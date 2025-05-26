The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour’s latest signature event is one of the most beloved tournaments of the season, as many of the world’s best players head to Muirfield Village for the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament is one of only three signature events with a cut, meaning that, for the 72 members of the field, only those who finish in the top 50 and ties, plus any other player within 10 shots of the lead after his second round, will make it to the weekend.

For that reason, unlike five of the eight signature events, not everyone will leave the famous Ohio venue with prize money.

For those who do make it past the 36-hole stage, it will be a very different story. As one of the player-hosted tournaments (the other two being the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational), the prize money distribution is a little different to the other five signature events.

One of the main beneficiaries of that adjustment will be the winner, who will claim prize money of $4m from the overall purse of $20m rather than the $3.6m generally awarded to the winner of signature events. The runner-up will be in line for a payout of $2.2m.

That compares extremely favourably to the other big men’s event this week, the Austrian Alpine Open on the DP World Tour, which has an overall purse of $2.75m.

Meanwhile, there will also be 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner, who is also projected to gain over 66 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Memorial Tournament?

Two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, who beat Collin Morikawa by one a year ago. The event is the latest of the packed schedule for the American, and his third appearance in as many weeks following his victory in the PGA Championship and T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Despite failing to win last week, it was another strong performance for the World No.1 - particularly in the latter stages - and he will be confident of claiming his third victory of the season.

He’ll be helped by the fact that the player immediately beneath him in the world rankings, Rory McIlroy, has opted not to play this week as he prepares for the third Major of the year, the US Open.

However, despite the Masters champion’s absence, there are some huge names alongside Scheffler teeing it up, including last year’s runner-up Morikawa.

Other players in the world top 10 competing are two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele, RBC Heritage victor Justin Thomas, Genesis Invitational champion Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry in January, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka, who won the Truist Championship.

They are far from the only world-class players teeing it up, with the likes of Maverick McNealy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, who won the event in 2023, also playing.

Viktor Hovland won in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former champion in the field is two-time winner Patrick Cantlay, but there’s no place for Billy Horschel, who won in 2022, as he is recovering from surgery on his right hip.

