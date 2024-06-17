‘Best Shot Of My Life’ - Bryson DeChambeau On US Open Winning Bunker Shot

When he needed the most, Bryson DeChambeau produced what he called the best shot of his life to claim his second US Open title on a dramatic final day at Pinehurst No.2.

The 30-year-old carded a one-over 71 to edge Rory McIlroy by one shot and add to his US Open victory in 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club.

After McIlroy, who led by two shots late in the round, stumbled to three bogeys in his final four holes – including a brutal missed putt at the last from under four feet – DeChambeau knew all he needed was a par on the 18th to secure victory.

He didn’t make it easy on himself, however, losing his drive way left before being forced to pitch out from under a tree.

DeChambeau was then left with a 55-yard bunker shot, knowing he needed to get up-and-down – and he did just that, nailing his approach to within four feet.

Speaking after celebrating his win, he revealed that his golfing hero, the late Payne Stewart who also won his second US Open title at Pinehurst in 1999, inspired his shot.

Stewart famously made a 15-foot putt on the 18th to beat Mickelson by one shot. DeChambeau's putt was a lot more straightforward, and he made no mistake.

“I was just trying to land it pretty much where I landed it and run it out to the right,” he said of his clutch shot from the bunker. “I remember Payne’s putt and how it broke up there. I knew that was obviously huge, to get up-and-down to win this prestigious championship. That will be the highlight of my life. I still can’t believe it.”

THE BUNKER SHOT OF HIS CAREER!@b_dechambeau has this putt left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/Vleb6k6PvOJune 16, 2024

DeChambeau summed up his round by lamenting his poor performance off the tee, where he only managed to hit five of 14 fairways, but was thankful for his ability to get out of trouble – including one of the best shots of his life from the 18th bunker.

“I felt like I was hitting the driver pretty well today, it just wasn’t starting exactly where I wanted it to. Ultimately on 13 I knew I had to make birdie there to give myself a chance because Rory was going on a heater. He slipped up a couple on the way coming in and I just kept staying the course; focussed on trying to hit as many fairways I could, even though I didn’t – I was not great today with that – but I got out of trouble really well.

“And then I can’t believe that up-and-down at the last. That was probably the best shot of my life.”

After shooting rounds of 67, 69 and 67, DeChambeau wasn’t at his best on day four, making two birdies and three bogeys.

But like he did all week, he was able to make the big shots when it mattered and fed off the crowd.

“I just can’t thank you guys enough for all the support this week,” he said addressing the crowd who had given him overwhelming support all week.

“You guys have meant the world to me. You are the best fans in the world. And I can’t thank you enough. What a group of people.

“Tonight I want all of you guys, somehow, to touch this trophy because I want you to experience what this feels like for me. You were part of this journey this week and I want you to be a part of it for the afterparty.”

DeChambeau also paid tribute to his late father, who died in 2022.

“I want to say happy father’s day to every father out there. Unfortunately my dad passed a couple years ago and this one’s for him.”