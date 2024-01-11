20 Things You Didn't Know About David Puig

David Puig is one of the rising stars in golf, with the young Spaniard playing for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team in the LIV Golf League.

How well do you know David Puig? Get to know him better with these 20 facts...

David Puig facts:

1. He is from La Garriga, Spain, just outside of Barcelona.

2. He is an FC Barcelona fan.

3. He is 6'1" tall.

4. He represented Europe in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. He attended Arizona State University, where he won three collegiate events and was a two-time All American.

6. He was the leading Spaniard and part of the winning team at the 2022 European Team Championship.

7. He played in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at England's Centurion Club in June 2022

8. Puig played in three of the eight LIV Golf tournaments in the inaugural season in 2022, joining whilst still an amateur.

9. He was ranked 9th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking when he joined LIV.

10. He turned pro in September 2022 and made his professional debut at the LIV Golf Chicago tournament, where he finished 39th at four-over-par.

11. He played for Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC in the 2023 LIV Golf League before moving to Sergio Garcia's Fireballs for 2024, switching places with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz.

12. He was the youngest player in the LIV Golf League in 2023.

13. His best finish in the 2023 LIV Golf League was a 4th at the Greenbrier event, where he finished at 16-under.

14. He finished 31st in the 2023 LIV Golf League.

15. He was part of four wins as a team for Torque GC in 2023, in Orlando, Washington DC, Spain and at the Greenbrier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. Puig won his maiden professional title at the 2023 International Series Singapore on the Asian Tour. The Spaniard went wire-to-wire and won by five strokes after leading by nine heading into the final round.

17. He uses a Titleist driver, Ping fairway woods, Titleist irons and wedges, and a Scotty Cameron putter. He plays the Titleist Pro V1 ball.

18. He made his Major debut at the 2023 US Open, after shooting 10-under-par in final qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. He went on to make the cut and finish T39th at Los Angeles Country Club.

19. He earned over $4.5m in the 2023 LIV Golf League, with his biggest check of $1.1m coming from his T3 at the Greenbrier tournament.

20. His career high world ranking is 237th.

How far does David Puig drive the ball?

Puig averaged 314.7 yards in the 2023 LIV Golf League, making him the fifth-longest hitter on the tour.