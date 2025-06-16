Now's The Time To Think About Your Open Championship Bets... Here's 8 Players We Expect To Contend At Royal Portrush

The Open Championship is the oldest Major in golf and, with it returning to Royal Portrush, it's setup to be an enthralling watch after Shane Lowry's heroics in 2019.

Six years later, a number of players are in contention to lift the Claret Jug and, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun claiming the first three men's Majors of 2025, it really is all to play for.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Royal Troon, Xander Schauffele stunned the field with an incredible back nine to lift his second Major in three starts.

He returns to Royal Portrush as the defending champion, where he is currently sat with odds of +1600 (according to FanDuel Sportsbook)

In terms of favorites, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is leading the way with odds of +380, while Rory McIlroy is +650 and Jon Rahm is +1000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting underway on the 17th July, there is still plenty of time before the first tee shot is struck, which is why now is a good time to secure some value from particular players.

Obviously, with multiple tournaments taking place between now and then, competitors are hoping to either find form, or maintain it, which is why we've listed eight players who, we think, are worth a punt.

Check out the full list below:

Jon Rahm (+1000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As of writing, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 of any LIV Golf League event and, in his last four Major starts, he has finished T7, T14, T8 and T7.

Re-finding form in the big four championships, the Spaniard finished T11 last time The Open Championship took place at Royal Portrush in 2019. What's more, he has three top 10s at The Open in four starts, including a runner-up result in 2023.

Robert MacIntyre (+2000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming off his best ever result in a Major championship at the US Open, MacIntyre's game is built for Links golf, with the Scot producing two top 10s in five Open Championship starts.

Back in 2019, he made his Major debut and, at Royal Portrush, he finished in a share of sixth. In 2025, he has four top 10 finishes and has only missed a total of two cuts in 16 starts.

Tyrrell Hatton (+2600)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman is one of the best players in the world who hasn't won a Major, with Hatton another individual who seems to be possessing good odds going into July.

At the US Open, he finished in a share of fourth, his best ever Major performance. Producing four top 20s throughout his Open Championship career, Hatton finished T6 in 2019 and has been a consistent performer on the LIV Golf League in 2025.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2900)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Englishman who we are predicting to contend at this year's Open Championship is Tommy Fleetwood who, in his last five starts at The Open, has recorded three top 10s.

In 2019, at Royal Portrush, he finished solo second, going on to then record a T4 in 2022 and a T10 in 2023. So far, this season, he has 10 top 25s, showcasing his incredible consistency.

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka showed glimpses of his former self at the US Open at Oakmont, despite a final two days of 73 and 71 that left him in a share of 12th spot.

The American hasn't had his best form in 2025, but at a course where he finished T4 in 2019, including a three-over-par final round, I fancy Koepka to challenge once again, especially at rather high odds of +4000.

Ryan Fox (+6500)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a big Ryan Fox fan and, for a player who already has two victories in 2025, I think his odds of +6500 are incredibly generous for a player of his talent.

His best finish at an Open Championship came in 2019 at Royal Portrush and, on Links golf courses, he has produced some fine results, including a victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Brian Harman (+8000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I backed Harman when he won The Open Championship in 2023 and, for this year, I will happily back the American once again.

Having claimed a victory already on the PGA Tour in 2025, the former Champion Golfer of the Year has been playing very consistently this season, hence why his odds of +8000 are very intriguing.

Jason Day (+8000)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day may have had a few withdrawals in 2025 but, if he can stay fit and healthy, I believe he possesses good value when it comes to this year's Open Championship.

Firstly, he is one of the more consistent performers, missing just one cut in 11 starts on the PGA Tour in 2025. His record in Open Championships isn't bad either, with Day producing a runner-up finish in 2023.