PIF Saudi International Tee Times: Round One
A total of 43 LIV golfers will tee it up at Riyadh Golf Club, where two LIV Golf League cards are on the line, as well as the PIF Saudi International trophy
After 20 Asian Tour events, including eight International Series tournaments, we arrive at the jewel in the circuit's calendar, the PIF Saudi International.
Staged at Riyadh Golf Club, a total of 43 players from the LIV Golf League will be present in the capital, as Joaquin Niemann looks to defend his title from 12 months ago.
The Chilean will be among the favorites to secure a second PIF Saudi International trophy, but in his way are the likes of two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, as well as European Ryder Cup hero Tyrrell Hatton.
Along with the $5 million prize purse, there is also the matter of two LIV Golf League cards at stake, with the top two in the International Series Rankings, already not exempt, earning their status on LIV Golf for 2026.
Going into the event, which takes place Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd, it's Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji who occupy the top two spots but, with plenty of points on the line in Riyadh, it's still anyone's to play for.
Getting underway on Wednesday, there will be a two-tee start in the early morning and late morning wave, with the marquee group being Tom McKibbin, Niemann and Johnson at 11.20am local time.
Ahead of the trio are Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith at 11.10am, while Hatton is in the early morning wave at 7.00am, where he is paired alongside Charles Howell III and former PIF Saudi International winner, Graeme McDowell.
Check out the full first round tee times below...
PIF Saudi International Tee Times: Round One
1st Tee (local time/est)
- 6.20am (10.20pm): Reda El Hali (a), Othman Almulla, Julien Sale
- 6.30am (10.30pm): Adam Bresnu (a), Bobby Bai, Ekpharit Wu
- 6.40am (10.40pm): Sampson Zheng, M.J. Maguire, Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- 6.50am (10.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Frederik Kjettrup, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- 7.00am (11.00pm): Bjorn Hellgren, Brendan Steele, Luis Masaveu
- 7.10am (11.10pm): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Bio Kim, Travis Smyth
- 7.20am (11.20pm): James Piot, Jeunghun Wang, Stefano Mazzoli
- 7.30am (11.30pm): Kevin Yuan, Micah Shin, Yuta Sugiura
- 7.40am (11.40pm): Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (a), Soomin Lee, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- 7.50am (11.50pm): Saud Al Sharif, Seungbin Choi, Tomoyo Ikemura
10th Tee
- 6.20am (10.20pm): Jazz Janewattananond, Steve Lewton, Jinichiro Kozuma
- 6.30am (10.30pm): Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Cameron Tringale
- 6.40am (10.40pm): Josele Ballester, Peter Uihlein, Wei-hsuan Wang
- 6.50am (10.50pm): Anirban Lahiri, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
- 7.00am (11.00pm): Charles Howell III, Graeme McDowell, Tyrrell Hatton
- 7.10am (11.10pm): Paul Casey, Harold Varner III, David Puig
- 7.20am (11.20pm): Kevin Na, Matt Jones, Taichi Kho
- 7.30am (11.30pm): Sam Horsfield, Richard T. Lee, Caleb Surratt
- 7.40am (11.40pm): John Catlin, Nick Voke, Maximilian Rottluff
- 7.50am (11.50pm): Charlie Lindh, Jaco Ahlers, Ryan Peake
1st Tee
- 10.40am (2.40am): Seonghyeon Kim, Ian Snyman, Kazuki Higa
- 10.50am (2.50am): Matthew Wolff, Adrian Meronk, Branden Grace
- 11.00am (3.00am): Carlos Ortiz, Dean Burmester, Sebastian Munoz
- 11.10am (3.10am): Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith
- 11.20am (3.20am): Tom McKibbin, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson
- 11.30am (3.30am): Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters, Lucas Herbert
- 11.40am (3.40am): Miguel Tabuena, Yosuke Asaji, Scott Vincent
- 11.50am (3.50am): Richard Bland, Wade Ormsby, Jason Kokrak
- 12.00pm (4.00am): Chieh-po Lee, Poom Saksansin, Austen Truslow
- 12.10pm (4.10am): Shergo Al Kurdi, Yurav Premlall, Settee Prakongvech
10th Tee
- 10.40am (2.40am): El Hali Youssef (a), Harrison Crowe, Faisal Salhab
- 10.50am (2.50am): Issa Abouelela (a), Ian Gilligan, Michael Hollick
- 11.00am (3.00am): Sarit Suwannarut, Jack Buchanan, Chase Koepka
- 11.10am (3.10am): Scott Hend, Ben Campbell, Anthony Kim
- 11.20am (3.20am): Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Yubin Jang, Kieran Vincent
- 11.30am (3.30am): Ollie Schniederjans, Dominic Foos, Khalid Attieh
- 11.40am (3.40am): Daniel Van Tonder, Doyeob Mun, Rattanon Wannasrichan
- 11.50am (3.50am): Danthai Boonma, Denzel Ieremia, Maverick Antcliff
- 12.00pm (4.00am): Santiago De la Fuente, Justin Quiban, Gunn Charoenkul
- 12.10pm (4.10am): Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Khalid Alqunaibit (a), Joshua Grenville-Wood
