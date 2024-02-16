The Hidden Meaning Behind Tiger Woods' New Sun Day Red Logo (And Why He Got Rid Of His Old One)

Tiger Woods says he has moved on from Nike and his old ‘TW’ logo as he debuted his new Sun Day Red apparel at the Genesis Invitational this week.

Playing in his first PGA Tour event of the year, Woods sported a brand new look at Riviera Country Club on his way to a first-round 72 on Thursday.

He wore a black cap, an egg-shell white sweater with white pants and shoes – all imprinted with a new Tiger-themed logo that contains a hidden meaning.

The new logo features a leaping tiger with 15 stripes, which represent each of Woods’ Major victories, suggesting that there could be room for the logo to change if he manages to add another Major to his bow.

In his press conference ahead of the tournament this week, Woods was asked about his old ‘TW’ logo with Nike and if he would ever get it back.

“No,” he replied, before going on to explain why he doesn’t want to use the old logo.

“I don't want it back, I've moved on,” he added. “This is a transition in my life. I've moved on to Sun Day Red and we're looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.”

Woods announced in January that he was ending his 27-year partnership with Nike, before officially launching his new Sun Day Red clothing line with TaylorMade this week.

The brand name is, of course, a reference to his traditional choice of color for the final round of tournaments.

Speaking at the launch event in Los Angeles earlier this week, Woods said now was the right time for a change.

“It’s the right time in my life,” he said. “It’s transitional. I’m not a kid any more. I want to have a brand I’m proud of going forward. Sunday red – it’s me. It started with mom (Kultida). She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments.

“Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red. We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I’ve played as a professional I’ve worn red. It’s just become synonymous with me.”