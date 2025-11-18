After 20 Asian Tour events, including eight International Series tournaments, we arrive at the jewel in the circuit's calendar, the PIF Saudi International.

Staged at Riyadh Golf Club, a total of 43 players from the LIV Golf League will be present in the capital, as Joaquin Niemann looks to defend his title from 12 months ago.

Niemann celebrates his Saudi International victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chilean will be among the favorites to secure a second PIF Saudi International trophy, but in his way are the likes of two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, as well as European Ryder Cup hero Tyrrell Hatton.

Along with the $5 million prize purse, there is also the matter of two LIV Golf League cards at stake, with the top two in the International Series Rankings, already not exempt, earning their status on LIV Golf for 2026.

Going into the event, which takes place Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd, it's Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji who occupy the top two spots but, with plenty of points on the line in Riyadh, it's still anyone's to play for.

Vincent currently leads the International Series Rankings by 40 points from Asaji (Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting underway on Wednesday, there will be a two-tee start in the early morning and late morning wave, with the marquee group being Tom McKibbin, Niemann and Johnson at 11.20am local time.

Ahead of the trio are Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith at 11.10am, while Hatton is in the early morning wave at 7.00am, where he is paired alongside Charles Howell III and former PIF Saudi International winner, Graeme McDowell.

Check out the full first round tee times below...

PIF Saudi International Tee Times: Round One

1st Tee (local time/est)

6.20am (10.20pm): Reda El Hali (a), Othman Almulla, Julien Sale

Reda El Hali (a), Othman Almulla, Julien Sale 6.30am (10.30pm): Adam Bresnu (a), Bobby Bai, Ekpharit Wu

Adam Bresnu (a), Bobby Bai, Ekpharit Wu 6.40am (10.40pm): Sampson Zheng, M.J. Maguire, Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Sampson Zheng, M.J. Maguire, Pavit Tangkamolprasert 6.50am (10.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Frederik Kjettrup, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Zach Bauchou, Frederik Kjettrup, Sadom Kaewkanjana 7.00am (11.00pm): Bjorn Hellgren, Brendan Steele, Luis Masaveu

Bjorn Hellgren, Brendan Steele, Luis Masaveu 7.10am (11.10pm): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bio Kim, Travis Smyth

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bio Kim, Travis Smyth 7.20am (11.20pm): James Piot, Jeunghun Wang, Stefano Mazzoli

James Piot, Jeunghun Wang, Stefano Mazzoli 7.30am (11.30pm): Kevin Yuan, Micah Shin, Yuta Sugiura

Kevin Yuan, Micah Shin, Yuta Sugiura 7.40am (11.40pm): Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (a), Soomin Lee, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (a), Soomin Lee, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 7.50am (11.50pm): Saud Al Sharif, Seungbin Choi, Tomoyo Ikemura

10th Tee

6.20am (10.20pm): Jazz Janewattananond, Steve Lewton, Jinichiro Kozuma

Jazz Janewattananond, Steve Lewton, Jinichiro Kozuma 6.30am (10.30pm): Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale

Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale 6.40am (10.40pm): Josele Ballester, Peter Uihlein, Wei-hsuan Wang

Josele Ballester, Peter Uihlein, Wei-hsuan Wang 6.50am (10.50pm): Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen 7.00am (11.00pm): Charles Howell III, Graeme McDowell, Tyrrell Hatton

Charles Howell III, Graeme McDowell, Tyrrell Hatton 7.10am (11.10pm): Paul Casey, Harold Varner III, David Puig

Paul Casey, Harold Varner III, David Puig 7.20am (11.20pm): Kevin Na, Matt Jones, Taichi Kho

Kevin Na, Matt Jones, Taichi Kho 7.30am (11.30pm): Sam Horsfield, Richard T. Lee, Caleb Surratt

Sam Horsfield, Richard T. Lee, Caleb Surratt 7.40am (11.40pm): John Catlin, Nick Voke, Maximilian Rottluff

John Catlin, Nick Voke, Maximilian Rottluff 7.50am (11.50pm): Charlie Lindh, Jaco Ahlers, Ryan Peake

1st Tee

10.40am (2.40am): Seonghyeon Kim, Ian Snyman, Kazuki Higa

Seonghyeon Kim, Ian Snyman, Kazuki Higa 10.50am (2.50am): Matthew Wolff, Adrian Meronk, Branden Grace

Matthew Wolff, Adrian Meronk, Branden Grace 11.00am (3.00am): Carlos Ortiz, Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz

Carlos Ortiz, Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz 11.10am (3.10am): Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith

Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith 11.20am (3.20am): Tom McKibbin, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson

Tom McKibbin, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson 11.30am (3.30am): Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Lucas Herbert

Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Lucas Herbert 11.40am (3.40am): Miguel Tabuena, Yosuke Asaji, Scott Vincent

Miguel Tabuena, Yosuke Asaji, Scott Vincent 11.50am (3.50am): Richard Bland, Wade Ormsby, Jason Kokrak

Richard Bland, Wade Ormsby, Jason Kokrak 12.00pm (4.00am): Chieh-po Lee, Poom Saksansin, Austen Truslow

Chieh-po Lee, Poom Saksansin, Austen Truslow 12.10pm (4.10am): Shergo Al Kurdi, Yurav Premlall, Settee Prakongvech

10th Tee

10.40am (2.40am): El Hali Youssef (a), Harrison Crowe, Faisal Salhab

El Hali Youssef (a), Harrison Crowe, Faisal Salhab 10.50am (2.50am): Issa Abouelela (a), Ian Gilligan, Michael Hollick

Issa Abouelela (a), Ian Gilligan, Michael Hollick 11.00am (3.00am): Sarit Suwannarut, Jack Buchanan, Chase Koepka

Sarit Suwannarut, Jack Buchanan, Chase Koepka 11.10am (3.10am): Scott Hend, Ben Campbell, Anthony Kim

Scott Hend, Ben Campbell, Anthony Kim 11.20am (3.20am): Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Yubin Jang, Kieran Vincent

Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Yubin Jang, Kieran Vincent 11.30am (3.30am): Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Foos, Khalid Attieh

Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Foos, Khalid Attieh 11.40am (3.40am): Daniel Van Tonder, Doyeob Mun, Rattanon Wannasrichan

Daniel Van Tonder, Doyeob Mun, Rattanon Wannasrichan 11.50am (3.50am): Danthai Boonma, Denzel Ieremia, Maverick Antcliff

Danthai Boonma, Denzel Ieremia, Maverick Antcliff 12.00pm (4.00am): Santiago De la Fuente, Justin Quiban, Gunn Charoenkul

Santiago De la Fuente, Justin Quiban, Gunn Charoenkul 12.10pm (4.10am): Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Khalid Alqunaibit (a), Joshua Grenville-Wood