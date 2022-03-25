8 Things You Didn't Know About James Piot
Get to know the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion James Piot a little better.
1. Piot was born in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
2. He won the final of the U.S. Amateur in 2021 at Oakmont Country Club, winning four consecutive holes on the back-nine to defeat Austin Greaser of North Carolina, 2 and 1. Piot became the first U.S. Amateur champion from Michigan. With the win he earned a spot in the 2022 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.
He said; “It’s the greatest feeling in the world. I mean, as an amateur it’s the best thing you can do. After making that putt on 17, I was just like, oh, my God, I might’ve done it. It feels phenomenal, shows the hard work I’ve done is paying off.”
3. Piot made his first PGA Tour start at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
4. In high school, he led Detroit Catholic Central to three consecutive state championships and won the Michigan junior amateur championship in 2015
5. After securing a spot in the Masters, Piot wanted to give his Michigan State assistant coach Dan Ellis the chance to caddy for him at the event after they teamed up at the U.S. Amateur. So Piot wrote a letter to the NCAA asking for a waiver to the rule that prohibits college coaches from caddying for college golfers in professional tournaments. In March 2022 Piot got word for the NCAA that the waiver was approved.
6. Piot enrolled at Michigan State in 2017, majoring in finance. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2018.
7. His brother Glenn also played for Michigan State between 2015 and 2019.
8. Piot has said Jordan Spieth is his favorite athlete.
