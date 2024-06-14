LIV Golfer David Puig Makes US Open Cut To Earn Olympics Spot
David Puig is set to overtake Jorge Campillo in the rankings to team up with Jon Rahm for Spain at Le Golf National
David Puig's impressive career trajectory continues after a superb second round at the US Open clawed him back inside the cut line to ensure an Olympics debut.
The 22-year-old joined LIV Golf straight out of college, having attended Arizona State University, and made it into this week's Major for the second straight year via 36-hole final qualifying.
The Spaniard, who has two wins on the Asian Tour already, had plenty of work to do after his opening 76 at Pinehurst No.2 but a two-under 68 got him into the weekend.
It's his second consecutive cut made in his two US Open appearances, too, and it means he'll be playing alongside Jon Rahm at Le Golf National in August to represent Spain at just the third edition of Golf in the Olympics since it returned in 2016.
Puig and Rahm have a strong connection, especially as they both attended ASU and Puig's caddie Alberto Sanchez was Jon Rahm's roommate.
The LIV prospect currently ranks 117th in the world, one behind Jorge Campillo who he is set to overtake and replace on Team Spain. Puig won his maiden professional title at the Asian Tour's International Series Singapore in October before winning the IRS Prima Malaysia Open in Februrary.
In LIV Golf, he plays for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC and is 28th in the standings this year. He recently recorded his best finish of the season with a T3 in Houston.
He is one of eight LIV Golfers to make the cut at the 2024 US Open.
