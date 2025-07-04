The Open Championship 2025: Full Field And How They Qualified For Royal Portrush

The full field for The 153rd Open Championship has almost been finalized, with nine amateurs and 147 professional golfers set to take each other on in the final men's Major of the year between July 17-20.

They have qualified via a wide variety of different methods, from historical consistency to significant one-off achievements over the past 12 months. But, rest assured, every player in The Open deserves their spot.

Royal Portrush is ready to host the world's oldest Major for a third time after two previous iterations - the first in 1951 where Herbert Gustavus Max Faulkner - also known as simply 'Max Faulkner' - triumphed and the second just six years ago when Shane Lowry won in front of a partizan crowd.

Hopes remain high of what would be a magical home victory for five-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy, but there are several other capable rivals who will be doing their best to stop him.

Below, we've listed the full field as it stands for The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush as well as how each player qualified, based on the highest relevant exemption criteria according to the R&A (players may have qualified via multiple categories).

A post shared by The Open (@theopen) A photo posted by on

1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under (for all Champions up until 2024)

Stewart Cink

Darren Clarke

Ernie Els

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Zach Johnson

Justin Leonard

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Louis Oosthuizen

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Rory McIlroy won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under (for all Champions from 2024)

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele kisses the Claret Jug after winning at Royal Troon in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. The 2024 Open Top-10 And Ties

Daniel Brown

Russell Henley

Sungjae Im

Matthew Jordan

Thriston Lawrence

John Rahm

Justin Rose

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Justin Rose made it through Final Qualifying and ended in the top-10 at Royal Troon (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. The OWGR Top-50 After Week 21

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Tyrrell Hatton

Tom Hoge

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Taylor Pendrith

JT Poston

Aaron Rai

JJ Spaun

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Jhonattan Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Top-25 From 2024 Race To Dubai Rankings

Laurie Canter

Julien Guerrier

Rasmus Hojgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Romain Langasque

Matteo Manassero

Tom McKibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjorn Olesen

Antoine Rozner

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Jesper Svensson

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Joaquin Niemann (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. BMW PGA Championship Winners 2022-2024

Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox with the BMW PGA Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. First Five In Top-20 Of 2025 Race To Dubai Rankings After BMW International Open

TBC

9. The Masters Champions between 2020-2025

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won The Masters in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. PGA Championship winner between 2019-2025

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship trophy in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. The US Open winners between 2020-2025

Matt Fitzpatrick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. Top-30 players from 2024 FedEx Cup Points List

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Kirk

Matthieu Pavon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. The first player in top-five of 2025 LIV Golf Individual Season Standings after LIV Golf Dallas

Sergio Garcia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17. The 118th VISA Open de Argentina 2025 Champion

Justin Suh

Justin Suh (Image credit: Getty Images)

18. The first five players on the 2025 Federations Ranking List

John Catlin

Takumi Kanaya

Patrick Reed

Elvis Smylie

Daniel Van Tonder

Patrick Reed (Image credit: Getty Images)

19. The 2024 Japan Open Champion

Shugo Imahira

Shugo Imahira (Image credit: Getty Images)

20. The 2024 Senior Open Champion

K.J. Choi

KJ Choi with the Senior Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

24. The 2025 Latin America Amateur Champion

Justin Hastings

Justin Hastings (Image credit: LAAC)

25. The 2025 Africa Amateur Champion

Bryan Newman

Bryan Newman posing with the Africa Amateur Championship trophy after his win in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

26. The 2025 Amateur Champion

Ethan Fang

Ethan Fang holds The Amateur Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

27. The 2025 European Amateur Champion

Filip Jakubcik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

28. The Open Amateur Series winner

Cameron Adam

Cameron Adam hits a drive during practice before The Amateur Championship in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Australia - ISPS Handa Australian Open

Ryggs Johnston

Marc Leishman

Curtis Luck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series New Zealand - New Zealand Open

Ryan Peake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series South Africa - Investec South African Open

Darren Fichardt

Dylan Naidoo

Marco Penge

Dylan Naidoo takes a selfie alongside the 2025 South African Open Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Macau - International Series Macau

Jason Kokrak

Carlos Ortiz

(L to R) Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz and Jason Kokrak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Korea - KOLON Korea Open

Sadom Kaewkanjana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Japan - Mizuno Open

Mikiya Akutsu

Riki Kawamoto

Younghan Song

Riki Kawamoto during the 2025 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series USA - the Memorial Tournament

Rickie Fowler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Canada - RBC Canadian Open

Matt McCarty

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Cameron Young (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Italy - Italian Open

Martin Couvra

Adrien Saddier

Adrien Saddier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Qualifying Series Scotland - Genesis Scottish Open

TBC

Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow

OJ Farrell

Harry Hall

Frazer Jones

Jacob Skov Olesen

Justin Walters

Connor Graham

Angel Hidalgo

Jesper Sandborg

Lee Westwood

Daniel Young

A post shared by The Open (@theopen) A photo posted by on

Final Qualifying - Royal Cinque Ports

John Axelsen

Dean Burmester

Sebastian Cave

Nathan Kimsey

Curtis Knipes

Final Qualifying - West Lancashire

George Bloor

Lucas Herbert

Oliver Lindell

Richard Teder

Sampson Zheng