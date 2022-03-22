The Masters Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters is the first Major championship of the season and one of the most prestigious events in the golfing calendar. Unlike the other three Majors, it is played at the same venue each year - Augusta National Golf Club.

The Masters is the smallest field of any Major championship and therefore, the most difficult to qualify for. The tournament has a very extensive and specific criteria in order to receive an invitation to golf's Holy Grail.

Fewer than 100 tee it up each year, which is significantly less than the 150+ participants which is commonly seen in the Open Championship. With that, it is inevitable that a selection of notable players will miss out. This year is no different.

Whilst the field includes the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, it will be without three-time winner, Phil Mickelson. Lefty will miss his first Masters in 28 years as his self-imposed sabbatical from the game continues. There are also a host of big names at risk of not making it in time.

Tiger Woods is yet to confirm whether he will take part, with one source insisting that it's "still too early for Woods to decide on his 2022 Masters status.” Woods has until the Friday prior to tournament week to confirm his status. It was initially reported that he is eyeing a return to the tournament in 2023.

Hideki Matsuyama returns as defending champion after becoming the first Asian recipient of the Green Jacket and the first Japanese male winner of a Major championship last year. Rory McIlroy enters with the opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

With a lifetime exemption for those already in possession of a Green Jacket, the nostalgic viewer can look forward to appearances from the likes of Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Larry Mize, José María Olazábal and Vijay Singh. Ian Woosnam, who won the Green Jacket in 1991, will not be taking part after confirming earlier this year that he will no longer take up his lifetime exemption.

There are also five amateurs in the field competing for low amateur honours; something achieved by Matsuyama in 2011. James Piot qualifies through his victory at the US Amateur Championship, with Austin Greaser receiving an invite for his runner-up finish. Laid Shepherd, Keita Nakajima and Aaron Jarvis earned invitation following victories at the Amateur Championship, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and Latin American Amateur Championship respectively.

Jack Nicklaus has tasted the most success at Augusta National, with six victories between 1963 and 1986. Tiger Woods achieved five between 1997 and 2019; with the latter regarded as the best victory in the entirety of sports. Gary Player of South Africa became the first non-American to win in 1961 and it would be nearly two decades until Seve Ballesteros of Spain matched that feat in 1980.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

THE MASTERS FIELD 2022

The below is the current list of invitees and subject to change once declarations are made:

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Austin Greaser (A)

Stewart Hagestad (A)

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Aaron Jarvis (A)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Guido Migliozzi

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Keita Nakajima (A)

Joaquin Niemann

José María Olazábal

Louis Oosthuizen

Ryan Palmer

James Piot (A)

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd (A)

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Will Zalatoris

HOW TO QUALIFY FOR THE MASTERS?

Masters champions (lifetime)

U.S. Open champions (five years)

Open champions (five years)

PGA champion (five years)

Players champion (three years)

Current Olympic gold medalist (one year)

Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

Current British Amateur champion (one year)

Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters

First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship

First 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

Qualifiers from the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 in FedEx Cup)

50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

WHERE IS THE MASTERS PLAYED?

The Masters is played at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club in the American state, Georgia. The club was founded by Bobby Jones and New York investment dealer, Clifford Roberts.

Jones and Roberts sought renowned architect, Alistair MacKenzie, and the trio began work on the grounds; taking influence from the Old Course in its design. It would open for play in late 1932, with the first Masters Tournament played in March 1934 (although it was then referred as the Augusta National Invitational).

WHO WON THE MASTERS LAST YEAR?

Last year, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese male golfer to secure a Major title and the first Asian-born player to win the Masters. He finished with an overall score of 278 (−10), one shot ahead of runner-up Will Zalatoris.

More than half of the country’s televisions tuned in to watch Matsuyama’s victory and the country’s national alert system, which is only strictly used for messages of emergency and natural disaster, sent out a notice of congratulations moments after Matsuyama holed the final putt.

Just two weeks after his victory at Augusta National, Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE MASTERS?

The Masters is one of the most financially lucrative events of the year, with a total purse of $11.5m. As well as the legendary Green Jacket, the winner also receives a cheque for $2.07m.