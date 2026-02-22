Quick-Fire Moments Of Magic From McIlroy, Fleetwood And Greyserman Light Up Final Round Of Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational has showcased some top-quality action throughout the week, with much of it coming from runaway overnight leader Jacob Bridgeman.

However, during a monumental spell of just a few minutes in the final round at Riviera Country Club, three other players took the chance to shine with some truly spectacular golf.

The first to get the crowd going was Tommy Fleetwood, who was one under for his round on the 15th.

The Englishman approached the par-4 off the back of two successive bogeys that blotted his copybook, although he soon shook off that disappointment, sending his tee shot 308 yards down the fairway.

While that appeared to set up a decent chance of a birdie opportunity with a solid approach, he went one better, holing out for a slam-dunk eagle from 173 yards.

That turned out to be merely the appetizer for what was about to come. Minutes later, Max Greyserman got in on the act at the 180-yard par 3 14th, making the first ace of his PGA Tour career to send the crowd into raptures.

Greyserman’s special moment was very nearly a slam-dunk, but instead it landed barely right of the pin before spinning and dropping into the cup.

Greyserman and Fleetwood’s brilliance alone was enough to light up the final round, but we weren’t finished there, with Rory McIlroy stepping up moments after Greyserman, holing out from a greenside bunker at the 12th.

From 35 yards, McIlroy's shot landed on the green before rolling into the cup for his second successive birdie.

Unlike the other two players, McIlroy’s moment of genius meant he retained a realistic chance of snatching the title from Bridgeman, reducing the gap to four with six to play, as the final round became increasingly compelling viewing.