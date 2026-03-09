Lexi Thompson Marries Partner Max Provost In Front Of Tour Friends And Family

LPGA Tour superstar Lexi Thompson married her partner Max Provost at a Tuscan-style estate in Florida on Saturday.

Provost popped the big question to Thompson on New Year's Day in 2025 during a trip to Whistler in Canada, and the pair went on to tie the knot at La Casa Toscana - a private estate in south-west Florida - last weekend.

As part of one of Thompson's outfits, her longtime sponsor Puma created bespoke all-white sneakers which featured flowers and the date of the wedding.

Aside from the families and close friends of the couple, others in attendance included several current and former pro golfers such as Stacy Lewis, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, Megan Khang and Brittany Lincicome.

In a post on Instagram which shared a video of the 31-year-old's special day, Thompson wrote: "The best day of my life. I married my best friend, surrounded by the people we love most, at the most beautiful venue, La Casa Toscana. Every moment felt like a dream and my heart has never been so full. Forever starts with you."

The 15-time pro winner is yet to play this season as she continues with a part-time schedule following her decision to retire from a full program of golf in May 2024.

Thompson's most recent competitive appearance arrived at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational alongside Wyndham Clark, where the pair finished T10th despite an extraordinary 55 in round one.

It is not currently known when the Coral Springs, Florida-born pro will next be in action, but it is believed she will feature in the season's first Major - the Chevron Championship which Thompson won when it was known as the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014.

Speaking to Golf Monthly's Alison Root in early 2025, Thompson shared that her current schedule is suiting her perfectly and that she still wants to add further titles to her busy trophy cabinet.

Thompson said: "I’m still practicing, maybe not spending as many long days on the course or in the gym, but every time I tee it up, I still want that feeling of competing to win.

“There’s less stress and pressure on myself, but I’ll always have high expectations. It’s nice to have that freedom now.”

Despite turning to a part-time schedule, Thompson remains perfectly competitive and managed to finish 54th in the Race To CME Globe last year which opens up her plans for this year, too.

That could be particularly helpful if the one-time Major winner is to continue her record of having played on every Solheim Cup team since 2013 in The Netherlands later this season.

Beyond that, there is the possibility that Thompson could assume a captaincy role for Team USA at the Solheim Cup one day.

She said: "It’s my favorite tournament, and I’d love to be captain one day. But I think I have to be an assistant captain first.”