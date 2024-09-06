Andy Murray Goes All-In On Golf After BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am Invite

Retired tennis legend Andy Murray is throwing himself into the game of golf after being confirmed as a participant in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and double Olympic champion retired from tennis at this summer's Paris 2024 Games.

And like so many retired sports stars have done before him, the 37-year-old has headed straight for the golf course.

Murray has been a regular golfer for some time now, but he's planning on taking it up a notch now his tennis days are over, and he's taking the switch from the court to the course pretty seriously.

Murray has been confirmed for the Pro-Am at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - which takes place on Wednesday 18 September.

The DP World Tour's flagship event is a star-studded occasion during the Pro-Am, and Murray being the elite sportsman he is, will not want to go into it undercooked.

Although a regular golfer, Murray has only recently started having lessons, posting just that on social media along with a video of his swing, which as you'd expect looks pretty tidy.

🎾🏆 3x Grand Slam winner, Sir @andy_murray, will be swapping his racket for clubs, as he tees it up in the #BMWPGA Pro-Am ⛳️#RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qcwfs4D4Y2September 6, 2024

"First golf lesson today on the journey to become a scratch golfer - any tips welcome," Murray wrote on social media.

Murray has also even gone so far to change his biography on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say: "I played tennis. I now play golf."

Having the hand-eye coordination Murray obviously has as one of the best tennis players in the world, plus his work ethic and desire to improve, he should be able to see some quick improvements if having professional golf lessons.

So he'll certainly be one to watch at Wentworth when he tees it up with the best of the DP World Tour.

Andy Murray's golf swing is... pic.twitter.com/EozsPl33KuSeptember 5, 2024

The Pro-Am at Wentworth regularly attracts huge stars from the world of sport and entertainment with the likes of Gareth Bale, Stuart Broad and Hollywood actor Tom Holland set to play this year.

Retired sports stars have been taking up golf for some time, but more recently more of them are taking it up earlier and taking it seriously.

Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah recently spoke of his love for the game, while former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has gone even further when trying to qualify for the US Open on a couple of occasions.

Retired Wales and LA Galaxy star Bale, too, is also a prolific golfer and Murray looks like he could have all the tools to thrive out on the links.