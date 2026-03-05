Europe's Largest Second-Hand Golf Retailer Opens New Southampton Hub

Europe’s biggest second-hand golf equipment company, golfclubs4cash, has today officially opened its latest showroom in Southampton, adding to its other stores in Edinburgh, Warrington and Milton Keynes.

The new Southampton location comes as the company continues its growth, with business booming in line with the increased number of golfers in recent years.

Doors opened to customers at the new hub located at the Adanac Trade Park site, situated just north-west of the city off junction 3 of the M27.

Golfers can trade in their old equipment and browse from thousands of clubs in stock from all of the major golf brands including unused 'new' products and collector's items, as well as soft goods including apparel, bags and accessories.

(Image credit: Future)

There's also classic clubs section, a single irons rack and a large putting green for customers try out their desired flat stick before they buy. This weekend, golfers will receive 50% off all clothing from brands like Callaway and Oscar Jacobson as well as shoes from Mizuno and G/FORE.

Customers can also pick up second hand Callaway Elyte drivers for £249 and TaylorMade Qi35 drivers for £279 while stocks last.

Golfclubs4cash, which was founded in 2011 by Murray Winton and Martin Lambert, has sold over two million clubs to date and has over 50,000 items in stock across its stores.

Second hand clubs from a variety of eras and all the major brands are in stock both online and in store with experts on hand to offer buying advice and help with trade ins. Golfclubs4cash is also the largest stockist of premium brand XXIO outside of Japan.

(Image credit: Future)

The company is known for its impressive customer service, boasting a 5-star Trustpilot rating with over 60,000 reviews as well as more than 35,000 Google reviews and national and local awards won in Scotland.

As well as its four showrooms, the company's products can also be purchased on golfclub4cash.co.uk, and all club purchases comes with a 14-day 'no quibble' trial period - if the latest addition to your bag hasn't quite worked out as hoped.