our picks to win as the European Swing continues
-
US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?
-
Memorial Tournament 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which plays as the seventh Signature Event of the season
-
Soudal Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
We've listed the betting odds for all of the leading contenders at the 2025 Soudal Open as the DP World Tour continues its European Swing
-
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas
-
PGA Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Check out the betting odds for the leading hopefuls at the PGA Championship as well as our expert picks for the second men's Major of the year
-
Turkish Airlines Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour begins its European Swing in Turkiye at the Turkish Airlines Open - below are the odds for the leading players and our picks to win