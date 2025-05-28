The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The seventh of this season's PGA Tour signature events sees most of the world's best players head to Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village in Ohio

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at the Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler begins the defence of his title alongside Sepp Straka
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The PGA Tour's seventh signature event of the season comes from Muirfield Village in Ohio with the Memorial Tournament.

There, Scottie Scheffler defends his title against some of the world's best players, all hoping to win the $4m first prize.

The World No.1 is looking for his third victory of the season at the event, and he'll play the first two rounds alongside another player with a brace of wins in 2025, Sepp Straka, who won The American Express and the Truist Championship. They begin at 1.30pm EDT (6.30pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 10.15am EDT (3.15pm BST) in the second round.

Unlike that pair, neither Xander Schauffele nor Jordan Spieth has a victory this season. They get their latest challenge to secure one underway at 10.05am EDT (3.05pm BST) on Thursday and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) on Friday.

Viktor Hovland with the Memorial Tournament trophy

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 edition of the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former winner of the tournament is Viktor Hovland, who lifted the trophy in 2023. The Norwegian is grouped with fellow Scandinavian, Swede Ludvig Abgerg, with a first round tee time of 10.15am EDT (3.15pm BST) and a start time of 1.30pm EDT (6.30pm BST) in the .

Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Tee Times

Round One

EDT (BST)

  • 7.50am (12.50pm): Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Brian Campbell, Harris English
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun
  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole
  • 9.00am (2.00pm): JT Poston, Adam Hadwin
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

Round Two

EDT (BST)

  • 7.50am (12.50pm): Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
  • 8.10am (1.10pm): Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
  • 8.20am (1.20pm): Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 8.30am (1.30pm): Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
  • 8.50am (1.50pm): Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
  • 9.00am (2.00pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
  • 9.15am (2.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
  • 9.25am (2.25pm): Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 9.35am (2.35pm): Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
  • 9.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 10.30am (3.30pm): Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
  • 10.40am (3.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucha
  • 10.50am (3.50pm): Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11.00am (4.00pm): Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Brian Campbell, Harris English
  • 11.20am (4.20pm): Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun
  • 11.30am (4.30pm): Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
  • 11.45am (4.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
  • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole
  • 12.15pm (5.15pm): JT Poston, Adam Hadwin
  • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
  • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
  • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
  • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 1.30pm (6.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The US

All times EDT

Thursday, May 29th: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, May 30th: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, May 31st: 2.00pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 5.30pm-7.00pm (CBS)

Sunday, June 1st: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.30pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, May 29th: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 30th: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 31st: 4.00pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, June 1st: 4.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