Open Final Qualifying Live Updates: Sergio Garcia Misses Out As Justin Rose On Track To Make Royal Troon

SOUTHGATE CARDS STUNNING -5 Matthew Southgate looks like he has secured a spot at the 152nd Open after a superb five-under 67 in his second round at Royal Clinque Ports. Southgate leads the field by three strokes and is set to make The Open via final qualiyfing for the fifth time. Australian Elvis Smylie and Spanish amateur Jaime Montojo Fernandez are also looking good at -3, while Jamie Rutherford, Luis Masaveu and Branden Grace are locked at -2.

ROSE STUMBLES BUT STAYS IN TOP FOUR Justin Rose has made his first mistake of his second round with a costly double bogey on the par-4 12th. It drops him to -6 in a tie for third with Charlie Lindh at Burnham & Bellow. Anirban Lahiri and Abraham Ancer are both in the clubhouse at -5, while Ross McGowan and Henric Sturehed are still in with a shot at -4 and -3 respectively.

ONE SPOT UP FOR GRABS AT DUNDONALD The top three players at Dundonald Links are in the clubhouse, with one spot up for grabs. Sam Hustby (-8), Angel Hidalgo (-5) and Liam Nolan (-5) have finished their second rounds, leaving three players at -4 in the final spot. Jack McDonald, Tim Widing and Daniel Young are locked at -4, but Young is the only one still out on the course and can claim the last spot with a birdie on his final two holes.

HORSFIELD SET TO BE ONLY LIV PLAYER TO QUALIFY Sam Horsfield has birdied his 16th hole to tie the lead at West Lancashire. He joins amateur Matthew Dodd-Berry at the top on -6, with Daniel Brown and Masahiro Kawamura both in the clubhouse at -5. Horsfield, who has two holes to go, looks like he'll be the only LIV Golf player to earn a spot at Royal Troon in today's final qualifying.

GARCIA: 'SOMETIMES THINGS DON'T GO YOUR WAY' After narrowly missing out at West Lancashire last year, Sergio Garcia looks set to fall short of Open qualification once again. His rounds of 71 and 70 doesn't look like it will be enough for what would've been his 100th Major of his career. Speaking after his round, he said: "I come here and I try my hardest to get into The Open. It would be nice to make The Open my 100th major, but it was tough conditions and sometimes things don't go your way. I tried all I could and that's all I can ask myself for." (Image credit: Getty Images)

GARCIA SET TO MISS THE OPEN Sergio Garcia will likely miss The Open once again after carding a two-under 70 for his second round. He currently sits in a tie for sixth at West Lancashire on -3, with three players already in the clubhouse with better scores. His only hope will be for both leader Matthew Dodd-Berry (-6) and Sam Horsfield (-5) to drop several shots in their final holes - which isn't looking too likely. Carlos Ortiz and Sam Bairstow have both also finished on -3.

HIDALGO ON HIS STUNNING FINISH Hidalgo has all but secured a spot at The Open after a sensational eagle hole out on his final hole to jump to a tie for second at Dundonald Links. Speaking to R&A's Final Qualifying Radio after his stunning finish, Hidalgo said: "I'm still shaking. "The second shot was perfect distance, it was the first time all day I had a full club and at that type of moment with nerves I prefer to have a full club. "Obviously I didn't see the ball go in, but to be honest, I don't care. I just jumped and cried with my caddie and we deserve it. We fight a lot, all this year we've not really had luck, so if finally I take the place (in The Open) it would be a really good gift."

FOUR-WAY TIE FOR THE LEAD AT WEST LANCASHIRE There is a four-way tie at the top at West Lancashire, while Sergio Garcia needs something special on the last to have a chance. Daniel Brown and Masahiro Kawamura are both in the clubhouse at -5, with Matthew Dodd-Berry and Sam Horsfield tied for the lead with three holes to play. It means Garcia will need at least an eagle on his final hole to have any chance at qualification.

