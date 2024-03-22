LIV Golf Money List: How Much Every Player Has Earned In 2024

The 2024 LIV Golf season once again offers big money to its players - here is what each player has earned so far this season

Joaquin Niemann takes a shot at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Joaquin Niemann is leading the way in LIV Golf earnings
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

LIV Golf began its third season in February 2024 with its Mayakoba event at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Like the first two seasons, each of its regular events has a purse of $25m, with $20m distributed among the players and another $5m ploughed back into the top three teams after each tournament.

The winner of each of the events receives an eye-catching $4m, and unlike most tournaments on other circuits, there is even prize money for the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann got his season off to a flying start with victory in a thrilling playoff over Sergio Garcia in Mexico, and he followed that up with another first-place finish in Jeddah to become an early-season contender for the Individual Championship.

Last year, that honor went to Talor Gooch, who scooped total prize money of around $35.3m, only marginally less than the $35.6m 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson won in the first season.

Johnson is at it again in 2024, riding high in the list of top earners helped by his victory at the inaugural LIV Golf Las Vegas, his third since joining the circuit in 2022.

Dustin Johnson with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Las Vegas trophy

Dustin Johnson won LIV Golf Las Vegas

The 2024 season features its strongest roster yet, boosted by the additions of 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and his Legion XIII teammate, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton, but how does the current list look?

Not surprisingly, Torque GC captain Niemann is at the top thanks to his brilliant start to the season, while newcomer Rahm is in the top 10 despite the fact he's awaiting his first win. Last year's winner Gooch is also faring well following his switch to Smash GC from Range Goats GC, along with LIV Golf Hong Kong winner Abraham Ancer.

There are some big names further down the list, too, including Phil Mickelson in 34th, while beneath him are Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer, despite the four sharing 11 Major titles between them. 

Bubba Watson at the LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament

Bubba Watson is one of several Major winners who has had a slow start to the season

Former World No.1 Lee Westwood has also had a slow start and is currently 50th on the list. 

Here is how the list of earnings for the 2024 season currently stands.

LIV Golf League 2024 Money List

PositionPlayerPrize Money
1stJoaquin Niemann$9,060,000.00
2ndDustin Johnson$5,086,786.00
3rdAbraham Ancer$4,725,000.00
4thPaul Casey$3,117,500.00
5thSergio Garcia$3,079,642.85
6thJon Rahm$2,971,071.00
7thTalor Gooch$2,873,036.00
8thCameron Smith$2,729,750.00
9thLouis Oosthuizen$2,637,500.00
10thBryson DeChambeau$2,244,167.00
11thPeter Uihlein$2,229,250.00
12thCharl Schwartzel$2,187,175.00
13thDean Burmester$2,051,013.85
14thCharles Howell III$1,764,821.00
15thBrooks Koepka$1,570,000.00
16thCarlos Ortiz$1,418,942.85
17thJason Kokrak$1,418,250.00
18thGraeme McDowell$1,375,904.33
19thAdrian Meronk$1,319,667.00
20thKevin Na$1,309,942.85
21stMatthew Wolff$1,291,667.00
22ndTyrrell Hatton$1,263,928.85
23rdSebastian Munoz$1,136,453.00
24thRichard Bland$1,033,571.00
25thAnirban Lahiri$996,800.00
26thHenrik Stenson$958,904.33
27thCaleb Surratt$887,500.00
28thMatt Jones$862,086.00
29thSam Horsfield$852,500.00
30thIan Poulter$831,071.00
31stLucas Herbert$816,000.00
32ndDavid Puig$808,692.85
33rdPhil Mickelson$771,250.00
34thBubba Watson$767,500.00
35thCameron Tringale$747,050.00
36thPatrick Reed$687,550.00
37thMarc Leishman$687,250.00
38thEugenio Chacarra$678,250.00
39thScott Vincent$668,286.00
40thPat Perez$660,500.00
41stBranden Grace$653,809.85
42ndHarold Varner III$648,000.00
43rdKalle Samooja$610,375.00
44thBrendan Steele$610,250.00
45thJinichiro Kozuma$558,808.33
46thMartin Kaymer$551,786.00
47thLaurie Canter$527,500.00
48thThomas Pieters$512,750.00
49thAndy Ogletree$478,000.00
50thLee Westwood$464,467.00
51stKieran Vincent$459,883.33
52ndDanny Lee$431,875.00
53rdMito Pereira$376,633.33
54thHudson Swafford$296,500.00
55thAnthony Kim$110,000.00
56thWade Ormsby$50,000.00
