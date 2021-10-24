The 49-year-old European Tour winner sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

Fredrik Andersson Hed Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

The golfing world was saddened on Sunday as former European Tour winner, Fredrik Andersson Hed, passed away at just 49-years of age.

Starting the game very young, the Swede got hooked when, at just 10-years-old, he shot 72-points in a stableford competition.

Forging a successful amateur career, Andersson Hed went on to win the European Young Masters and Swedish Junior Stroke-Play Championship in 1990. As well as his individual successes, the Swede enjoyed team victories, triumphing for Sweden at the European Youths’ Team Championship.

In that same year, he also represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy, alongside Max Anglert, Rickart Strongert and future Ryder Cup player Niclas Fasth.

After a stellar amateur career, Andersson Hed turned professional, finding success early on the European Challenge Tour, winning the 2003 Toyota PGA Championship.

He added a second Challenge Tour title at Le Touquet seven years later as he battled to establish himself on the European Tour, visiting Qualifying School on a number of occasions.

Eventually, he found his biggest win when, in 2010, he sealed victory at the Italian Open. That season was also his most successful as he reached 22nd place in the Order of Merit.

During 2010, the Swede enjoyed a runner-up finish at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship and five additional top tens. The pick of those results was an impressive tied sixth finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions, alongside global stars including Ernie Els and Tiger Woods.

After a number of close victory calls on the European Tour, Andersson Hed retired from the game in 2015, with 358 European Tour appearances and a record that reads one victory, six runner-up spots, 31 top tens and 191 cuts made.

Paying tribute to the Swede, European Tour Chief Operating Officer, Keith Waters, said “On behalf of the European Tour, I send our deepest condolences to Fredrik’s family and friends, particularly his wife Anna and children Viggo and Molly.

“It’s always incredibly sad when we lose a member of the European Tour family, and never more so than in the case of someone like Fredrik, who was taken far too soon.

“Fredrik was much loved in the golfing world and beyond, particularly amongst our Scandinavian players and staff, past and present. Our hearts go out to them at this incredibly sad time.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Fredrik, but even for those who didn’t, one glance at his career record highlights his strength and perseverance, with some genuinely wonderful moments as an individual and a valued team mate. I hope those close to him take some comfort in those wonderful memories, and the joy he brought to so many on the golf course.”