Tour Edge Launches Surprise New Ball Promising 'Remarkable Numbers'

The golf ball market is traditionally a tough nut to crack, especially the best premium balls, but one manufacturer intent on giving it a go is Tour Edge with the launch of its Exotics golf ball.

Tour Edge was established in 1986 and we’ve regularly been impressed with the performance of its products in testing, so much so we listed the C725 driver as one of the five most underrated clubs of 2025.

The Exotics line has always been Tour Edge’s premium performance franchise and the addition of the ball looks set to continue this. The brand claims it offers explosive distance, a piercing ball flight, pinpoint control and exceptional greenside spin.

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

“This is a monumental step for Tour Edge,” said David Glod, CEO and Founder of Tour Edge.

“After four decades of relentless innovation in golf clubs and bags, we’re applying the same commitment to performance and quality to golf balls. The Exotics ball reflects everything our brand stands for, including tour-level engineering, meticulous testing, and premium materials to meet golfers’ demands. The numbers we’re seeing are remarkable.”

Aiming to sit among the best golf balls, the Exotics ball boasts a three-piece cast urethane design aimed at serious players seeking full-spectrum performance from tee to green. At its core, the high-speed KinetiCore engine is said to offer explosive distance, low long-game spin, and penetrating stability, particularly in windy conditions.

The 318-dimple pattern promises enhanced aerodynamics and consistency while a fast, soft ionomer mantle improves control on approach shots, helped by the ultra-thin cast urethane cover for confident scoring around the green.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tour Edge)

“The design brief started with a clear goal: deliver superior performance in the wind without sacrificing spin around the greens,” said Matt Neeley, VP of Research and Development.

“Better players are increasingly looking for stability and consistency in challenging conditions, and we set out to solve that.”

We’ve reached out for samples of this ball to test and they are in transit, so be sure to check back to the Golf Monthly website for a full review.

The Exotics golf ball will be available at retailers nationwide and at touredge.com beginning October 28th, 2025, with a suggested retail price of $39.99 per dozen.