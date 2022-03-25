Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Aaron Jarvis

1. Aaron David Jarvis was born December 8, 2002, in the Georgetown Cayman Islands. He is the son of Lana and Robin Jarvis and Aaron has cited his family as what keeps him motivated.

2. North Sound Golf Club on Grand Cayman is the lone 18-hole course, which is where he grew up playing. He would then polish his game at the David Leadbetter Golf Academy in Orlando, Florida.

3. He won the boys 15-and-under title at the 2018 Caribbean Junior Individual Championship and the 2019 Cayman Islands junior title.

4. Jarvis attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He studied Hospitality and he chose the school because of his interest in its golf team and coaches.

5. Jarvis won the Latin America Amateur Championship in 2021 which secured his participation in the 2022 Masters and Open Championship. He's also exempt into the Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open and into the British Amateur and U.S. Amateur.

Jarvis had seven birdies in his round, though he was slowed by a bogey on No. 8 and a double bogey on the ninth hole. But he battled back over the final hour. Even a tee shot that found the water on the par-3 16th didn’t stop him. He holed a 20-foot putt to salvage a bogey and stay in the mix, and then made birdie on the 18th that proved to be the winner.

6. With the LAAC win, Jarvis became the first player from the Cayman Islands to compete at Augusta National. Speaking at the time he said; "It's crazy, representing the Cayman Islands," Jarvis said. "I'd like to keep doing it, get more players involved, be an inspiration by playing in the Masters and the British Open. It's special."

7. He was inspired to take up the game of golf by his brother Andrew, who competed in the Caribbean Amateur Championship when it was held in Cayman in 2013.