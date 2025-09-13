BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three

At the halfway stage of the DP World Tour's Flagship Event, it's Hideki Matsuyama who leads following rounds of 68 and 64.

Sitting 12-under, the former Masters winner leads a star-studded trio by one, with Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg 11-under-par.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The threesome are part of 11 players who will be representing Europe in the Ryder Cup in two weeks time and, in total, 10 players managed to make the weekend at Wentworth club, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only individual from Team Europe to fail to make the cut.

Certainly, there's lots of experience and talent on show at the BMW PGA Championship, where recent British Masters winner, Alex Noren, is among a four way tie for sixth at nine-under.

In terms of tee times, the leaders head out at 1.00pm local time (BST), where an exciting Moving Day is in store at Wentworth.

BMW PGA Championship Tee Times - Round Three

EDT (BST)

3.00am (8:00am): Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia

Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia 3.10am (8:10am): Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 3.20am (8:20am): Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace

Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace 3.30am (8:30am): Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper

Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper 3.40am (8:40am): Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten

Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten 3.50am (8:50am): Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston

Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston 4.05am (9.05am): Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry

Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry 4.15am (9.15am): Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willet

Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willet 4.25am (9.25am): Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 4.35am (9.35am): Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee

Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee 4.45am (9.45am): Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme

Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme 4.55am (9.55am): Dale Whitnell, Haotong Li, Matthew Baldwin

Dale Whitnell, Haotong Li, Matthew Baldwin 5.10am (10.10am): Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith

Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith 5.20am (10.20am): Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy 5.30am (10.30am): Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra

Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra 5.40am (10.40am): Laurie Canter, Branden Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa

Laurie Canter, Branden Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa 5.50am (10.50am): Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm

Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm 6.00am (11.00am): David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk

David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk 6.15am (11.15am): Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie

Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie 6.25am (11.25am): Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Ugo Couvra

Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Ugo Couvra 6.35am (11.35am): Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius Van Driel

Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius Van Driel 6.45am (11.45am): Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis

Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis 6.55am (11.55am): Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo

Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo 7.05am (12.05pm): Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui

Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui 7.20am (12.20pm): Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick

Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick 7.30am (12.30pm): Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier

Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier 7.40am (12.40pm): Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren

Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren 7.50am (12.50pm): Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal, Ludvig Aberg

Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal, Ludvig Aberg 8.00am (1.00pm): Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama