The 15 LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2024 Open

There were 13 LIV Golfers at the 2024 Masters, 16 at the PGA Championship, 13 at the US Open - before Jon Rahm withdrew - and there will be 15 teeing it up at Royal Troon in the 152nd Open.

The LIV contingent is headlined by US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who is amongst the bookmakers' favorites after also finishing T6th at The Masters and 2nd at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau's 14 colleagues include 2021 Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith, two-time Major winner Rahm, five-time Major champion Brooks Koepka and 2016 Troon winner Henrik Stenson.

Here we list all 15 LIV Golfers in The Open field in alphabetical order and how they qualified:

Abraham Ancer

Ancer makes his first Major start of 2024 and sixth consecutive Open appearance after coming through Final Qualifying.

The Mexican, who won the LIV Golf Hong Kong event earlier this year, edged out fellow LIV player Anirban Lahiri in a playoff at Burnham and Berrow.

Ancer has six professional wins all over the world including the Australian Open, WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and Saudi International.

Dean Burmester

Burmester is having an incredible run of form over the past 12 months and is in the field thanks to his Joburg Open victory on the DP World Tour last year.

He went on to win the South African Open the very next week and also picked up his maiden LIV Golf League win earlier this year in Miami.

This will be his third Open appearance, having also played in 2021 and 2022.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau is among the favorites to win the Claret Jug after sealing his second Major win last month, where he hit a sensational bunker shot on the 72nd hole to get up-and-down for par to pip Rory McIlroy by a single stroke.

The American is in The Open for the next five years thanks to that victory - although he was qualified for this year's championship anyway thanks to his 2020 US Open win.

He is playing the best golf of his career right now and will fancy picking off at least one more Major title over the coming years.

Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is another highly fancied to lift the Claret Jug, having recently picked up his first LIV Golf win in Nashville.

The Englishman has an exceptional links record with two victories at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and two top-six finishes in 11 Open starts. His best result of T5th came here at Troon in 2016, while he was T6th three years later at Royal Portrush.

He is in the field due to his world ranking and top-30 finishes in the 2023 FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai.

Sam Horsfield

Sam Horsfield makes his first Major appearance since joining LIV Golf in 2022.

The Englishman, who plays for Majesticks GC, made it into the field via Final Qualifying where he finished T1st at West Lancashire GC with a score of six-under-par.

Horsfield, who has three DP World Tour victories, played in the 2021 and 2022 Opens.

Dustin Johnson

Two-time Major champion and former World No.1 Dustin Johnson makes his 15th consecutive Open appearance at Royal Troon.

The 4Aces GC captain has a superb Open record despite not yet winning the Claret Jug, with a runner-up finish to Darren Clarke in 2011 being the closest he's come. He's held the lead at various points throughout championships since and has recorded a total of five top-10s.

He's in the field thanks to his 2020 Masters win, which gets him into next year's Open, too.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is a man for the big occasions, with the American boasting more Major wins than anybody under 50 and not named Tiger Woods.

The five-time Major champion's Open spot is safe up until 2027 thanks to his PGA Championship victory last year.

Koepka has made nine Open appearances, with his best finish of T4th coming at Royal Portrush in 2019. He was also T6th in both 2017 and 2021.

Adrian Meronk

Meronk was one of the big names to join LIV Golf to start 2024 along with the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

He had already sealed his spot in The Open field courtesy of a top-30 finish in the 2023 Race to Dubai, where he placed 4th in the season-long DP World Tour standings.

The Polish star has played in two Opens before, making the cut in both 2022 and 2023. Meronk is 15th in the LIV Golf League and recently finished 2nd in Houston for his best finish of the season.

The Cleeks GC player has missed all three cuts this year in the Majors, though, so will hope to bring his form into Troon and make the weekend.

Phil Mickelson

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson is in The Open until he turns 60 after winning the Claret Jug at Muirfield in 2013 - although champions from this year will only be exempt until the age of 55.

Mickelson shot one of the best rounds of his career that day with a 66 to beat Henrik Stenson by three strokes.

Lefty will be making his 30th Open appearance this year, as he returns to the scene of his agonising defeat to Stenson at Troon in 2016. He held the 54-hole lead and shot a closing 65 but that somehow wasn't enough to lift a second Claret Jug.

The 54-year-old has missed his last four Open cuts and also his last two Major cuts so form isn't on his side but he's certainly more than capable of rolling back the years.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann leads the 2024 LIV Golf money list after recording wins in Mayakoba and Saudi. He also has two third-place finishes, a fourth and a seventh in what has been an excellent campaign so far.

The Chilean star qualified for The Open after winning the Australian Open late last year, and he'll make his fifth appearance in golf's oldest Major this year.

Surprisingly he is yet to record a top-10 in 21 Major appearances. That will surely change fairly soon.

Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen is another LIV Golfer to have won The Open, meaning he can play in the championship until he is 60.

The South African dominated the 2010 Open at St Andrews to win the Claret Jug, and he so nearly won it again at the Home of Golf in 2015 before losing in a playoff.

Oosthuizen hasn't been able to qualify for any of the other Majors due to his low world ranking so this will be the first time we see him in a Major in 2024.

His form has been very good in the LIV Golf League this year, though, where he ranks 5th in the standings thanks to two runners-up finishes and two other top-10s. He's continued his form from late 2023 that saw him win the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Mauritius Open in back-to-back weeks on the DP World Tour.

David Puig

Spaniard David Puig joined LIV Golf straight out of college and is one of the game's brightest prospects.

The 22-year-old booked his spot in the field after winning the Malaysian Open in February, which was second professional victory after triumphing at the International Series Singapore in October.

Puig has successfully qualified for the US Open two years running and also made it into this year's PGA Championship field. He is set to represent Spain at the Olympics alongside Jon Rahm after making the cut at the US Open to edge past Jorge Campillo in the rankings.

Jon Rahm

Rahm is in The Open thanks to a number of criteria that includes his Masters win last year, his 2021 US Open victory, his world ranking, and 2023 FedEx Cup standing.

His form in LIV Golf has been good in his debut season, where he is 2nd in the standings despite not yet winning, but he was just T45th in his Masters title defense before missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

The former World No.1 was forced to withdraw from the US Open due to an infected lesion between his toes, although he was third in Nashville recently so should be fully fit at Troon.

He would love nothing more than to join Seve Ballesteros as an Open Champion and become the second Spaniard to win the Claret Jug.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith's sensational 64 to win the 150th Open is one of the greatest Major rounds of recent times, where he made eight birdies to fly past Rory McIlroy on the final day at St Andrews.

The Australian moved to LIV Golf just over a month later knowing he was safely in The Open until the age of 60.

Smith, who reached 2nd in the world rankings after his win, will make his seventh Open appearance this year.

Henrik Stenson

Another man who doesn't need to worry about qualifying for The Open until he's 60 is Henrik Stenson - who famously triumphed at Royal Troon last time in 2016.

The Swede shot a closing 63 to finish at 20-under-par and pip Phil Mickelson by three strokes in one of the greatest final day battles in Major history.

Stenson is sure to have an emotional week as the memories come flooding back.

He makes his 19th Open appearance this year after being the top LIV Golfer in last year's championship, courtesy of his T16 finish at Royal Liverpool.

