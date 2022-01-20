Ian Woosnam Calls Time On Masters Career

Ian Woosnam has decided to call time on his major career after announcing he won’t be taking up his exemption for this year’s Masters.

The Welshman famously won the Green Jacket in 1991, beating Jose Maria Olazabal to the title by one shot. However, he has struggled for form in recent years amid a debilitating spinal condition that forced him to undergo surgery at the start of 2020.

Having threatened to call it quits in 2016 and then again in 2019, the former World No. 1 has now decided the time is right to walk away.

“Thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play,” Woosnam wrote on Twitter.

“So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta.”

‘Woosie’ made his Masters debut in 1988 where he missed the cut, before going on to secure a lifetime exemption with that dramatic 72nd-hole triumph in 1991. In total, he has appeared 32 times in the first men’s major of the year but last played the weekend back in 2008.

The 63-year-old suffers from a spinal condition called ankylosing spondylitis and claimed he could no longer cope with the rigorous demands of the Augusta National layout at the conclusion of the 2016 event. However, his wife convinced him to return the following year before he again said enough was enough after missing his 11th straight cut in 2019.

Despite not playing in 2020, Woosnam returned for the 30th anniversary of his only major win last year, posting rounds of 76 and 77. He retires from the tournament as the only Welshman to have won The Masters.