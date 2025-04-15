RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

Following on from an epic Masters that saw Rory McIlroy complete the Career Grand Slam, the PGA Tour moves to Harbour Town Golf Links and the RBC Heritage.

The fifth Signature Event of the season, the big names of the PGA Tour, excluding McIlroy, will be present at the $20 million tournament.

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title he won 12 months ago, which went to a Monday finish following lengthy storm-delays in South Carolina. He will be joined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Justin Thomas.

First played back in 1969, the RBC Heritage, formerly known as The Heritage, has seen many iconic winners, such as Arnold Palmer, Nick Price, Greg Norman, Payne Stewart and Jack Nicklaus.

In terms of scoring, the end result has varied from 22-under to single digits. As of writing, Stewart Cink holds the record for the highest tournament score.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harbour Town Golf Links, also known as Hilton Head, was designed by legendary course designer, Pete Dye, in 1967, with the layout staging the RBC Heritage since 1969.

Known as one of the best public golf courses in the USA, it is also one of the shortest on the PGA Tour calendar, measuring around 7,200 yards. It also plays as a par 71 for the week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, just because it's slightly shorter than the PGA Tour's average, it doesn't mean it's any easier, as Harbour Town is known for its tight fairways, overhanging trees, plenty of bunkers and water and tough green complexes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of the signature hole, that would be the par 4 18th, which is one of the most recognizable and best finishing holes in all of golf. Featuring the Harbour Town lighthouse behind the green, players will aim for the widest part of the fairway from the tee, with the approach playing a big part in the outcome of the tournament.

When it comes to the hardest hole, that would be the par 4 eighth, which requires a dogleg-left approach shot to a narrow green. Last year, 44 bogeys and over six doubles were made throughout the week.

In terms of what stats to look for, with regards to success, the key areas are Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Scrambling. Harbour Town has small greens and will favor accuracy over length.

RBC Heritage Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Scottie Scheffler -19 2023 Matt Fitzpatrick -17 2022 Jordan Spieth -13 2021 Stewart Cink -19 2020 Webb Simpson -22 2019 C.T. Pan -12 2018 Satoshi Kodaira -12 2017 Wesley Bryan -13 2016 Branden Grace -9 2015 Jim Furyk -18 2014 Matt Kuchar -11

RBC Heritage Betting Odds 2025

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Collin Morikawa (+900)

Ludvig Aberg (+1200)

Patrick Cantlay (+1400)

Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Justin Thomas (+1600)

Corey Conners (+1800)

Russell Henley (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Shane Lowry (+2500)

Viktor Hovland (+3300)

Aaron Rai (+3300)

Jordan Speith (+3300)

Sungjae Im (+3300)

Daniel Berger (+4000)

Jason Day (+4000)

Denny McCarthy (+4000)

Sepp Straka (+4000)

All other players are priced at +4500 or higher

RBC Heritage Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Xander Schauffele (+1400)

I barely saw a shot of Schauffele’s last week at Augusta National, but he finished inside the top 10 and his incredible cuts-made streak has been extended to 61, which is 10 more than Scheffler and 38 more than third-placed Collin Morikawa.

Schauffele struggled with his rib at the start of the year, but has put two solid weeks together with a T12 at the Valspar before his T8 at The Masters, so he may be getting back towards his peak. After watching McIlroy win the Green Jacket, I think he’ll be inspired to go and pick up a jacket of his own - albeit, the RBC Heritage plaid one.

Outsider: Aaron Rai (+3300)

Rai is slowly becoming one of the world’s top players, with his impressive T27 result at Augusta moving him up to 28th in the OWGR. Rai isn’t known to be a massive hitter, which certainly won’t impact him at Harbour Town.

His accuracy and grit are a good match for this course, and he has had some solid showings already this year, highlighted by a T4 in Mexico. I can certainly see him going on to have another good week and continue to put his name in the Ryder Cup discussions.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Patrick Cantlay (+1400)

The American has a fine record at RBC Heritage, with Cantlay losing out in a playoff in 2022, finishing third in 2023 and securing a tied third in 2024.

Put simply, his game suits Harbour Town Links perfectly, as Cantlay ranks 15th in terms of Strokes Gained: Total, as well as 18th in SG: Tee-to-Green. Although he has only registered two top 10s in 2025, his worst finish is a T36, so his incredibly consistent golf at a layout he likes is a good combination.

Outsider: Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)

In his last tournament, the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hughes finished solo 10th, which just so happened to be his best result on the PGA Tour this season.

Last year, the Canadian finished T39, but opened his tournament with back-to-back 66s. Although he tailed-off at the end of the event, it shows he knows how to play well around here and, combined with his recent result and week off, I believe he will be refreshed and ready to push on at Hilton Head.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

A week on from McIlroy's momentous victory at The Masters, I'm going for another talented European to remove the monkey from his back. Fleetwood has been strong off the tee and around the greens both recently and, although the Englishman putted really poorly at Augusta, he still finished T21.

This week, I'm hoping a fresh start on a different type of grass will give him the chance to make up for it. Personally, I feel Fleetwood is the player to continue Europe's outstanding start to the PGA Tour season.

Outsider: Sungjae Im (+3300)

The South Korean has a pretty nice record on Hilton Head Island, with four consecutive top-21 finishes and a best of T7 in 2023. In each of the past three visits, Im has been on it from tee to green but not putted that well. However, since his last trip here, he's been much more dialled in with the flat stick and trying to find something in his approach game.

I'm not worried, though, given he gained close to 0 strokes on the field at The Masters and still finished T5. That brilliant display will hopefully lead to another on the PGA Tour this week.

Barry Plumer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Xander Schauffele (+1400)

Schauffele is sneakily rounding back into form after a pretty significant injury, and I was so impressed by what he did at The Masters last week. The Champion Golfer of the Year finished in a tie for eighth, but ranked fourth for greens in regulation and dropped just four shots in total over the final three rounds after a pretty uninspiring Thursday at Augusta.

In the last three months, Schauffele ranks second in the field for Strokes Gained: Approach, a crucial measure for success here, and also has a fourth place finish in this event. Is Schauffele back? I think so...

Outsider: Daniel Berger (+4000)

Berger is trending in the right direction just in time to return back to a perfect golf course for his game, and I love his price this week. Berger has been third, 13th and 21st in his last three appearances at Harbour Town, and arrives off the back of a run of seven top 25 finishes in nine events.

The highlight was a runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open, but his T21 at The Masters was also very encouraging. He ranked sixth for greens in regulation and eighth for driving accuracy, and is currently positioned inside the top-23 of every single Strokes Gained statistical measure. I defy anyone to find a better value each-way play this week.

How To Watch The RBC Heritage

US/ET

Thursday 17th April: 7.30am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7.30am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 18th April: 7.30am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7.30am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Saturday 19th April: 8.15am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app, 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+)

8.15am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app, 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+) Sunday 20th April: 8.15am - 6.00pm (PGA Tour Live on ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app, 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+)

UK/BST

Thursday 17th April: 12.15pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.15pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 18th April: 12.15pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12.15pm - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 19th April: 11.45am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11.45am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 20th April: 11.45am - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025