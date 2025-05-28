The Memorial Tournament Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour's seventh signature event of the season comes from Muirfield Village in Ohio with the Memorial Tournament.

There, Scottie Scheffler defends his title against some of the world's best players, all hoping to win the $4m first prize.

The World No.1 is looking for his third victory of the season at the event, and he'll play the first two rounds alongside another player with a brace of wins in 2025, Sepp Straka, who won The American Express and the Truist Championship. They begin at 1.30pm EDT (6.30pm BST) in the first round, with a tee time of 10.15am EDT (3.15pm BST) in the second round.

Unlike that pair, neither Xander Schauffele nor Jordan Spieth has a victory this season. They get their latest challenge to secure one underway at 10.05am EDT (3.05pm BST) on Thursday and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) on Friday.

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 edition of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former winner of the tournament is Viktor Hovland, who lifted the trophy in 2023. The Norwegian is grouped with fellow Scandinavian, Swede Ludvig Abgerg, with a first round tee time of 10.15am EDT (3.15pm BST) and a start time of 1.30pm EDT (6.30pm BST) in the .

Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Tee Times

Round One

EDT (BST)

7.50am (12.50pm): Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker 8.00am (1.00pm): Brian Campbell, Harris English

Brian Campbell, Harris English 8.10am (1.10pm): Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun

Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun 8.20am (1.20pm): Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

Justin Rose, Daniel Berger 8.30am (1.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau 8.40am (1.40pm): Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy 8.50am (1.50pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole

Alex Noren, Eric Cole 9.00am (2.00pm): JT Poston, Adam Hadwin

JT Poston, Adam Hadwin 9.15am (2.15pm): Cam Davis, Cameron Young

Cam Davis, Cameron Young 9.25am (2.25pm): Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.35am (2.35pm): Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman 9.45am (2.45pm): Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry 9.55am (2.55pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala 10.05am (3.05pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 10.15am (3.15pm): Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg 10.30am (3.30pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 10.40am (3.40pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid 10.50am (3.50pm): Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs 11.00am (4.00pm): Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover 11.10am (4.10pm): Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy 11.20am (4.20pm): Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard 11.30am (4.30pm): Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens 11.45am (4.45pm): Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im 11.55am (4.55pm): Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa 12.05pm (5.05pm): Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners 12.15pm (5.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge 12.25pm (5.25pm): Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

Brian Harman, Thomas Detry 1.00pm (6.00pm): Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An 1.10pm (6.10pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott 1.20pm (6.20pm): Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay 1.30pm (6.30pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka 1.40pm (6.40pm): Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 1.50pm (6.50pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar 2.00pm (7.00pm): Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

Round Two

EDT (BST)

7.50am (12.50pm): Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover 8.00am (1.00pm): Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy 8.10am (1.10pm): Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard 8.20am (1.20pm): Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens 8.30am (1.30pm): Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im 8.40am (1.40pm): Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa 8.50am (1.50pm): Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners 9.00am (2.00pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge 9.15am (2.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns 9.25am (2.25pm): Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood 9.35am (2.35pm): Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

Brian Harman, Thomas Detry 9.45am (2.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An 9.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott 10.05am (3.05pm): Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay 10.15am (3.15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka 10.30am (3.30pm): Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 10.40am (3.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucha

Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kucha 10.50am (3.50pm): Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman 11.00am (4.00pm): Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker 11.10am (4.10pm): Brian Campbell, Harris English

Brian Campbell, Harris English 11.20am (4.20pm): Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun

Rickie Fowler, JJ Spaun 11.30am (4.30pm): Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

Justin Rose, Daniel Berger 11.45am (4.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau 11.55am (4.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy 12.05pm (5.05pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole

Alex Noren, Eric Cole 12.15pm (5.15pm): JT Poston, Adam Hadwin

JT Poston, Adam Hadwin 12.25pm (5.25pm): Cam Davis, Cameron Young

Cam Davis, Cameron Young 12.35pm (5.35pm): Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.45pm (5.45pm): Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman 1.00pm (6.00pm): Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry 1.10pm (6.10pm): Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala 1.20pm (6.20pm): Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 1.30pm (6.30pm): Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg

Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg 1.40pm (6.40pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 1.50pm (6.50pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid 2.00pm (7.00pm): Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The US

All times EDT

Thursday, May 29th: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, May 30th: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, May 31st: 2.00pm-5.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 5.30pm-7.00pm (CBS)

Sunday, June 1st: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.30pm-6.30pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Memorial Tournament In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, May 29th: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, May 30th: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, May 31st: 4.00pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, June 1st: 4.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)