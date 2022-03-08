Players Championship Purse and Prize Money - Biggest In PGA Tour History!

The Florida Swing is firmly underway and after the success of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the PGA Tour moves just a couple of hours up the road to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship.

The Players Championship is the flagship PGA Tour event of the year and is regarded by many as the fifth major, largely due to the test of the course and strength of the competing field.

Whilst rain and intermittent lightening are set to threaten play, spirits won't be dampened with the strongest field of the season yet. In the 144-player field, all but three of the world's top 50 players will tee it up. Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods are the only qualified players to not commit to the event.

Mickelson announced he is to take a break from golf following comments he made regarding the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League and will miss the Players Championship for only the third time since 1992. Lefty was absent from the field in 1994 after breaking his leg in a skiing accident and again in 2003 due to the birth of his daughter.

DeChambeau is also one of the leading stars who is to miss out this week after failing to recover from a hip and wrist injury in time. He was unable to defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title last week as a result.

This week also marks the first time since 1994 without either Woods or Mickelson in the field. Woods however, will still be part of the week's festivities as he will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the PGA Tour Global Home on 09 March.

Mickelson, Woods and DeChambeau aside, the field includes the top-30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings - including 2017 FedEx Cup winner and defending champion, Justin Thomas. Thomas will look to become the first in history to defend the illustrious title at TPC Sawgrass. The American is joined by Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, who tied the TPC Sawgrass course recorded (63) in the opening round in 2020 before the tournament was postponed amid Covid-19 concerns.

With golf's leading stars on show, The Players Championship will see the largest purse in PGA Tour history, up from $15m to a total of $20m - $7.5m more than the US Open, which is the biggest purse of the four Majors. The Players champion will take home a record $3.6m, the largest in tournament history.

As well as financial riches, the winner receives a five-year exemption on Tour and a three-year exemption for all four Major championships. The champion also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, which is the same as any major and more than the 500 for 'regular' PGA Tour events.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,180,000 3 $1,380,000 4 $980,000 5 $820,000 6 $725,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $585,000 10 $545,000 11 $505,000 12 $465,000 13 $425,000 14 $385,000 15 $365,000 16 $345,000 17 $325,000 18 $305,000 19 $285,000 20 $265,000 21 $245,000 22 $225,000 23 $209,000 24 $193,000 25 $177,000 26 $161,000 27 $155,000 28 $149,000 29 $143,000 30 $137,000 31 $131,000 32 $125,000 33 $119,000 34 $114,000 35 $109,000 36 $104,000 37 $99,000 38 $95,000 39 $91,000 40 $87,000 41 $83,000 42 $79,000 43 $75,000 44 $71,000 45 $67,000 46 $63,000 47 $59,000 48 $55,800 49 $53,000 50 $51,400 51 $50,200 52 $49,000 53 $48,200 54 $47,400 55 $47,000 56 $46,600 57 $46,200 58 $45,800 59 $45,400 60 $45,000 61 $44,600 62 $44,200 63 $43,800 64 $43,400 65 $43,000

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP?

With golf's leading stars on show, The Players Championship will see the largest purse in PGA Tour history, up from $15m to a total of $20m - $7.5m more than the US Open, which is the biggest purse of the four Majors. The Players champion will take home a record $3.6m, the largest in tournament history.

As well as financial riches, the winner receives a five-year exemption on Tour and a three-year exemption for all four Major championships. The champion also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, which is the same as any major and more than the 500 for 'regular' PGA Tour events.

WHO WON THE 2021 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP?

Justin Thomas opened with back-to-back rounds of 71 but a third round 64 fired him into contention. The American followed with a final round 68 to finish one clear of spirited Englishman, Lee Westwood. It was Thomas' first Players Championship victory.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP?

The 144-player field is the biggest non-major event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order. No spots are held for Monday qualifiers.

The field boasts World No.1, Jon Rahm, as well as defending Champion, Justin Thomas. They are joined by the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.