LIV Golf Nashville Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tyrrell Hatton Battling Jon Rahm as Legion XIII Lead The Team Standings

Refresh

BOGEY FOR HATTON ON THE 5TH After finding the front bunker, Hatton fails to hole his 7ft putt for par. He looks perplexed that his putt didn't break as much as he thought and had a full conversation with his caddie (with a few bad words thrown in there). Hatton's lead falls to two shots, albeit with Rahm in trouble on the 6th.

RAHM FINDS THE WATER FOR THE SECOND TIME ON THE 6TH! Disaster for a frustrated Rahm. He takes his penalty drop after finding the water from the tee, but with the ball above his feet he hooks his 3rd shot into the same water hazard up by the green. He's staring at a big number while Hatton sits three ahead of the Spaniard.

RAHM FINDS THE WATER OFF THE 6TH TEE Our first hot mic of the evening lands with Jon Rahm on the 6th as he pulls his drive into the water hazard that hugs the left side of the fairway. "Right in my f******* back swing, those drones" he screams as he ball flies through the air, heading for a watery grave.

NO EAGLE FOR BRYSON, BUT DECHAMBEAU MOVES TO -9 WITH BIRDIE AS HATTON EXTENDS HIS LEAD His lengthy eagle attempt from 25ft had a look at the hole on it's way past, but DeChambeau will have to settle for birdie on the 4th. Meanwhile, Hatton successfully scrambles from the front left bunker to re-establish his three shot lead over Jon Rahm, who missed a birdie putt of his own up on the 5th.

TORQUE GC MAKING A CHARGE Back-to-back birdies for Carlos Ortiz on the 3rd and 4th holes is matched by team captain Joaquin Niemann on the 10th and 11th as they make a move up the team standings. They now sit in 2nd place at -27, eight shots behind Legion XIII.

DECHAMBEAU DRIVES THE GREEN ON THE PAR 4 A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on DeChambeau hits just a three wood (!!!) on the 4th to the heart of the green. That's 300+ yards up the hill, by the way. Hatton's drive misses the green to the left, while Catlin misses short to the left.

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR RAHM ON THE 4TH Rahm played a relatively average chip to around 8ft, but made no mistake with his birdie putt. He makes his third birdie in the opening four holes to move to -12, two back of Hatton who currently stands on the tee of the drivable par 4 4th.

HATTON BIRDIES THE 3RD! What a putt from Tyrell, whose birdie putt slowly trickled over the ridge on the green before picking up speed and finding the centre of the cup. Hatton's overnight three shot lead is now restored as he jumps to -14. Both DeChambeau and Catlin make comfortable pars to remain where they are.

MARQUEE GROUP ALL HIT THE GREEN ON THE 3RD The final group are all aboard the par 3 3rd green safely, but no player is within 15ft of the hole with Hatton and DeChambeau having 25ft+ birdie looks.

ICYMI: RAHM'S BIRDIE PUTT ON THE 2ND A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on This is how Rahm piled more pressure on teammate Hatton at the top of the leaderboard as he buried this birdie putt on the second. Rahm looks to make another birdie on the drivable par 4 4th hole, with his drive trickling over the back of the green. He should have a pretty straight forward up and down depending on the lie as he looks to move to -12.

DECHAMBEAU AND CATLIN BOGEY THE 2ND HOLE DeChambeau's chip from the right rough rolls out to around 6ft, but he fails to convert his par putt as he falls to -8. Catlin fails to two-putt from 30ft, with his first attempt running a good 8ft past the hole before he missed the par putt back. He drops to -9. Hatton is the only man with a clean card in the final group after an excellent lag putt from distance gives him a kick in par to remain at -13, two ahead of Rahm.

COMFY PAR FOR RAHM ON THE 3RD HOLE While the leaders grind for pars on the 2nd hole, Jon Rahm rolls a 25ft birdie putt to tap-in range. He remains at -11.

DECHAMBEAU MISSES THE GREEN AT THE SECOND A poor long-iron shot from Bryson sees him miss the green to the right on his approach to the second green. Hatton and Catlin both safely find the putting surface, but have birdie putts from over 30ft away.

BACK TO BACK BIRDIE TO START FOR RAHM Early birdie for @JonRahmOfficial 😮‍💨He gets within 3 shots of @TyrrellHatton 👀#LIVGolf @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/1YN5yzBumAJune 23, 2024 What a start for Rahm and Legion XIII! Rahm rolls in another birdie putt on the 2nd hole to move to -11. It's currently a Legion one-two at the top of the leaderboard, with the team holding a nine shot lead over Crushers GC on the team leaderboard.

ITS HOT OUT THERE IN NASHVILLE (Image credit: Getty Images) Much like the heat at Pinehurst No.2 last week, temperatures in Nashville currently sit around 33c. Unfortunately for Hatton and Rahm, their Legion XIII uniform is black....

HATTON INCHES FROM OPENING BIRDIE Tyrell Hatton leaves his birdie putt right in the jaws of the hole - one more oscillation and it would have dropped. DeChambeau also left his birdie try short, while Catlin hit a smart chip to tap in range after missing the green with his approach.

HATTON AND DECHAMBEAU SAFELY ABOARD FIRST GREEN Flicks of wedges for both DeChambeau and Hatton as they hit the first green in regulation. They'll have around 12-15ft birdie looks each.

BOGEY TO START THE DAY FOR CAM SMITH After finding the penalty area with his drive, Smith chipped out to the fairway before finding the green and having a 6ft putt for par. It slides by for the Ripper GC captain for an opening hole bogey.

HATTON, DECHAMBEAU AND CATLIN UNDERWAY All three members of the final group safely find the fairway on the short par 4 first hole. DeChambeau looks to be continuing his 'man of the people' persona, with high fives and autographs flying on the first tee box.

RAHM MOVES TO -10 WITH AN OPENING HOLE BIRDIE Rahm gets off to the perfect start as he rolls in his short birdie putt on the first hole. Tyrell Hatton's lead is reduced to three before the Englishman begins his round.

RAHM GIVES HIMSELF A BRIDIE LOOK ON NUMBER 1 After smashing a drive down the middle to leave himself just 79 yards to the hole, Rahm sticks his wedge to about 6 feet to give himself an early look at birdie.

RAHM, SMITH UNDERWAY With country music blazing, Sunday is underway at LIV Golf Nashville. Unfortunately for Cam Smith, his struggles with the driver continue as his drive sails into the penalty area right of the fairway. Rahm safely finds the short grass.

RAHM SITS AT -9 A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on Jon Rahm claims he is finally playing pain-free after having to withdraw from the US Open with a foot injury. His Legion XIII team sit clear at the top of the team standings, while Rahm sits in a tie for 3rd at -9.

HATTON HIGHLIGHTS THE SIGNATURE GROUP A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on Here is the final group heading into Sunday. American John Catlin sits in 2nd place, three shots behind Hatton, while DeChambeau sits four behind at -9.

WELCOME TO THE LIVE BLOG! Hello everyone and welcome to this evening's Golf Monthly live blog of all the LIV Golf action from Nashville, Tennessee. Tyrell Hatton holds a three shot lead overnight, while his Legion XIII team hold a five shot lead over the Crushers GC, captained by US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.