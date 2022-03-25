Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

9 Things You Didn't Know About Austin Greaser

1. Greaser was born on the 9th of September 2000 in Dayton, Ohio.

2. The American attended the University of North Carolina. Known as the Tarheels, Greaser competed on the golf team.

3. Greaser came 2nd at the 2021 U.S. Amateur after losing in the final to Michigan State's James Piot. The event took place at Oakmont Country Club, a course which Greaser has said is his favorite. Oakmont is actually situated in Pennsylvania, a neighbouring state to Greaser's native Ohio. In the past he has said he was very comfortable on that style of golf course.

After the loss Greaser shower humility and complimented Piot saying; “I like how he plots his way around the golf course, makes pars, and doesn’t force anything, and knows this is a hard golf course. He’s a great kid. We had a great time out there, some good conversations. I wish him all the best going forward.”

4. With the finish, he earned a spot in the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and an invitation to the 2022 Masters.

5. He is the son of Michael and Lisa Greaser.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. His favorite food is either Italian food or hamburgers, whilst his favorite TV show is Impractical jokers.

7. Greaser is currently Carolina’s all-time leader in stroke average at 71.39 over 64 rounds in 21 tournaments.

8. Greaser's girlfriend is called Alayna Liskey. They regularly appear on each others Instagram accounts and they appear to have been going out since 2018.

9. Just some of his hobbies include fishing, ping pong and spending time at the lake. He has said he also likes to play baseball and basketball.