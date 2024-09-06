Andy Murray Goes All-In On Golf After BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am Invite
Andy Murray has thrown himself into his golf game after being confirmed for the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
Retired tennis legend Andy Murray is throwing himself into the game of golf after being confirmed as a participant in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth.
The three-time Grand Slam winner and double Olympic champion retired from tennis at this summer's Paris 2024 Games.
And like so many retired sports stars have done before him, the 37-year-old has headed straight for the golf course.
Murray has been a regular golfer for some time now, but he's planning on taking it up a notch now his tennis days are over, and he's taking the switch from the court to the course pretty seriously.
Murray has been confirmed for the Pro-Am at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - which takes place on Wednesday 18 September.
The DP World Tour's flagship event is a star-studded occasion during the Pro-Am, and Murray being the elite sportsman he is, will not want to go into it undercooked.
Although a regular golfer, Murray has only recently started having lessons, posting just that on social media along with a video of his swing, which as you'd expect looks pretty tidy.
🎾🏆 3x Grand Slam winner, Sir @andy_murray, will be swapping his racket for clubs, as he tees it up in the #BMWPGA Pro-Am ⛳️#RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qcwfs4D4Y2September 6, 2024
"First golf lesson today on the journey to become a scratch golfer - any tips welcome," Murray wrote on social media.
Murray has also even gone so far to change his biography on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say: "I played tennis. I now play golf."
Having the hand-eye coordination Murray obviously has as one of the best tennis players in the world, plus his work ethic and desire to improve, he should be able to see some quick improvements if having professional golf lessons.
So he'll certainly be one to watch at Wentworth when he tees it up with the best of the DP World Tour.
Andy Murray's golf swing is... pic.twitter.com/EozsPl33KuSeptember 5, 2024
The Pro-Am at Wentworth regularly attracts huge stars from the world of sport and entertainment with the likes of Gareth Bale, Stuart Broad and Hollywood actor Tom Holland set to play this year.
Retired sports stars have been taking up golf for some time, but more recently more of them are taking it up earlier and taking it seriously.
Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah recently spoke of his love for the game, while former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has gone even further when trying to qualify for the US Open on a couple of occasions.
Retired Wales and LA Galaxy star Bale, too, is also a prolific golfer and Murray looks like he could have all the tools to thrive out on the links.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
