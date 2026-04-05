Scottie Scheffler And Wife Meredith Welcome Second Child (And He's Already At The Masters)
It was confirmed days before The Masters is due to begin that the Scheffler's second child has been born and that the World No.1 will play at Augusta National
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Congratulations must go to the Scheffler family after it was announced Meredith and Scottie have welcomed their second child into the world shortly before The Masters begins.
First announced by the Associated Press' Doug Ferguson on Sunday, the Schefflers welcomed their second son nine days ago, on Friday, March 27. Bennett's younger brother has been named Remy.
And as soon as both mom and baby were ready, the family headed over to Augusta National Golf Club as dad prepares to try and win a third Green Jacket. As you do.
Per the PGA Tour, all four members of the Scheffler group were on site at Augusta on Sunday as Scottie took part in a vital practice round before presenting some of the trophies after the Drive, Chip & Putt finals.
Meredith and Bennett watched the World No.1 warm up while his parents, Scott and Diane, tended to the newborn who was in a stroller.
The practice will be extremely important for Scheffler given he has not played competitively since The Players during mid-March.
The four-time Major winner was due to compete in his adopted home state last week but withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open in anticipation of Remy’s birth.
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Scheffler was on a run of 18 consecutive top-10s prior to a T12th at the Genesis Invitational in February. In his two starts since then, the 29-year-old has failed to crack the top-20 (Arnold Palmer Invitational - T24th, The Players - T22nd).
He triumphed in his opening start of the season, at the American Express, before ending T3rd at the WM Phoenix Open and T4th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler will aim to resume normal service at Augusta National this coming week while also maintaining his streak of winning The Masters in even years since 2022. His first two Green Jackets arrived in 2022 and 2024.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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