ANCER OUT OF TOP FOUR AFTER TRIPLE BOGEY Abraham Ancer's chances of qualifying for The Open took a major blow after he slumped to a triple bogey on the par-3 14th. Ancer misjudged two chips in a row to card a costly triple, but managed to bounce back on the following hole with a crucial birdie. The LIV Golf player is now one shot behind the qualifying spots with three holes to go. Clemons leads at -9, with Rose a shot back. Charlie Lindh and Justin Walters are tied for third on -6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HIDALGO HOLES OUT ON THE LAST! Crazy scenes at Dundonald Links as Angel Hidalgo holes out from around 120 yards on his final hole for eagle to move into a tie for second at -5. Hidalgo's incredible shot completed a three-under 69 for his second round, all but securing his spot at The Open. With Hutsby in the clubhouse at -8, it leaves Liam Nolan (-5), Tim Widing (-4) and Daniel Young (-4) as the main contenders for the remaining two spots.

GARCIA MISSES BIRDIE CHANCE Garcia had a good opportunity to join the group at -4 but couldn't convert a decent birdie chance on No.7. The Spaniard (-3) will need at least a birdie in his last two holes to have a chance at qualification. Kawamura is the clubhouse leader at -5 after a three-under 69, while amateur Matthew Dodd-Berry is also at -5 with four holes to go. Three English players are in a tie for third at -4: Ben Schmidt, Daniel Brown and Sam Horsfield.

CLUBHOUSE LEADER SAM HUTSBY 'IN SHOCK' Sam Hutsby, who leads at Dundonald Links on -8 after rounds of 67 and 69, said he was shocked to have played so well after a "grind all day". “In a little bit of shock," he told the R&A's Final Qualifying Radio. "It was a grind all day and I can’t believe I’ve only made one bogey. "I knew the course was playing difficult so I had to stay patient. I’m a bit lost for words at the moment. “The bunkers are so brutal around here and I found quite a few of them today. But I managed to recover and the eagle at the par-5 really got my second round going."

GARCIA A SHOT BACK Sergio Garcia is fighting hard to stay in the race at West Lancashire. He is one shot behind the top four with three holes to play in his round, after back-to-back birdies on his 13th and 14th holes. He then converted a tricky up-and-down on the par-3 sixth (his 15th hole) to stay in the hunt, but he's slowly running out of holes. Kawamura leads the way on -5, with four players tied at -4. Sam Bairstow is with Garcia at -3.

WALTERS MAKES A BIG MOVE, ANCER DROPS A SHOT South African Justin Walters has rocketed up the leaderboard at Burnham & Below thanks two birdies and an eagle in his first five holes. Walters is now tied for second alongside Dominic Clemons at -7, with Justin Rose leading at -8. Meanwhile, Abraham Ancer has fallen back to -6 after a bogey on No.12, but still clings on to the fourth spot. He has two birdies and two bogeys so far, with six holes to go in his second round.

HUTSBY FINISHES ON -8 Sam Hutsby has carded a three-under 69 for his second round and holds a two-stroke lead in the clubhouse at Dundonald Links. It is now a waiting game for the Englishman as the rest of the players finish their second rounds. Hutsby's closest rival is currently amateur Liam Nolan, who is at -6 with five holes to go. He has a four stroke advantage over Daniel Young, who is in fourth place with eight to go.

HOW THINGS STAND Here's a snapshot of the current leaders at the four venues. Burnham & Berrow -8 Justin Rose -7 Dominic Clemons, Justin Walters -6 Abraham Ancer Dundonald Links -8 Sam Hutsby -6 Liam Nolan -5 Tim Widing -4 Daniel Young Royal Cinque Ports -4 Matthew Southgate -4 Jamie Rutherford -2 Andreas Halvorsen, James Allan, Elvis Smylie, Jaime Montojo Fernandez, Branden Grace West Lancashire -6 Masahiro Kawamura -5 Sam Horsfield -4 Ben Schmidt, Daniel Brown, Matthew Dodd-Berry

In 1995, a young @JustinRose99 competed at Scotscraig, showcasing the potential that would lead to a stellar career.Fast forward to 2024, and he's back at Final Qualifying, now at Burnham & Berrow, making an impressive charge with three consecutive birdies to claim the joint…

GARCIA SINKS A BIG PUTT TO STAY IN THE HUNT Garcia has kept himself in the race with a clutch birdie putt at the par-4 fourth hole, prompting big cheers from the crowd. The Major winner, who started on the back nine, rolled in a nice putt from about 12 feet to move to -2. He is still two strokes behind the top four with five holes to play in his round.

