BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three

Hideki Matsuyama leads by a single stroke going into the weekend at the BMW PGA Championship, where a stacked leaderboard is in pursuit of the Major winner
At the halfway stage of the DP World Tour's Flagship Event, it's Hideki Matsuyama who leads following rounds of 68 and 64.
Sitting 12-under, the former Masters winner leads a star-studded trio by one, with Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg 11-under-par.
The threesome are part of 11 players who will be representing Europe in the Ryder Cup in two weeks time and, in total, 10 players managed to make the weekend at Wentworth club, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only individual from Team Europe to fail to make the cut.
Certainly, there's lots of experience and talent on show at the BMW PGA Championship, where recent British Masters winner, Alex Noren, is among a four way tie for sixth at nine-under.
In terms of tee times, the leaders head out at 1.00pm local time (BST), where an exciting Moving Day is in store at Wentworth.
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three
EDT (BST)
- 3.00am (8:00am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia
- 3.10am (8:10am): Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 3.20am (8:20am): Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace
- 3.30am (8:30am): Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper
- 3.40am (8:40am): Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten
- 3.50am (8:50am): Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston
- 4.05am (9.05am): Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry
- 4.15am (9.15am): Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willet
- 4.25am (9.25am): Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 4.35am (9.35am): Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee
- 4.45am (9.45am): Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme
- 4.55am (9.55am): Dale Whitnell, Haotong Li, Matthew Baldwin
- 5.10am (10.10am): Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith
- 5.20am (10.20am): Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
- 5.30am (10.30am): Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra
- 5.40am (10.40am): Laurie Canter, Branden Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 5.50am (10.50am): Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm
- 6.00am (11.00am): David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 6.15am (11.15am): Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie
- 6.25am (11.25am): Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Ugo Couvra
- 6.35am (11.35am): Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius Van Driel
- 6.45am (11.45am): Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis
- 6.55am (11.55am): Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo
- 7.05am (12.05pm): Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui
- 7.20am (12.20pm): Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 7.30am (12.30pm): Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal, Ludvig Aberg
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
