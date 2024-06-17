‘Best Shot Of My Life’ - Bryson DeChambeau On US Open Winning Bunker Shot
Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open title in dramatic fashion thanks to what he called the best shot of his life
When he needed the most, Bryson DeChambeau produced what he called the best shot of his life to claim his second US Open title on a dramatic final day at Pinehurst No.2.
The 30-year-old carded a one-over 71 to edge Rory McIlroy by one shot and add to his US Open victory in 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club.
After McIlroy, who led by two shots late in the round, stumbled to three bogeys in his final four holes – including a brutal missed putt at the last from under four feet – DeChambeau knew all he needed was a par on the 18th to secure victory.
He didn’t make it easy on himself, however, losing his drive way left before being forced to pitch out from under a tree.
DeChambeau was then left with a 55-yard bunker shot, knowing he needed to get up-and-down – and he did just that, nailing his approach to within four feet.
Speaking after celebrating his win, he revealed that his golfing hero, the late Payne Stewart who also won his second US Open title at Pinehurst in 1999, inspired his shot.
Stewart famously made a 15-foot putt on the 18th to beat Mickelson by one shot. DeChambeau's putt was a lot more straightforward, and he made no mistake.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I was just trying to land it pretty much where I landed it and run it out to the right,” he said of his clutch shot from the bunker. “I remember Payne’s putt and how it broke up there. I knew that was obviously huge, to get up-and-down to win this prestigious championship. That will be the highlight of my life. I still can’t believe it.”
THE BUNKER SHOT OF HIS CAREER!@b_dechambeau has this putt left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/Vleb6k6PvOJune 16, 2024
DeChambeau summed up his round by lamenting his poor performance off the tee, where he only managed to hit five of 14 fairways, but was thankful for his ability to get out of trouble – including one of the best shots of his life from the 18th bunker.
“I felt like I was hitting the driver pretty well today, it just wasn’t starting exactly where I wanted it to. Ultimately on 13 I knew I had to make birdie there to give myself a chance because Rory was going on a heater. He slipped up a couple on the way coming in and I just kept staying the course; focussed on trying to hit as many fairways I could, even though I didn’t – I was not great today with that – but I got out of trouble really well.
“And then I can’t believe that up-and-down at the last. That was probably the best shot of my life.”
After shooting rounds of 67, 69 and 67, DeChambeau wasn’t at his best on day four, making two birdies and three bogeys.
But like he did all week, he was able to make the big shots when it mattered and fed off the crowd.
“I just can’t thank you guys enough for all the support this week,” he said addressing the crowd who had given him overwhelming support all week.
“You guys have meant the world to me. You are the best fans in the world. And I can’t thank you enough. What a group of people.
“Tonight I want all of you guys, somehow, to touch this trophy because I want you to experience what this feels like for me. You were part of this journey this week and I want you to be a part of it for the afterparty.”
DeChambeau also paid tribute to his late father, who died in 2022.
“I want to say happy father’s day to every father out there. Unfortunately my dad passed a couple years ago and this one’s for him.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
'Going To Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life’ - Rory McIlroy’s Major Drought Continues After US Open Agony
The Northern Irishman was beaten by Bryson DeChambeau in a thrilling final-day battle at Pinehurst
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Epic US Open Victory
DeChambeau claimed a thrilling victory at Pinehurst No.2, with the American producing the par of his life at the 72nd hole for a second US Open scalp in North Carolina
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Going To Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life’ - Rory McIlroy’s Major Drought Continues After US Open Agony
The Northern Irishman was beaten by Bryson DeChambeau in a thrilling final-day battle at Pinehurst
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Epic US Open Victory
DeChambeau claimed a thrilling victory at Pinehurst No.2, with the American producing the par of his life at the 72nd hole for a second US Open scalp in North Carolina
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Neal Shipley Joins Exclusive Club After Claiming Low Amateur Honors At US Open And Masters
The 23-year-old became just the sixth player in history to win low amateur honors at the Masters and US open in the same year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Unfair Or Proper Punishment? Golf Fans Divided Over Rory McIlroy’s Horror Break In Final Round Of US Open
The Northern Irishman fell foul of Pinehurst No. 2's severe terrain early on Sunday
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'Best Bet Of My Life' - Punter Wins Incredible $61k Parlay At US Open
Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, landed one of the best bets you will likely see this weekend at the US Open, as he secured a profit of over $60,000
By Matt Cradock Published
-
When Is Pinehurst Next Hosting The US Open?
Thanks to a new partnership with the USGA, Pinehurst Resort will host the US Open four more times in the next quarter of a century
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Martin Kaymer’s US Open Future Uncertain As LIV Golfer’s 10-Year Exemption Ends
If the 39-year-old German wants to return and try to win his second US Open in the future, he will have to do it the old-fashioned way through qualifying
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
USGA Honoring Payne Stewart With Special 18th Hole Flag At US Open
The three-time Major winner, who sadly passed away four months after his second US Open win, is set to be honored with a memorial flag on Sunday
By Matt Cradock Published