The Open Championship 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Portrush

The full field for The 153rd Open Championship has almost been finalized, with nine amateurs and 147 professional golfers set to take each other on in the final men's Major of the year between July 17-20.

They have qualified via a wide variety of different methods, from historical consistency to significant one-off achievements over the past 12 months. But, rest assured, every player in The Open deserves their spot.

Royal Portrush is ready to host the world's oldest Major for a third time after two previous iterations - the first in 1951 where Herbert Gustavus Max Faulkner - also known as simply 'Max Faulkner' - triumphed and the second just six years ago when Shane Lowry won in front of a partizan crowd.

Hopes remain high of what would be a magical home victory for five-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, but there are several other capable rivals who will be doing their best to stop him.

Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).

1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under (for all Champions up until 2024)

  • Stewart Cink
  • Darren Clarke
  • Ernie Els
  • Brian Harman
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Zach Johnson
  • Justin Leonard
  • Shane Lowry
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Cameron Smith
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Henrik Stenson

Rory McIlroy Open

Rory McIlroy won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under (for all Champions from 2024)

  • Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret Jug

Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret Jug after winning at Royal Troon in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. The 2024 Open Top-10 And Ties

  • Daniel Brown
  • Russell Henley
  • Sungjae Im
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • John Rahm
  • Justin Rose
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Adam Scott

Justin Rose and caddie Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher look on at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon

Justin Rose made it through Final Qualifying and ended in the top-10 at Royal Troon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. The OWGR Top-50 After Week 21

  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Daniel Berger
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Sam Burns
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Corey Conners
  • Jason Day
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Thomas Detry
  • Harris English
  • Tony Finau
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Lucas Glover
  • Max Greyserman
  • Ben Griffin
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Tom Hoge
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Mackenzie Hughes
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Tom Kim
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • JT Poston
  • Aaron Rai
  • JJ Spaun
  • Sepp Straka
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jhonattan Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Top-25 From 2024 Race To Dubai Rankings

  • Laurie Canter
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Rasmus Hojgaard
  • Rikuya Hoshino
  • Romain Langasque
  • Matteo Manassero
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Joaquin Niemann
  • Niklas Norgaard
  • Thorbjorn Olesen
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Jesper Svensson
  • Matt Wallace
  • Paul Waring

Joaquin Niemann looks on during round one of The Masters in 2025

Joaquin Niemann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. BMW PGA Championship Winners 2022-2024

  • Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox with the BMW PGA Championship trophy

Ryan Fox with the BMW PGA Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. First Five In Top-20 Of 2025 Race To Dubai Rankings After BMW International Open

  • TBC

9. The Masters Champions between 2020-2025

  • Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson wearing the Green Jacket after his 2019 Masters title

Dustin Johnson won The Masters in 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. PGA Championship winner between 2019-2025

  • Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka with the 2023 PGA Championship trophy

Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship trophy in 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. The US Open winners between 2020-2025

  • Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster hold the US Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. Top-30 players from 2024 FedEx Cup Points List

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Chris Kirk
  • Matthieu Pavon

Matthieu Pavon at the 2024 Olympics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. The first player in top-five of 2025 LIV Golf Individual Season Standings after LIV Golf Dallas

  • Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia takes a shot at the PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17. The 118th VISA Open de Argentina 2025 Champion

  • Justin Suh

8 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Suh

Justin Suh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

18. The first five players on the 2025 Federations Ranking List

  • John Catlin
  • Takumi Kanaya
  • Patrick Reed
  • Elvis Smylie
  • Daniel Van Tonder

Patrick Reed takes a shot during The Masters

Patrick Reed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

19. The 2024 Japan Open Champion

  • Shugo Imahira

Shugo Imahira walks along during the International Series Japan 2025

Shugo Imahira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

20. The 2024 Senior Open Champion

  • K.J. Choi

KJ Choi with the Senior Open trophy

KJ Choi with the Senior Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

24. The 2025 Latin America Amateur Champion

  • Justin Hastings

Justin Hastings

Justin Hastings

(Image credit: LAAC)

25. The 2025 Africa Amateur Champion

  • Bryan Newman

Bryan Newman posing with the African Amateur Championship trophy after his win in 2025

Bryan Newman posing with the Africa Amateur Championship trophy after his win in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

26. The 2025 Amateur Champion

  • Ethan Fang

Ethan Fang holds The Amateur Championship trophy

Ethan Fang holds The Amateur Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

27. The 2025 European Amateur Champion

  • Filip Jakubcik

Filip Jakubcik hits a drive during the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

28. The Open Amateur Series winner

  • Cameron Adam

Cameron Adam hits a drive during practice before The Amateur Championship in 2025

Cameron Adam hits a drive during practice before The Amateur Championship in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Australia - ISPS Handa Australian Open

  • Ryggs Johnston
  • Marc Leishman
  • Curtis Luck

(L to R) Curtis Luck, Ryggs Johnston, and Marc Leishman hold up Open flags after qualifying for Royal Portrush in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series New Zealand - New Zealand Open

  • Ryan Peake

Ryan Peake roars with delight after holing the winning putt at the 2025 New Zealand Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series South Africa - Investec South African Open

  • Darren Fichardt
  • Dylan Naidoo
  • Marco Penge

Dylan Naidoo takes a selfie alongside the 2025 South African Open Championship trophy

Dylan Naidoo takes a selfie alongside the 2025 South African Open Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Macau - International Series Macau

  • Jason Kokrak
  • Carlos Ortiz

(L to R) Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Jason Kokrak all hold up Open Championship pin flags after earning their spot at the 153rd Open

(L to R) Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Jason Kokrak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Korea - KOLON Korea Open

  • Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sadom Kaewkanjana holds up The Open Championship pin flag after winning the 2025 Korea Open and qualifying for Royal Portrush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Japan - Mizuno Open

  • Mikiya Akutsu
  • Riki Kawamoto
  • Younghan Song

Riki Kawamoto wears a black Star Wars Callaway golf shirt during the 2025 US Open

Riki Kawamoto during the 2025 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series USA - the Memorial Tournament

  • Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler takes a shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Canada - RBC Canadian Open

  • Matt McCarty
  • Cameron Young
  • Kevin Yu

Cameron Young hits a driver

Cameron Young

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Italy - Italian Open

  • Martin Couvra
  • Adrien Saddier

French pro golfer Adrien Saddier

Adrien Saddier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Scotland - Genesis Scottish Open

  • TBC

Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow

  • OJ Farrell
  • Harry Hall
  • Frazer Jones
  • Jacob Skov Olesen
  • Justin Walters
  • Connor Graham
  • Angel Hidalgo
  • Jesper Sandborg
  • Lee Westwood
  • Daniel Young

Final Qualifying - Royal Cinque Ports

  • John Axelsen
  • Dean Burmester
  • Sebastian Cave
  • Nathan Kimsey
  • Curtis Knipes

Final Qualifying - West Lancashire

  • George Bloor
  • Lucas Herbert
  • Oliver Lindell
  • Richard Teder
  • Sampson Zheng
