The Open Championship 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Portrush
156 players will tee it up in Northern Ireland between July 17-20 looking to become Champion Golfer of the Year - here's who they are and how they qualified
The full field for The 153rd Open Championship has almost been finalized, with nine amateurs and 147 professional golfers set to take each other on in the final men's Major of the year between July 17-20.
They have qualified via a wide variety of different methods, from historical consistency to significant one-off achievements over the past 12 months. But, rest assured, every player in The Open deserves their spot.
Royal Portrush is ready to host the world's oldest Major for a third time after two previous iterations - the first in 1951 where Herbert Gustavus Max Faulkner - also known as simply 'Max Faulkner' - triumphed and the second just six years ago when Shane Lowry won in front of a partizan crowd.
Hopes remain high of what would be a magical home victory for five-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, but there are several other capable rivals who will be doing their best to stop him.
Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).
1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under (for all Champions up until 2024)
- Stewart Cink
- Darren Clarke
- Ernie Els
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Zach Johnson
- Justin Leonard
- Shane Lowry
- Rory McIlroy
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under (for all Champions from 2024)
- Xander Schauffele
4. The 2024 Open Top-10 And Ties
- Daniel Brown
- Russell Henley
- Sungjae Im
- Matthew Jordan
- Thriston Lawrence
- John Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
5. The OWGR Top-50 After Week 21
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Tom Hoge
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Tom Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Taylor Pendrith
- JT Poston
- Aaron Rai
- JJ Spaun
- Sepp Straka
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Jhonattan Vegas
6. Top-25 From 2024 Race To Dubai Rankings
- Laurie Canter
- Julien Guerrier
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Romain Langasque
- Matteo Manassero
- Tom McKibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Antoine Rozner
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Jesper Svensson
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
7. BMW PGA Championship Winners 2022-2024
- Ryan Fox
8. First Five In Top-20 Of 2025 Race To Dubai Rankings After BMW International Open
- TBC
9. The Masters Champions between 2020-2025
- Dustin Johnson
10. PGA Championship winner between 2019-2025
- Brooks Koepka
11. The US Open winners between 2020-2025
- Matt Fitzpatrick
12. Top-30 players from 2024 FedEx Cup Points List
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Chris Kirk
- Matthieu Pavon
15. The first player in top-five of 2025 LIV Golf Individual Season Standings after LIV Golf Dallas
- Sergio Garcia
17. The 118th VISA Open de Argentina 2025 Champion
- Justin Suh
18. The first five players on the 2025 Federations Ranking List
- John Catlin
- Takumi Kanaya
- Patrick Reed
- Elvis Smylie
- Daniel Van Tonder
19. The 2024 Japan Open Champion
- Shugo Imahira
20. The 2024 Senior Open Champion
- K.J. Choi
24. The 2025 Latin America Amateur Champion
- Justin Hastings
25. The 2025 Africa Amateur Champion
- Bryan Newman
26. The 2025 Amateur Champion
- Ethan Fang
27. The 2025 European Amateur Champion
- Filip Jakubcik
28. The Open Amateur Series winner
- Cameron Adam
Open Qualifying Series Australia - ISPS Handa Australian Open
- Ryggs Johnston
- Marc Leishman
- Curtis Luck
Open Qualifying Series New Zealand - New Zealand Open
- Ryan Peake
Open Qualifying Series South Africa - Investec South African Open
- Darren Fichardt
- Dylan Naidoo
- Marco Penge
Open Qualifying Series Macau - International Series Macau
- Jason Kokrak
- Carlos Ortiz
Open Qualifying Series Korea - KOLON Korea Open
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
Open Qualifying Series Japan - Mizuno Open
- Mikiya Akutsu
- Riki Kawamoto
- Younghan Song
Open Qualifying Series USA - the Memorial Tournament
- Rickie Fowler
Open Qualifying Series Canada - RBC Canadian Open
- Matt McCarty
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
Open Qualifying Series Italy - Italian Open
- Martin Couvra
- Adrien Saddier
Open Qualifying Series Scotland - Genesis Scottish Open
- TBC
Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow
- OJ Farrell
- Harry Hall
- Frazer Jones
- Jacob Skov Olesen
- Justin Walters
Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
- Connor Graham
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jesper Sandborg
- Lee Westwood
- Daniel Young
Final Qualifying - Royal Cinque Ports
- John Axelsen
- Dean Burmester
- Sebastian Cave
- Nathan Kimsey
- Curtis Knipes
Final Qualifying - West Lancashire
- George Bloor
- Lucas Herbert
- Oliver Lindell
- Richard Teder
- Sampson Zheng
