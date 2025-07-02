Open Final Qualifying Reminded Me Why I Love Golf... Here Are The 9 Biggest Storylines From An Eventful Day

Open Championship Final Qualifying often throws up several feel-good stories and, for 2025, it was no different.

Taking place at four different venues, 100s of players up and down the land were vying for one of the 20 spots and, at the end of play on Tuesday, we had Ryder Cup stars, Tour winners and amateurs securing their place in the field at Royal Portrush.

Lee Westwood was the biggest name to earn his spot at The 153rd Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Personally, and even though we weren't able to watch it, Final Qualifying was one of my favorite days covering golf in 2025 for many reasons.

Firstly, the images we saw at the four qualifying venues were as rugged and authentic as golf can be. A mix of players from all golfing backgrounds battling it out on the Links for one prize, a spot at golf's oldest Major.

For once, money was a non-topic, your previous achievements in the game were irrelevant, all you have is 14 clubs and 36 holes ahead of you for a chance to join the greats of the game at the best Major in golf.

Ian Poulter in action at Royal Cinque Ports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nerves are clear for all of us to see and, it doesn't matter if you're a 30-year veteran like Lee Westwood, or a 20-year-old amateur like Richard Teder, earning your place on one of golf's biggest stages still means so much. Long may it continue!

Check out the biggest storylines from Open Championship Final Qualifying below.

Richard Teder Makes History In Dramatic Playoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say save the best for last and, at West Lancashire, it was Richard Teder who claimed the 20th and final spot at Royal Portrush.

What made the occasion so special was that Teder, a 20-year-old amateur, also became the first player from Estonia to qualify for an Open Championship, but it was the way that he did it which epitomizes Final Qualifying.

In a four-man playoff that featured DP World Tour players Oliver Lindell and Sam Bairstow, as well as six-time professional winner Ronan Mullarney, Teder could have been overwhelmed by the occasion. Instead, he produced a moment of magic.

After watching Lindell claim his spot at the second playoff hole, it left just one open for the three remaining players and, at the third playoff hole, the Estonian holed his approach from 80 yards to secure the 20th spot.

Sending the crowds, particularly his caddie, into raptures, Teder stated afterwards: "It means everything (to qualify)... I don't think it has kicked in yet. I'm playing in The Open with all the best players in the world, and I like to think I belong there, so it'll be fun."

Lee Westwood Rolls Back The Years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There aren't many sports in the world where a 20-year-old amateur can qualify for the same tournament alongside a 52-year-old who has done it all in the game of golf.

Lee Westwood has played in 27 Open Championships, claimed 44 professional events worldwide and shares the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances by a European player.

Having not featured in an Open Championship, or any Major for that matter, since 2022, the Englishman showed his class, carding rounds of 70 and 67 to finish seven-under and top the standings at Dundonald Links.

It now means Westwood will make a 28th appearance at an Open Championship, with his first coming back in 1995.

LIV Golfers Top The Standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Westwood was one of three LIV Golfers to qualify at Final Qualifying, with Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester also adding their names to The 153rd Open Championship field.

Topping the table at West Lancashire, Herbert finished one shot clear, while Burmester carded a stunning eight-under 64 second round to finish 10-under, four clear of his nearest competitor.

What is most impressive is that the trio topped their respective venues after being in Texas for LIV Golf Dallas just 36 hours earlier. Heading to Final Qualifying after the conclusion of that event, all three will be among 19 players from the LIV Golf League present in Northern Ireland.

Kimsey Makes Maiden Major

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nathan Kimsey and his partner, Lauren Taylor, are both great golfers. In fact, Taylor claimed one of the most prestigious amateur titles - The Women's Amateur Championship - in 2011.

Prior to his Final Qualifying appearance, Taylor had joked with Kimsey that he had never qualified for a Major, but back-to-back 69s at Royal Cinque Ports meant the Englishman has now qualified for The Open.

What may be a good omen is that Taylor's Women's Amateur Championship victory came at, you guessed it, Royal Portrush!

Emotional Justin Walters To Make First Open Appearance In 11 Years

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walters' first Major appearance came at The Open Championship in 2014, where he missed the cut at Royal Liverpool.

Now, after an 11-year wait, the South African will return to an Open Championship, with Walters topping the standings at Burnham and Berrow following rounds of 65 and 68.

Finishing one shot clear of Jacob Skov Olesen and Harry Hall, an emotional Walters stated: "I didn’t look at a leaderboard all day so I had no idea where I stood, but obviously I knew I was playing well... When I heard I was through, it all hit me at once. It was lovely to experience some joy for a change, it has been a tough couple of years."

Amateurs Qualify

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Final Qualifying is littered with quality players and the stories of amateurs qualifying for an Open Championship are becoming less frequent.

However, Tuesday showed that it's still possible as four amateurs secured their places at Royal Portrush with one coming from each venue.

Along with Teder (West Lancashire), Frazer Jones made five straight birdies on the back nine of his second round to qualify from Burnham and Berrow.

Teenager Connor Graham defeated Paul O'Hara in a playoff to qualify from Dundonald Links, while Sebastian Cave claimed his spot after finishing fourth at Royal Cinque Ports.

Ian And Luke Poulter Miss Out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there were plenty of feel-good stories, there were also near misses for some players, with Ian and Luke Poulter missing out on a spot at Royal Portrush.

The father-son pair played at Royal Cinque Ports, with both finishing one-under-par, albeit in very different ways.

At one point during the first round, Luke was five-under-par, a score he finished on, while Ian was four-over. However, despite a big difference going into the second round, both men finished on the same score, four back of John Axelsen in solo fifth.

McDowell Comes Up Short

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Graeme McDowell was hoping for a return to his home town of Portrush but, sadly, the former US Open winner came up short at Royal Cinque Ports.

Having qualified for The Open Championship in 2019, which was staged at Royal Portrush, McDowell finished one-under and on the same score as the Poulter's.

After missing out, McDowell tweeted: "Not to be @TheOpen qualifying yesterday. Gutted to sit this one out at @royalportrush. Going to be an amazing week with lots to celebrate for Irish golf. Congrats to all the guys who qualified. It’s a grind with such a special reward. My game is trending so we plough ahead."

FINCH PRODUCES A VALIANT EFFORT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

YouTube star, Peter Finch, was the big story at Regional Qualifying, as he topped the leaderboard at Caldy with a one-under-par round.

Playing Dundonald Links, Finch produced back-to-back 75s to finish six-over-par, well back of the top five scores, which started at four-under.