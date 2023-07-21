LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Open Championship
How have the LIV players got on over the first two days at Royal Liverpool?
This week's 151st Open could be the final 'us and them' scenario where LIV golfers go up against their PGA and DP World Tour counterparts.
The shock framework agreement struck between the PGA and DP World Tours with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund spells a likely end to golf's civil war and could be the path to a united game once again. LIV players may be allowed back on their former tours and we may again start seeing all of the world's best teeing it up against each other on a more regular basis - not just in the four Majors like this year.
This week at Royal Liverpool, there are 16 LIV Golfers in the field, including past champions like Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson plus recent Major winners such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.
We're surely set to see some of the LIV players up near the top of the leaderboard, considering their performances at the first three men's Majors of the year so far. At Augusta, 12 of the 18 made the cut and Koepka and Mickelson finished T2. A month later at the PGA Championship, 11 of the 16 LIV players made the weekend and LIV's very own Koepka won the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time.
At the US Open last month, 10 of the 15 made the cut, where Cameron Smith finished as the highest-placed LIV golfer in fourth place.
After 36 holes at Royal Liverpool, a number of LIV players are prominent on the leaderboard once again at a Major. A total of 10 LIV players made the cut at Hoylake, with Niemann, Schwartzel, Gooch, Grace and, surprisingly, Dustin Johnson all missing out.
DJ shot 13-over for two rounds to miss the weekend at The Open for the first time since 2018.
At the top of the LIV leaderboard are two Majesticks, and a Cleek, with Henrik Stenson, Laurie Canter and Richard Bland all at one-under.
They're the only LIVers under par at the halfway mark, with Pieters and Ancer at +1, Reed, Oosthuizen, Smith and DeChambeau at +2 and Koepka at +3, just making it inside the cut line.
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Open Championship
- -1 Henrik Stenson, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
- +1 Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer
- +2 Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau
- +3 Brooks Koepka
- CUT LINE
- +5 Joaquin Niemann
- +7 Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch
- +9 Phil Mickelson
- +10 Branden Grace
- +13 Dustin Johnson
