Scottie Scheffler Adds Surprising Event To PGA Tour Schedule
The World No.1 has confirmed he will compete in a PGA Tour event for the first time in July
Since its inception in 2019, the 3M Open has attracted some top players, including Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.
However, its place in the schedule immediately after The Open means it doesn’t always attract the game’s highest-profile stars.
They don’t come much bigger than the man at the top of the world rankings, though, and in 2026, the TPC Twin Cities event will have that honor with Scottie Scheffler confirming his maiden appearance.
That represents a change of approach for Scheffler, who normally takes some time away from competitive action following The Open to prepare for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Speaking to the event’s official website, Scheffler said: "I'm looking forward to playing the 3M Open for the first time.
"I've heard great things about the event and I'm excited to get to Minnesota and compete at TPC Twin Cities."
Scheffler’s participation in the tournament, which runs from July 23rd to July 26th, was welcomed by vice president of partnerships at 3M, Kady Stoll, who said: “Scottie's commitment to the 3M Open is a milestone for this tournament and our partnership with the PGA Tour."
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"His participation reflects the experience we want to deliver for fans, players and the communities we support."
It’s not just the 3M Open Scheffler has committed to playing in recent days. He will also compete in the Genesis Scottish Open the week before The Open.
Unlike the 3M Open, he is far more familiar with the Renaissance Club tournament, with 2026 marking his fifth appearance.
Scheffler will use the links-style layout to prepare for the defence of his Open title the following week, which will be held at Royal Birkdale.
Scheffler, whose best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open was a T3 in 2023, told the DP World Tour website: “I always enjoy coming to the Genesis Scottish Open and taking on the challenge of links-style golf as part of an exciting couple of weeks in the UK.
“The tournament always has a strong field, and the Scottish fans help to make it a fun week.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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