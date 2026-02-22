Quick-Fire Moments Of Magic From McIlroy, Fleetwood And Greyserman Light Up Final Round Of Genesis Invitational
Moments of magic in quick succession from Tommy Fleetwood, Max Greyserman and Rory McIlroy lit up the final round of the Riviera Country Club tournament
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The Genesis Invitational has showcased some top-quality action throughout the week, with much of it coming from runaway overnight leader Jacob Bridgeman.
However, during a monumental spell of just a few minutes in the final round at Riviera Country Club, three other players took the chance to shine with some truly spectacular golf.
The first to get the crowd going was Tommy Fleetwood, who was one under for his round on the 15th.
The Englishman approached the par-4 off the back of two successive bogeys that blotted his copybook, although he soon shook off that disappointment, sending his tee shot 308 yards down the fairway.
While that appeared to set up a decent chance of a birdie opportunity with a solid approach, he went one better, holing out for a slam-dunk eagle from 173 yards.
SLAM DUNK!!@TommyFleetwood1 holes it from the fairway @TheGenesisInv!📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/kL7HWmTqfmFebruary 22, 2026
That turned out to be merely the appetizer for what was about to come. Minutes later, Max Greyserman got in on the act at the 180-yard par 3 14th, making the first ace of his PGA Tour career to send the crowd into raptures.
Greyserman’s special moment was very nearly a slam-dunk, but instead it landed barely right of the pin before spinning and dropping into the cup.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
An ace in the city of angels!Max Greyserman cards a 1⃣ at the 14th @TheGenesisInv. Presented by @TruGreen. pic.twitter.com/cZh6F1odjuFebruary 22, 2026
Greyserman and Fleetwood’s brilliance alone was enough to light up the final round, but we weren’t finished there, with Rory McIlroy stepping up moments after Greyserman, holing out from a greenside bunker at the 12th.
From 35 yards, McIlroy's shot landed on the green before rolling into the cup for his second successive birdie.
Not going down without a fight!@McIlroyRory birdies from the bunker to get within 4 of solo leader Jacob Bridgeman.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/nOJ9IH0g0MFebruary 22, 2026
Unlike the other two players, McIlroy’s moment of genius meant he retained a realistic chance of snatching the title from Bridgeman, reducing the gap to four with six to play, as the final round became increasingly compelling viewing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.