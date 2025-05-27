Austrian Alpine Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Find out the odds for the leading contenders at the DP World Tour's Austrian Alpine Open as well as our picks to win as the European Swing continues
Immediately off the back of a fantastic playoff at the Soudal Open in Belgium, won by Kristoffer Reitan, the DP World Tour is straight into the next leg of its European Swing at the Austrian Alpine Open.
An event making its comeback on the calendar, the Austrian Open was last seen in 2021 and was won by John Catlin who returns four years later. He is not among the favorites, however, and neither are four of the other five former champions in the field.
The only man who has lifted this trophy before and carries strong hopes of repeating the feat is Joost Luiten. The 2013 winner only has longer odds than four players - Jordan Smith, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Haotong Li and Eugenio Chacarra.
In a wide-open field, the home fans will be hoping an Austrian golfer can surge to the prize. There are several capable candidates, too, such as Bernd Wiesberger, Matthias Schwab, Lukas Nemecz and Max Steinlechner.
Below are the odds for many of the leading players in the field at this week's Austrian Alpine Open, as well as our selections for the title.
AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN COURSE GUIDE: GUT ALTENTANN GOLF CLUB
Gut Altentann Golf Club, near Salsburg in Austria, has the honor of being labelled as the first course in mainland Europe to be designed by Jack Nicklaus. After conversations began in the mid-1980s, the course was finally opened for play in 1989 and the Golden Bear appeared in the very first Austrian Open a year later.
Since first opening, Gut Altentann has hosted the Austrian Open three times in total and been renovated to match the rigours of the modern game. It remains less than 7,000 yards off the Championship tees, however, and will play as a par-70 this week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The course itself places an emphasis on accuracy and features contoured bunker complexes as well a huge greens and plenty of water throughout. In fact, water comes into play on more than half of the holes, so players must keep their golf ball on dry land to take advantage of any birdie chances.
In the only three stagings of this event to date, the winning score has ranged between 17-under and 19-under, so fans can expect plenty of low scoring and perhaps the opportunity to see a rare 59...
AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Player
Score
2021
John Catlin
-14 (playoff - Max Kieffer)
2020
Marc Warren
-13 (one stroke)
2019
No Tournament
No Tournament
2018
Mikko Korhonen
-16 (six strokes)
2017
Dylan Frittelli
-12 (one stroke)
2016
Ashun Wu
-13 (one stroke)
2015
Chris Wood
-15 (two strokes)
AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN BETTING ODDS
Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)
- Jordan Smith (+1600)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+2200)
- Haotong Li (+2200)
- Joost Luiten (+2500)
- Matthew Jordan (+3000)
- Keita Nakajima (+3300)
- Martin Couvra (+4000)
- Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)
- Richard Mansell (+4500)
- Francesco Laporta (+4500)
- Wenyi Ding (+4500)
- Kristoffer Reitan (+5000)
- Jayden Schaper (+5000)
- Brandon Stone (+5000)
- Daniel Hillier (+5000)
- Angel Ayora (+5000)
- Adrien Saddier (+5500)
- Frederic Lacroix (+5500)
- Julien Guerrier (+5500)
- Jacques Kruyswijk (+5500)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)
- Ugo Coussaud (+5500)
- All other players are priced at +6000 or higher
AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2500)
The 39-year-old has continued his impressive form of late, registering a T16th finish at last week's Soudal Open, as well as a solo third at the Hero Indian Open and a tie for fifth at the Turkish Airlines Open.
A former winner of the Austrian Open, Luiten has a great record in this event and, at a course where length isn't at a premium, his game matches up well. Ranking 12th in terms of driving accuracy, as well as sixth in greens in regulation, he sits at good value to contend once again this week.
Outsider: Andy Sullivan (+7000)
The Englishman claimed a T11th result at last week's Soudal Open, with Sullivan showing great consistency as he fired back-to-back 69s, as well as a 68 and 70 in Belgium.
This week, the course is again on the shorter side, which will suit Sullivan. Currently, he is inside the top-50 in terms of driving accuracy and is above average in terms of greens in regulation. The 38-year-old seems to be re-finding form and, on a course that suits his game, I can see him producing another steady week.
Favorite: Matthew Jordan (+3000)
Jordan could easily go under the radar in Austria this week, despite enjoying a brilliant run of form that includes five top-20s in his past eight starts - three of which were top-10s.
The Englishman is one of the best ball-strikers on the DP World Tour, so a test that requires accuracy and excellent putting has to make him one of the obvious challengers in Austria. A solo 12th-place at the Indian Open and a T9th at the Soudal Open - both on tight layouts which allow accurate strikers to excel - suggests Jordan is likely to do well again here.
Outsider: Darius Van Driel (+12000)
This might be my bravest outside pick of the season, but stick with me here. Prior to losing out in a playoff at the Soudal Open last week, Van Driel had missed six of his past eight cuts. However, it is because of his performance last week that I now believe he can take that confidence and use it to produce another run at the title in Austria.
It's another short course which requires accuracy over power, so the Dutchman will be able to carry on the momentum he generated during the final round of the Soudal Open, in particular, when the first round begins on Thursday.
Favorite: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)
It's rare that I pick the tournament favourite to win a golf tournament (unless his name is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy), but I can't understand how Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hasn't won on the DP World Tour yet. The talent the young Danish star possesses is frightening, and this could be the perfect test for him.
Neergaard-Petersen ranks 18th for driving accuracy (which will be important here), seventh for SG: Tee to green, ninth for SG: Approach and 32nd for SG: Putting - highlighting the consistency and strength he possesses throughout the bag. He has five top-10 finishes in nine starts on tour this year, and I believe he will finally get over the line this week.
Outsider: Edoardo Molinari (+7000)
I'm always one to trust the stats, and based on what the Austrian Alpine Open test asks for... I believe Edoardo Molinari has the answers.
Molinari is the most accurate driver of the golf ball on the DP World Tour this season, and he also ranks as the second best putter too. He is also hitting 70% of greens in regulation, so I ask myself - what could go wrong? He has two top-10 finishes in six starts this season and his price is huge... sign me up, please!
HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN
US/ET
- Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
- Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?
-
Stix Jack Nicklaus Essentials Package Set Review
Sam De’Ath takes the Stix Jack Nicklaus Essentials package set onto the course to see if it can be considered one of the best on the market
-
US Women's Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The second women's Major of the year is set to take place at Erin Hills and the betting odds are out - who have we chosen to get the job done?
-
Memorial Tournament 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which plays as the seventh Signature Event of the season
-
Soudal Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
We've listed the betting odds for all of the leading contenders at the 2025 Soudal Open as the DP World Tour continues its European Swing
-
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The PGA Tour returns this week, with the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at Colonial Country Club in Texas
-
PGA Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Check out the betting odds for the leading hopefuls at the PGA Championship as well as our expert picks for the second men's Major of the year
-
Turkish Airlines Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The DP World Tour begins its European Swing in Turkiye at the Turkish Airlines Open - below are the odds for the leading players and our picks to win
-
Truist Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The sixth Signature Event of the season takes place at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Rory McIlroy searching for a fifth title at the Truist Championship
-
LIV Golf Korea 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
As the LIV Golf League arrives in Korea for the first time, check out the odds for the leading players and our picks to win this week