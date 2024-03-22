LIV Golf Money List: How Much Every Player Has Earned In 2024
The 2024 LIV Golf season once again offers big money to its players - here is what each player has earned so far this season
LIV Golf began its third season in February 2024 with its Mayakoba event at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Like the first two seasons, each of its regular events has a purse of $25m, with $20m distributed among the players and another $5m ploughed back into the top three teams after each tournament.
The winner of each of the events receives an eye-catching $4m, and unlike most tournaments on other circuits, there is even prize money for the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard.
Chilean Joaquin Niemann got his season off to a flying start with victory in a thrilling playoff over Sergio Garcia in Mexico, and he followed that up with another first-place finish in Jeddah to become an early-season contender for the Individual Championship.
Last year, that honor went to Talor Gooch, who scooped total prize money of around $35.3m, only marginally less than the $35.6m 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson won in the first season.
Johnson is at it again in 2024, riding high in the list of top earners helped by his victory at the inaugural LIV Golf Las Vegas, his third since joining the circuit in 2022.
The 2024 season features its strongest roster yet, boosted by the additions of 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton, but how does the current list look?
Not surprisingly, Torque GC captain Niemann is at the top thanks to his brilliant start to the season, while newcomer Rahm is in the top 10 despite the fact he's awaiting his first win. Last year's winner Gooch is also faring well following his switch to Smash GC from Range Goats GC, along with LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Abraham Ancer.
There are some big names further down the list, too, including Phil Mickelson in 34th, while beneath him are Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer, despite the four sharing 11 Major titles between them.
Former World No.1 Lee Westwood has also had a slow start and is currently 50th on the list.
Here is how the list of earnings for the 2024 season currently stands.
LIV Golf League 2024 Money List
|Position
|Player
|Prize Money
|1st
|Joaquin Niemann
|$9,060,000.00
|2nd
|Dustin Johnson
|$5,086,786.00
|3rd
|Abraham Ancer
|$4,725,000.00
|4th
|Paul Casey
|$3,117,500.00
|5th
|Sergio Garcia
|$3,079,642.85
|6th
|Jon Rahm
|$2,971,071.00
|7th
|Talor Gooch
|$2,873,036.00
|8th
|Cameron Smith
|$2,729,750.00
|9th
|Louis Oosthuizen
|$2,637,500.00
|10th
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$2,244,167.00
|11th
|Peter Uihlein
|$2,229,250.00
|12th
|Charl Schwartzel
|$2,187,175.00
|13th
|Dean Burmester
|$2,051,013.85
|14th
|Charles Howell III
|$1,764,821.00
|15th
|Brooks Koepka
|$1,570,000.00
|16th
|Carlos Ortiz
|$1,418,942.85
|17th
|Jason Kokrak
|$1,418,250.00
|18th
|Graeme McDowell
|$1,375,904.33
|19th
|Adrian Meronk
|$1,319,667.00
|20th
|Kevin Na
|$1,309,942.85
|21st
|Matthew Wolff
|$1,291,667.00
|22nd
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$1,263,928.85
|23rd
|Sebastian Munoz
|$1,136,453.00
|24th
|Richard Bland
|$1,033,571.00
|25th
|Anirban Lahiri
|$996,800.00
|26th
|Henrik Stenson
|$958,904.33
|27th
|Caleb Surratt
|$887,500.00
|28th
|Matt Jones
|$862,086.00
|29th
|Sam Horsfield
|$852,500.00
|30th
|Ian Poulter
|$831,071.00
|31st
|Lucas Herbert
|$816,000.00
|32nd
|David Puig
|$808,692.85
|33rd
|Phil Mickelson
|$771,250.00
|34th
|Bubba Watson
|$767,500.00
|35th
|Cameron Tringale
|$747,050.00
|36th
|Patrick Reed
|$687,550.00
|37th
|Marc Leishman
|$687,250.00
|38th
|Eugenio Chacarra
|$678,250.00
|39th
|Scott Vincent
|$668,286.00
|40th
|Pat Perez
|$660,500.00
|41st
|Branden Grace
|$653,809.85
|42nd
|Harold Varner III
|$648,000.00
|43rd
|Kalle Samooja
|$610,375.00
|44th
|Brendan Steele
|$610,250.00
|45th
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|$558,808.33
|46th
|Martin Kaymer
|$551,786.00
|47th
|Laurie Canter
|$527,500.00
|48th
|Thomas Pieters
|$512,750.00
|49th
|Andy Ogletree
|$478,000.00
|50th
|Lee Westwood
|$464,467.00
|51st
|Kieran Vincent
|$459,883.33
|52nd
|Danny Lee
|$431,875.00
|53rd
|Mito Pereira
|$376,633.33
|54th
|Hudson Swafford
|$296,500.00
|55th
|Anthony Kim
|$110,000.00
|56th
|Wade Ormsby
|$50,000.00
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
