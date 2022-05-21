Who Is Cameron Young's Wife?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Young has really burst on to the scene in the past few years, with the American catapulting himself not just up the World Rankings, but also the professional ranks, securing a PGA Tour card in just his third year as a pro.

Born in 1997, Cameron has already achieved a lot in his young career. However, it's not just on the course where the American seems to be doing well, with Cameron marrying his partner, Kelsey Dalition, when he was just 23-years-old. The couple welcomed their first child into the world the following year.

Cameron's caddie, Scott McKean, was the best man at his boss's wedding (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that both Cameron and Kelsey are very private people, as there is no real information on the couple. What we do know is that they married in either late 2020 - early 2021, with it being reported that Cameron's caddie, Scott McKean, was the best man at the wedding.

Upon welcoming their first child into the world, the couple were still staying at their parent's house. However, following Cameron's successes on the professional circuit, the pair moved into a new house soon after.

During the time that Cameron has been on the road, Kelsey and the baby have been right there with him, with the American explaining: "I have spent a lot of time with my family, my wife. We have a little baby, so spent a lot of family time, which has been great. Honestly, they've been out with me the last couple weeks and it's been such a nice change of pace to be with them on the road. I think it just keeps you a little fresher. You get off the course and you can kind of forget about golf a little bit, which is really nice."

Following a run of superb results, including three runner-up finishes during 2021/22, the couple now live in Jupiter, Florida, which is the prime location for most professional golfers.