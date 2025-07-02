9 Big Names Joining Defending Champion Robert MacIntyre At The 2025 Scottish Open

There were plenty of great tournaments in 2024, with one of the most memorable coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, when Robert MacIntyre birdied the 72nd hole to win by a single shot.

Not only was it his second PGA Tour victory in two months but, in the process, MacIntyre became the first Scot to win their home open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

For 2025, MacIntyre returns to try and defend his trophy from 12 months ago and, like previous editions of the Genesis Scottish Open, there's set to be a bumper field.

Staged the week before The Open Championship, the final men's Major of the season, The Renaissance Club provides a Links layout that is good practice ahead of the main event of the Claret Jug.

What's more, being a co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour, as well as a DP World Tour Rolex Series event, a bumper tournament purse is available, which is another reason those from the PGA Tour are willing to make the journey over from the States.

A number of big names are set to tee it up and, below, we have listed just some of them who will be featuring in Scotland.

Rory McIlroy

Pipping MacIntyre to the Genesis Scottish Open title via a birdie-birdie finish in 2023, McIlroy returns to the tournament and will be among the main headliners.

The Masters champion has played in the event multiple times throughout his career and finished in a share of fourth in 2024. He will be among the favorites to lift a second title for 2025.

Scottie Scheffler

The World No.1 missed this tournament last year, with Scheffler opting to skip the event to focus on preparations for The Open Championship.

Currently, in 2025, Scheffler has continued that trend of not playing the week before a Major tournament but, this time around, he is listed in the field at The Renaissance Club.

In 2023, the American teed it up and finished third in the event but, the year before, in 2022, he missed the cut. He also played in 2021, finishing T12, so has mixed form around the North Berwick layout.

Xander Schauffele

The defending Open Champion returns to the Scottish Open for another year, with Schauffele claiming the trophy back in 2022.

That week, the two-time Major winner carded rounds of 72, 65, 66 and 70 to wrap up the title, as the American backed it up with a 42nd place finish in 2023 and a T15 in 2024.

Although he's not having the greatest season by his standards, Schauffele will hope a return to a happy hunting ground will kick start a busy period of golf.

JJ Spaun

Spaun completes the list of current Major champions to tee it up at The Renaissance Club, with the US Open champion listed in the field for 2025 having missed the Genesis Scottish Open last year.

The American, who has made one start since his victory at Oakmont Country Club, will make his debut at the event before making his debut at The Open Championship the week after.

Ludvig Aberg

Back in 2023, Aberg missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open on just his fifth start as a professional.

Returning in 2024, Aberg led by two strokes going into the final round, but a three-over-par 73 dropped him down the leaderboard, with the Swede finishing in a share of fourth.

For 2025, the 25-year-old will hope to get over the line at the third time of asking, with Aberg also among the favorites to challenge in Scotland.

Justin Thomas

Thomas has been a Scottish Open regular, with the American making his sixth appearance in the tournament at The Renaissance Club.

In 2019 and 2021, he finished inside the top 10, registering T9 and T8 results. Last year, he fired a bogey-free 62 opening round, but then struggled as he finished T62.

Looking to do better this time, Thomas does have one victory to his name in 2025, so will call on that experience to challenge once again.

Collin Morikawa

Like Thomas, Morikawa has also been a regular of the Scottish Open, with the two-time Major winner playing in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Struggling in the first two editions of the tournament, he improved considerably in 2024, firing rounds of 65, 66, 66 and 69 to finish in a six-way tie for fourth place.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland has been improving throughout 2025, claiming a victory at the Valspar Championship in March and finishing solo third at the US Open in June.

Although he withdrew from the Travelers Championship during the final round, the Norwegian is listed in the field at the Scottish Open, where he has featured in the last three editions.

Missing the cut in 2022, Hovland finished T25 in 2023 and T46 in 2024. He will be among several European Ryder Cup players teeing it up in North Berwick.

Tommy Fleetwood

Speaking of the Ryder Cup, Fleetwood is returning to the Scottish Open, a tournament that has been on his schedule for a number of years since turning professional.

Finishing runner-up in 2020, losing a playoff to Aaron Rai in the process, Fleetwood has an excellent record at the Scottish Open, notching up numerous top 10s, most recently in 2023 and 2022.