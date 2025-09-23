Tour Edge Launches Surprise New Ball Promising 'Remarkable Numbers'
The Illinois-based golf club manufacturer has branched out into balls for the first time and has high hopes for its debut product. Here's what you can expect...
The golf ball market is traditionally a tough nut to crack, especially the best premium balls, but one manufacturer intent on giving it a go is Tour Edge with the launch of its Exotics golf ball.
Tour Edge was established in 1986 and we’ve regularly been impressed with the performance of its products in testing, so much so we listed the C725 driver as one of the five most underrated clubs of 2025.
The Exotics line has always been Tour Edge’s premium performance franchise and the addition of the ball looks set to continue this. The brand claims it offers explosive distance, a piercing ball flight, pinpoint control and exceptional greenside spin.
“This is a monumental step for Tour Edge,” said David Glod, CEO and Founder of Tour Edge.
“After four decades of relentless innovation in golf clubs and bags, we’re applying the same commitment to performance and quality to golf balls. The Exotics ball reflects everything our brand stands for, including tour-level engineering, meticulous testing, and premium materials to meet golfers’ demands. The numbers we’re seeing are remarkable.”
Aiming to sit among the best golf balls, the Exotics ball boasts a three-piece cast urethane design aimed at serious players seeking full-spectrum performance from tee to green. At its core, the high-speed KinetiCore engine is said to offer explosive distance, low long-game spin, and penetrating stability, particularly in windy conditions.
The 318-dimple pattern promises enhanced aerodynamics and consistency while a fast, soft ionomer mantle improves control on approach shots, helped by the ultra-thin cast urethane cover for confident scoring around the green.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“The design brief started with a clear goal: deliver superior performance in the wind without sacrificing spin around the greens,” said Matt Neeley, VP of Research and Development.
“Better players are increasingly looking for stability and consistency in challenging conditions, and we set out to solve that.”
We’ve reached out for samples of this ball to test and they are in transit, so be sure to check back to the Golf Monthly website for a full review.
The Exotics golf ball will be available at retailers nationwide and at touredge.com beginning October 28th, 2025, with a suggested retail price of $39.99 per dozen.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.