SOUTHGATE EXTENDS LEAD AT ROYAL CINQUE PORTS Matthew Southgate has started his back nine with two straight birdies, taking him two shots clear at the top. Southgate has five birdies and one bogey for his second round so far, and sits at -5 with seven holes to go. He leads Andreas Halvoersen and Jamie Rutherford at -3, with three players tied in fourth a shot back. The Englishman is looking to make The Open via final qualifying for the fifth time in his career.

GARCIA FALLS BACK AFTER BOGEY Sergio Garcia has fallen two shots behind the top four at West Lancashire after a bogey on his 11th hole in round two. Garcia, who has competed at the Masters and US Open this season, is in a tie for ninth and has six holes left to move up the leaderboard.

ROSE MOVES INTO LEAD WITH THREE STRAIGHT BIRDIES Justin Rose has sunk three birdies in a row to sit in a tie for the lead at Burnham & Berrow alongside amateur Dominic Clemons. Rose opened his second round with two pars before knocking in three straight birds to claim the top spot, before Clemons joined him on -8 with his fifth birdie of the day. Abraham Ancer is a shot back at -7, while Anirban Lahiri and Chris Wood are in a tie for fourth at -5.

HORSFIELD CHASING FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE SINCE 2022 English LIV Golf star Sam Horsfield has put himself in a good position to qualify for his first Major since 2022. He sits in second at -5 through nine holes in his second round at West Lancashire, with three players tied two shots back at -3. Masahiro Kawamura of Japan leads at -6. Horsfield finished in second at LIV's most recent event in Nashville, six shots behind runaway winner Tyrrell Hatton. The 27-year-old's last Major appearance was in 2022, when he missed the cut at The Open at St Andrews. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOOTOUT AT ROYAL CINQUE PORTS The battle for the top four at Royal Cinque Ports is set to be a shootout, with Matthew Southgate leading by one stroke and six players tied for second a shot back. Andreas Halvorsen, Elvis Smylie, Aaron Cockerill, Eugenio Chacarra, Jamie Rutherford and Branden Grace are tied at -2, while four players are locked at -1. LIV's Graeme McDowell has work to do at +2 if he wants to make his first Open appearance in five years.

TIGHT RACE AT DUNDONALD LINKS Englishman Sam Hutsby is looking good to qualify for the 152nd Open as he leads at the top by four shots, with three holes to play in his second round. Hutsby is three-under so far after shooting a 67 in his first round. Meanwhile, there is a tight race for the remaining spots, with Liam Jonhston, Tim Widing and amateur Liam Nolan locked in a tie for second at -4. Sweden's Widing is currently No.3 on the Korn Ferry Tour standings following back-to-back victories in April. LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein is six strokes off the top four at +2.

GARCIA IN CONTENTION AT WEST LANCASHIRE LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia is the star attraction at the qualifying event in West Lancashire, and is looking to return to The Open after missing out last year for the first time since 1997. Garcia's bid to claim one of the four qualifying spots got off to a slow start, quite literally, after his group was handed a slow play warning in the first round. The Spaniard was reportedly "furious" with the call, but managed to card a one-under 71 in the first round, before continuing his solid play into the second round to sit in a tie for fourth at -2, alongside six other players. Japan's Masahiro Kawamura has opened a two-shot lead at the top after a red-hot four-under through 12 holes in the second round, with Sam Horsefield (-4) and Oliver Lindell (-3) trailing. Garcia's LIV Golf colleague Carlos Ortiz is in a tie for 10th at -1. Sergio Garcia furious at his slow play warning at Final Open Qualifying - saying fans are causing the delays. Here he is taking his anger out at two R&A officials. “You’re right, we’re always wrong.” pic.twitter.com/hO2mzYgSRaJuly 2, 2024

ROSE AND ANCER IN THE HUNT AT BURNHAM & BERROW Four spots are available at each of the four qualifying venues today, with PGA Tour player Justin Rose and LIV Golf's Abraham Ancer in a good position at Burnham & Berrow in Sommerset, England. Ancer is currently tied for the lead with English amateur Dominic Clemons at -7, with both players through seven holes in round two. Rose, a former world No.1 and Open runner-up, is a shot back at -6 after his first three holes of round two. Former Open low amateur Chris Wood currently occupies the fourth qualifying spot at -5, with three players tied at -4. A big crowd has gathered to watch local favorite Rose at the course. (Image credit: Getty Images)