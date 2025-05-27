Austrian Alpine Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Immediately off the back of a fantastic playoff at the Soudal Open in Belgium, won by Kristoffer Reitan, the DP World Tour is straight into the next leg of its European Swing at the Austrian Alpine Open.

An event making its comeback on the calendar, the Austrian Open was last seen in 2021 and was won by John Catlin who returns four years later. He is not among the favorites, however, and neither are four of the other five former champions in the field.

The only man who has lifted this trophy before and carries strong hopes of repeating the feat is Joost Luiten. The 2013 winner only has longer odds than four players - Jordan Smith, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Haotong Li and Eugenio Chacarra.

In a wide-open field, the home fans will be hoping an Austrian golfer can surge to the prize. There are several capable candidates, too, such as Bernd Wiesberger, Matthias Schwab, Lukas Nemecz and Max Steinlechner.

Below are the odds for many of the leading players in the field at this week's Austrian Alpine Open, as well as our selections for the title.

John Catlin won the Austrian Open the last time it was a European Tour event (2021) (Image credit: Andrew Redington)

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN COURSE GUIDE: GUT ALTENTANN GOLF CLUB

Gut Altentann Golf Club, near Salsburg in Austria, has the honor of being labelled as the first course in mainland Europe to be designed by Jack Nicklaus. After conversations began in the mid-1980s, the course was finally opened for play in 1989 and the Golden Bear appeared in the very first Austrian Open a year later.

Since first opening, Gut Altentann has hosted the Austrian Open three times in total and been renovated to match the rigours of the modern game. It remains less than 7,000 yards off the Championship tees, however, and will play as a par-70 this week.

The course itself places an emphasis on accuracy and features contoured bunker complexes as well a huge greens and plenty of water throughout. In fact, water comes into play on more than half of the holes, so players must keep their golf ball on dry land to take advantage of any birdie chances.

In the only three stagings of this event to date, the winning score has ranged between 17-under and 19-under, so fans can expect plenty of low scoring and perhaps the opportunity to see a rare 59...

Gut Altentann Golf Club was the first course on mainland Europe designed by Jack Nicklaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2021 John Catlin -14 (playoff - Max Kieffer) 2020 Marc Warren -13 (one stroke) 2019 No Tournament No Tournament 2018 Mikko Korhonen -16 (six strokes) 2017 Dylan Frittelli -12 (one stroke) 2016 Ashun Wu -13 (one stroke) 2015 Chris Wood -15 (two strokes)

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN BETTING ODDS

Outright winner odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (prices correct at time of publishing)

Jordan Smith (+1600)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)

Eugenio Chacarra (+2200)

Haotong Li (+2200)

Joost Luiten (+2500)

Matthew Jordan (+3000)

Keita Nakajima (+3300)

Martin Couvra (+4000)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)

Richard Mansell (+4500)

Francesco Laporta (+4500)

Wenyi Ding (+4500)

Kristoffer Reitan (+5000)

Jayden Schaper (+5000)

Brandon Stone (+5000)

Daniel Hillier (+5000)

Angel Ayora (+5000)

Adrien Saddier (+5500)

Frederic Lacroix (+5500)

Julien Guerrier (+5500)

Jacques Kruyswijk (+5500)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+5500)

Ugo Coussaud (+5500)

All other players are priced at +6000 or higher

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN BETTING PICKS

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joost Luiten (+2500)

The 39-year-old has continued his impressive form of late, registering a T16th finish at last week's Soudal Open, as well as a solo third at the Hero Indian Open and a tie for fifth at the Turkish Airlines Open.

A former winner of the Austrian Open, Luiten has a great record in this event and, at a course where length isn't at a premium, his game matches up well. Ranking 12th in terms of driving accuracy, as well as sixth in greens in regulation, he sits at good value to contend once again this week.

Outsider: Andy Sullivan (+7000)

The Englishman claimed a T11th result at last week's Soudal Open, with Sullivan showing great consistency as he fired back-to-back 69s, as well as a 68 and 70 in Belgium.

This week, the course is again on the shorter side, which will suit Sullivan. Currently, he is inside the top-50 in terms of driving accuracy and is above average in terms of greens in regulation. The 38-year-old seems to be re-finding form and, on a course that suits his game, I can see him producing another steady week.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Matthew Jordan (+3000)

Jordan could easily go under the radar in Austria this week, despite enjoying a brilliant run of form that includes five top-20s in his past eight starts - three of which were top-10s.

The Englishman is one of the best ball-strikers on the DP World Tour, so a test that requires accuracy and excellent putting has to make him one of the obvious challengers in Austria. A solo 12th-place at the Indian Open and a T9th at the Soudal Open - both on tight layouts which allow accurate strikers to excel - suggests Jordan is likely to do well again here.

Outsider: Darius Van Driel (+12000)

This might be my bravest outside pick of the season, but stick with me here. Prior to losing out in a playoff at the Soudal Open last week, Van Driel had missed six of his past eight cuts. However, it is because of his performance last week that I now believe he can take that confidence and use it to produce another run at the title in Austria.

It's another short course which requires accuracy over power, so the Dutchman will be able to carry on the momentum he generated during the final round of the Soudal Open, in particular, when the first round begins on Thursday.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600)

It's rare that I pick the tournament favourite to win a golf tournament (unless his name is Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy), but I can't understand how Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen hasn't won on the DP World Tour yet. The talent the young Danish star possesses is frightening, and this could be the perfect test for him.

Neergaard-Petersen ranks 18th for driving accuracy (which will be important here), seventh for SG: Tee to green, ninth for SG: Approach and 32nd for SG: Putting - highlighting the consistency and strength he possesses throughout the bag. He has five top-10 finishes in nine starts on tour this year, and I believe he will finally get over the line this week.

Outsider: Edoardo Molinari (+7000)

I'm always one to trust the stats, and based on what the Austrian Alpine Open test asks for... I believe Edoardo Molinari has the answers.

Molinari is the most accurate driver of the golf ball on the DP World Tour this season, and he also ranks as the second best putter too. He is also hitting 70% of greens in regulation, so I ask myself - what could go wrong? He has two top-10 finishes in six starts this season and his price is huge... sign me up, please!

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN

US/ET

Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App) Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 10:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 10:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App) Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App) Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 11:30am (NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, May 29 - Round One: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, May 30 - Round Two: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, May 31 - Round Three: 12:00pm - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, June 1 - Round Four: 11:30am - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

