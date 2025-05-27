Memorial Tournament 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his Memorial Tournament title at Muirfield Village Golf Club, which plays as the seventh Signature Event of the season
After Ben Griffin secured the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour moves to the Memorial Tournament, which is hosted by 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus.
Being the PGA Tour's seventh Signature Event of the season, a bumper field is set to appear at Muirfield Village, where Scottie Scheffler defends after a one stroke victory last year.
Scheffler returns in fine form, following a third Major title at the PGA Championship. He is joined by the likes of former Memorial Tournament winners Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay.
One player who won't be present in the field is Rory McIlroy, with the five-time Major winner taking the week off ahead of a big run of tournaments that include the RBC Canadian Open and the US Open.
First played in 1976, the Memorial Tournament has provided some big name winners in the past, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Vijay Singh, Greg Norman and Nicklaus himself.
Memorial Tournament Course Guide: Muirfield Village Golf Club
Founded by Nicklaus in 1974, the course is named after Muirfield in Scotland, where the American claimed the first of three Claret Jugs.
Measuring 7,569 yards, it's one of the longest layouts the PGA Tour's schedule, with four par 3s, 10 par 4s and four par 5s meaning it'll play as a par 72. The longest hole measures a whopping 588 yards.
One of the most recognizable courses on the calendar, there are several signature holes. What's more, being 'Jack's Place', there has been several renovations over its time, as Nicklaus continues to tinker the layout.
In fact, back in 2020, the 18-time Major winner wasted no time in a complete re-design of the golf course, with work getting underway as players played the back nine of the tournament.
Looking at the hardest hole on the course, the par 4 18th played at an average of 4.32 for the week in 2024. Yielding just 21 birdies over four rounds, there were a total of 70 bogeys and 10 doubles.
Muirfield Village is a ball-strikers paradise so, for the event, the key aspects to look out for will certainly be in the long game section.
Memorial Tournament Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
2024
Scottie Scheffler
-8 (1 Stroke)
2023
Viktor Hovland
-7 (Playoff)
2022
Billy Horschel
-13 (4 Strokes)
2021
Patrick Cantlay
-13 (Playoff)
2020
Jon Rahm
-9 (3 Strokes)
2019
Patrick Cantlay
-19 (2 Strokes)
2018
Bryson DeChambeau
-15 (Playoff)
2017
Jason Dufner
-13 (3 Strokes)
2016
William McGirt
-15 (Playoff)
2015
David Lingmerth
-15 (Playoff)
2014
Hideki Matsuyama
-13 (Playoff)
Memorial Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+275)
- Collin Morikawa (+1600)
- Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
- Justin Thomas (+1800)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
- Xander Schauffele (+1800)
- Corey Conners (+2500)
- Ludvig Aberg (+2500)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2800)
- Viktor Hovland (+2800)
- Jordan Spieth (+3300)
- Keegan Bradley (+3300)
- Shane Lowry (+3300)
- Si Woo Kim (+3300)
- Tony Finau (+3300)
- Daniel Berger (+3500)
- Sepp Straka (+3500)
- All other players are priced at +4000 or higher
Memorial Tournament Betting Picks
Favorite: Tony Finau (+3300)
Looking at the field, I'm opting for more value this week, hence why the selection of Finau, who comes into the event on the back of two top 20 finishes at the Truist Championship and PGA Championship.
Last year, the American finished in a share of eighth spot and, since missing the cut at The Masters in April of this year, he has registered strong finishes. Possessing great numbers in terms of Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Off-The Tee, as well as a strong showing in 2024, I fancy Finau to go well this week.
Outsider: Ryan Fox (+15000)
Considering Fox won the Myrtle Beach Classic and followed it up with a T28 at the PGA Championship, you could be forgiven for thinking that his odds seem incredibly high.
Ranking 41st in terms of Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, as well as 35th for Strokes Gained: Total, Fox's game should suit Muirfield Village well and, given his run of form lately, I believe the New Zealander could claim a top 10, making his very high odds an intriguing one to look out for.
Favorite: Si Woo Kim (+3500)
Si Woo Kim's game should be perfectly suited to Muirfield Village, with a razor-sharp short game and premium accuracy with longer clubs. The South Korean is in encouraging form with four top 20s in his past six starts and a great history at the Memorial Tournament.
Kim has finished top 20 here in each of his past five starts and was fourth in 2023 while losing strokes to the field on the greens. A big-time week from a big-time player could see him back in the winner's circle, and with plenty of reasons to doubt those with shorter odds, Kim has to be worth a punt.
Outsider: Matt Fitzpatrick (+4500)
The Englishman's performance at the PGA Championship felt significant, given it was his first top 10 since the Memorial Tournament in 2024. The confidence and accuracy that Fitzpatrick played with at Quail Hollow could have arrived at the perfect time for him to go on a run of form which ultimately retains his European Ryder Cup place.
Like Kim, Fitzpatrick can call on a pretty strong run of results at this tournament, too. Before being T5th in 2024, Fitzpatrick was able to boast a T9th in 2023 and a solo third in 2020. Course and current form has given me a feeling that Fitzpatrick could be one to watch this week.
Outsider: Sepp Straka (+3500)
Straka has been on a quite incredible run of form in the 2025 season so far, with four top 10 finishes including two wins in just 15 starts. I will forgive him for marginally missing the cut at the PGA Championship, especially as he won the event before that start.
What's more, Straka has also carded just six rounds of 72 or higher out of 54 played this season, highlighting his incredible consistency. He was fifth here in 2024, and 16th in 2023, but when you also consider he ranks second in the field for SG: Approach in the last three months (only behind Scottie Scheffler), I am so ready to take advantage of this lofty price.
Outsider: Bud Cauley (+9000)
Cauley is another player who is trending in the right direction this season, finishing third last time out at the Charles Schwab Challenge and securing four top-10 finishes in just 11 starts this year. In fact, since The Players Championship, where he contended, Cauley has recorded four top-six finishes in seven starts - and has some interesting form at this golf course too, with a tied ninth finish in 2019.
His game is so well-balanced, gaining strokes across every strokes gained measure in the last three months, so I wouldn't be surprised to see him contend again at a big each-way price.
How To Watch The Memorial Tournament
US/ET
- Thursday 29th May: 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday 30th May: 2.00 - 6.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 31st May: 2.00 - 5.30pm (Golf Channel), 5.30 - 7.00pm (CBS)
- Sunday 1st June: 1.00 - 2.30pm (Golf Channel), 2.30 - 6.30pm (CBS)
UK/BST
- Thursday 29th May: 4.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 30th May: 4.30 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 31st May: 4.30pm - 12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 1st June: 4.30 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
