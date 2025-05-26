The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout 2025

Scottie Scheffler defends his title as many of the world’s best players compete for a huge prize money payout in the PGA Tour’s latest signature event

Scottie Scheffler and Jack Nicklaus
Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third win of the season
The PGA Tour’s latest signature event is one of the most beloved tournaments of the season, as many of the world’s best players head to Muirfield Village for the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut, meaning that, for the 72 members of the field, only those who finish in the top 50 and ties, plus any other player within 10 shots of the lead after his second round, will make it to the weekend.

For that reason, unlike five of the eight signature events, not everyone will leave the famous Ohio venue with prize money.

For those who do make it past the 36-hole stage, it will be a very different story. As one of the player-hosted tournaments (the other two being the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational), the prize money distribution is a little different to the other five signature events.

One of the main beneficiaries of that adjustment will be the winner, who will claim prize money of $4m from the overall purse of $20m rather than the $3.6m generally awarded to the winner of signature events. The runner-up will be in line for a payout of $2.2m.

That compares extremely favourably to the other big men’s event this week, the Austrian Alpine Open on the DP World Tour, which has an overall purse of $2.75m.

Meanwhile, there will also be 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner, who is also projected to gain over 66 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,200,000

3rd

$1,400,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Memorial Tournament?

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the PGA Championship

Two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele plays

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, who beat Collin Morikawa by one a year ago. The event is the latest of the packed schedule for the American, and his third appearance in as many weeks following his victory in the PGA Championship and T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Despite failing to win last week, it was another strong performance for the World No.1 - particularly in the latter stages - and he will be confident of claiming his third victory of the season.

He’ll be helped by the fact that the player immediately beneath him in the world rankings, Rory McIlroy, has opted not to play this week as he prepares for the third Major of the year, the US Open.

However, despite the Masters champion’s absence, there are some huge names alongside Scheffler teeing it up, including last year’s runner-up Morikawa.

Other players in the world top 10 competing are two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, RBC Heritage victor Justin Thomas, Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry in January, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka, who won the Truist Championship.

They are far from the only world-class players teeing it up, with the likes of Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, who won the event in 2023, also playing.

Viktor Hovland with the trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament

Viktor Hovland won in 2022

Another former champion in the field is two-time winner Patrick Cantlay, but there’s no place for Billy Horschel, who won in 2022, as he is recovering from surgery on his right hip.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Memorial Tournament Get?

Unlike most other signature events, the winner of the Memorial tournament receives 20% of the $20m purse, rather than the usual 18%. That means that the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday evening will win $4m.

Is Rory McIlroy Playing In The Memorial Tournament?

Rory McIlroy will skip the Memorial Tournament for the first time in eight years, with the RBC Canadian Open from June 5-8 down as his next tournament. McIlroy said at the start of the season he wanted to limit his schedule to help him perform better in the Majors, and with the US Open just two weeks away, it is likely the decision has been taken with preparation for the Oakmont tournament in mind.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

