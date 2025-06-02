KLM Open 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And Predictions

The European Swing portion of the DP World Tour season is in full flow, and it is the turn of the KLM Open to host this week's tournament.

Headlined by home favorite and two-time champion, Joost Luiten in 2025, the KLM Open has been on the schedule since the tour's inauguration back in 1972. Over 50 years since its first running, the tournament is once again sure to feature four more days of prime entertainment.

Guido Migliozzi is back to defend his title but will face tough competition from the likes of Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, England's Laurie Canter and China's Haotong Li - all of whom make up the shortest-price players in the field.

Other names who are also sure to have their say on proceedings include Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan and Keita Nakajima.

Below, the outright-winner odds are listed for many of the leading players in the field as well as our expert favorite and sleeper picks.

Guido Migliozzi poses next to the KLM Open trophy after winning at The International Golf Club in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

KLM Open Course Guide: The International Golf Club

Among the newest golf courses in Europe, The International Golf Club in Amsterdam was only built in 2012 but is known to be one of the best and most beautiful in the country. Designed by 1991 Masters champion, Ian Woosnam, it features hilly terrain, plenty of water and large undulating greens.

The International - hosting for the third time ever following its debut in 2019 and a return last year - has five par-3s, four par-5s and nine par-4s on the card, with a fascinating variety of set-ups.

In the only two editions of this tournament to date, Sergio Garcia triumphed on 18-under back in 2019 while Migliozzi won via a playoff 12 months ago after reaching 11-under for the week.

Located very close to Schiphol Airport, players will have to put up with large airplanes crossing overhead at various points in the course. They will also have to plot their way round what is set up to be a tricky 6,914-yard par-71 this week.

KLM Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score Course 2024 Guido Migliozzi -11 (playoff - Marcus Kinhult, Joe Dean) The International 2023 Pablo Larrazabal -13 (two strokes) Bernardus Golf 2022 Victor Perez -13 (playoff - Ryan Fox) Bernardus Golf 2021 Kristoffer Broberg -23 (three strokes) Bernardus Golf 2020 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 2019 Sergio Garcia -18 (one stroke) The International 2018 Ashun Wu -16 (one stroke) The Dutch 2017 Romain Wattel -15 (one stroke) The Dutch 2016 Joost Luiten -19 (three strokes) The Dutch 2015 Thomas Pieters -19 (one stroke) Kennemer

KLM Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)

Haotong Li (+2000)

Laurie Canter (+2200)

Joost Luiten (+2200)

Kristoffer Reitan (+3300)

Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

Ewen Ferguson (+3500)

Keita Nakajima (+3500)

Sam Bairstow (+4000)

Richard Mansell (+4500)

Jayden Schaper (+4500)

Francesco Laporta (+5000)

Guido Migliozzi (+5000)

Marcel Schneider (+5000)

Thriston Lawrence (+5000)

Brandon Stone (+5000)

Johannes Veerman (+5000)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+5500)

Daniel Hillier (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

KLM Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Eugenio Chacarra (+3500)

Former LIV golfer, Eugenio Chacarra has already proved he is one of the DP World Tour’s best players after winning in India earlier this year, and I believe he can go on and win again this week in the Netherlands.

The Spanish star, who now has wins on LIV Golf, the Asian Tour and DP World Tour, has a game that travels and is consistently putting in impressive performances, having missed just one cut in his past 13 starts. He is currently 14th in the Race to Dubai and looks likely to be one of the 10 players to earn a PGA Tour card this year via the European circuit.

Sleeper: Marcel Siem (+10000)

Siem bounced back from a missed cut in Belgium to record his best finish of the season so far last week in Austria, where he ended T5th after a closing seven-under-par 63. The six-time DP World Tour winner tends to blow hot and cold, though, so hopefully he can ride last week’s form into another good week in The Netherlands.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Ewen Ferguson (+3500)

The Scotsman should have won the Soudal Open a fortnight ago, but a bogey at the 72nd hole and a playoff defeat meant he finished second. However, I expect Ferguson to bounce back and put in a strong performance at The International.

At last year's KLM Open, Ferguson would rue a poor weekend but, up until that point, he was firmly in contention. This time around, he is coming off of six placed finishes in six events and, on a course which suits his strong all-round game, I can't see why the 28-year-old can't contend again.

Sleeper: Oliver Lindell (+9000)

Lindell has been quietly going about his business over the past few weeks, with the Finn registering a T12th at the Turkish Airlines Open, a T25th at the Soudal Open and a T13th at last week's Austrian Alpine Open.

Those three top-25s make his odds very intriguing, especially on a course that tests every part of the game. Looking at his stats for 2025, Lindell doesn't stand out in any particular aspect, but his overall game is slightly above the Tour's average which, round a course that is similar to that of the last few weeks, makes me think he'll have another strong performance.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2200)

The Dutchman has all the right ingredients to make a successful pick this week. He's a home favorite, he's won the event twice before (2013 & 2016), his recent record is good with a couple of top-25s, and - crucially - his style of golf suits this course.

A shorter par-70 with plenty of water involved once again, Luiten knows exactly what to do and where to miss around The International GC. He is habitually accurate and can enjoy a historic hat-trick of wins if his putter cooperates.

Sleeper: Andrea Pavan (+6000)

Certainly not among the longer hitters on the DP World Tour, Pavan's expertise lies in accuracy and moments of magic in all facets of his game. Pavan finished T4th here last year and has managed a couple of top-10s around tighter courses so far this season, so his game should match up nicely to The International GC.

Also, the week after the Italian has missed a cut, he has gone T7th and T10th, proving his ability to bounce back quickly. That will be key given he failed to play the weekend in Austria.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025