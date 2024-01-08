Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years

Tiger Woods has confirmed he is splitting with Nike after almost 30 years alongside the iconic brand, bringing to an end arguably the most recognizable sporting partnership of all time.

Nike began sponsoring the golfing behemoth when Woods was just 20 years old, making an introduction via the famous 'Hello World' TV advert. Each of Woods' 82 PGA Tour titles and 15 Major championship victories have come while wearing the unmistakable Swoosh on his chest, too.

But, just before the PNC Championship in December 2023, rumors had begun circling that the 48-year-old would be moving on from Nike at the turn of the year. And, in a relatively brief post on his social media platforms, Woods confirmed the news.

He said: "Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"Phil Knight's passion and vision bought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA! Tiger."

After signing with Nike very early on in his career, Woods' stratospheric rise towards the top of the game helped him and Nike market their clubs, clothes, balls, and accessories as they became one of the key players in the sport. Woods also went on to launch his own signature TW brand via the iconic company and has reportedly earned around $500 million (£394 million) via his lengthy association with Nike.

But after the American apparel company ended its golf division in 2016, Woods signed with TaylorMade for clubs and Bridgestone for golf balls while sticking with Nike apparel - which included his famous red shirt and black pants on Sundays. He has been wearing FootJoy shoes for the past couple of years in the wake of his horror car crash, saying they provide greater comfort following multiple surgeries and give him wider stability out on the course.

The recent PNC Championship - in which Woods and his son Charlie finished T5 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club - marks the final time fans will have been able to witness Tiger in Nike gear at all, with questions about who he could move to already beginning to arise before his next competitive appearance.

Woods recently admitted he would like to play one tournament a month moving forward, allowing him a suitable amount of time to prepare and then recover, and the end of his message telling his fans that he would "see you in LA" suggests he is highly likely to tee it up at the Genesis Invitational in mid-February - a tournament the 15-time Major champion hosts at Riviera Country Club.