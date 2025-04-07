What Are The Most Incredible Things About Augusta National? I Asked 7 People Who Have Actually Been To The Masters

From the moment Augusta National first appears on my television screen, as part of a rousing montage weeks before The Masters even starts, I instantly feel a childlike exuberance that lingers and grows as time ticks towards the first tee shot.

This process is an annual ritual, and one that I have come to look forward like the run up to Christmas, but I myself have never actually been. I can only imagine the frenzied state I would find myself in should I get the chance to walk the hallowed turf at the first Major of the season, but I have always wondered what it is that specifically allows this particular venue take such a keen hold over the emotions of golfers around the world.

In an attempt to find out what it is that gives the famous venue its magical essence, I asked seven of my very (very) fortunate colleagues, who have all been to The Masters, a very direct question. What is the most incredible thing about Augusta National Golf Club?

7 Incredible Things About Augusta National And The Masters

Neil Tappin

Augusta National has the most incredible natural amphitheatre. This is created in no small part by the enormous pine trees that dominate the property - and believe me... television doesn't do them justice.

Augusta National has the most incredible natural amphitheatre. This is created in no small part by the enormous pine trees that dominate the property - and believe me... television doesn’t do them justice.

When big moments arrive and the crowds of patrons erupt, the effect is a sudden bomb of noise that explodes and echoes around the grounds. It’s electrifying and the contrast between that sound and the silence it punctuates is unlike anything else I’ve experienced.

The eruption of noise from the patrons creates a familiar soundtrack at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nick Bonfield

I know this will be a popular answer, but for me, the most incredible thing about Augusta is walking down the hill from the 11th tee and seeing Amen Corner open up in front of you.

I know this will be a popular answer, but for me, the most incredible thing about Augusta is walking down the hill from the 11th tee and seeing Amen Corner open up in front of you.

Nothing can prepare you for setting your eyes upon the best part of perhaps the greatest golf course in the world for the first time. You can spend hours by the 11th green and 12th tee, and if I didn't have to work, I don't think I would have moved from that spot for six days.

There's something so special about the fact the 12th green is isolated beyond Rae's Creek and only a couple of marshals and TV folk can actually see what's going on clearly with their own eyes.

Something else that also sticks in my mind is the grass. I can't explain the sensation appropriately, but walking on that hallowed turf was like nothing I'd experienced before. All I could think about was hitting a crisp iron shot off it.

I also have to give a shout out to the media centre – which is without doubt the most impressive and plush building I'll ever set foot in while covering golf for a living.

David Taylor

I had read countless articles about Augusta National before I visited it for the first time in 2019, so I had a good idea of what to expect. I knew there wouldn't be a blade of grass out of place and I was well aware that it would be far hillier than you imagine from watching the TV.

I had read countless articles about Augusta National before I visited it for the first time in 2019, so I had a good idea of what to expect. I knew there wouldn’t be a blade of grass out of place and I was well aware that it would be far hillier than you imagine from watching the TV.

However, one thing I wasn’t quite prepared for was how amazing the atmosphere was throughout the whole week. When I arrived early on the Tuesday morning I knew it would be busy, but the place was buzzing with anticipation. Everywhere you looked there were people with huge grins on their faces, clearly blown away by the experience. Everyone, from the security guards to those working at the concession stands, seemed genuinely thrilled to be there.

Maybe the somewhat draconian rules played a part in this, but there wasn’t a hint of rowdy behaviour or rudeness directed towards anyone. And where else on the planet can you find 40,000 people gathered together without a mobile phone in sight? As for the golf, I’ve no doubt that Sunday of Masters week is special every year, but 2019 felt electric thanks to the presence of a certain Tiger Woods at the top of the leaderboard.

As it became clear he was going to win the Green Jacket, everyone on the property wanted to be a part of it and flocked to the final hole. I’m not sure how many people could actually see the winning putt drop, but the noise was deafening. I’ve been lucky enough to witness my fair share of sporting triumphs over the years, but nothing will beat that moment on the 18th green.

Tiger Woods 2019 Masters victory has to be one of the greatest stories in the history of the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott Heath

There are many incredible things about Augusta that come to mind, like the green sand they put down during rainy spells to avoid brown, muddy areas and the beauty of the grounds away from the course.

There are many incredible things about Augusta that come to mind, like the green sand they put down during rainy spells to avoid brown, muddy areas and the beauty of the grounds away from the course.

From the dark green grass and its razor sharp lines which separate it from the paths or the circular formation of bark around every tree - the incredible attention to detail in areas that patrons won’t ever see is astounding.

However, the most incredible part of The Masters that doesn’t come across on TV has to be the phone policy. I went for multiple course walks during my week on-site, where I left my phone in the media center, headed out with my hands in my pockets and walked along some of the most famous holes in golf while just contemplating life.

In this day-and-age, not having your phone with you is an odd feeling but it just feels so right at Augusta National. I even chatted to a few patrons that I’m sure I wouldn’t have done at The Open or another tour event where most people would be messaging with their heads down or behind the screens taking photos and videos.

It allows you to be present, immerse yourself in both the golf and the beauty of where you are, and just take a step away from the real world outside of the Augusta National gates. It’s truly special and definitely one of the greatest things about The Masters.

Tom Clarke

What's the point of going to Augusta National if you can't brag about it to your friends, family and random people you meet on a golf course?

What’s the point of going to Augusta National if you can’t brag about it to your friends, family and random people you meet on a golf course?

Well, when I was lucky enough to attend The Masters in 2018 I made sure everyone knew about it. Heaven probably doesn’t have a place that sells branded merch, but Augusta certainly does!

The Masters golf shop is enormous and when you have navigated the theme-park sized queue to enter you will find a wonderland full of everything that any golf fan could ever want. And remember, you can only buy this gear on site!

The standard caps, ball markers and polo shirts sit next to Masters-themed garden gnomes, oil paintings of your favorite Augusta National holes and even mini-caddie outfits for your children.

I was there for a week and went to the shop at least 5 times. I bought items for most people I know and still had spares. A trip to Augusta National and The Masters is special for many, many reasons, but being able to show off in your own branded merchandise means you can relive it for many years to come.

The shop is always extremely popular at each edition of The Masters, as patrons flock to pick up their merchandise and celebrate their trip to Augusta National in style (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Tremlett

I usually try to steer clear of cliche or hyperbole, but the first thing that came to mind when asked about this was that Augusta National truly feels like another world.

I usually try to steer clear of cliche or hyperbole, but the first thing that came to mind when asked about this was that Augusta National truly feels like another world.

Specifically, going from the busy, car-packed, Jimmie-John’s filled road in Augusta to the grounds of the course, felt like transitioning into a kind of golf nirvana. I can genuinely remember just how quiet the place was, how everything about the place felt different, felt special.

It was a delight to get on the grounds, walk around and see everyone just be totally present, not on their phones, watching golf and enjoying just being in a special place. When I was lucky enough to go in 2022, I was a little worried that The Masters wouldn’t live up to what it was in my head, but it was everything I wanted it to be and more. I just hope one day I can return.

Dan Parker

It has to be the slopes around the course. You hear it on the commentary every year that TV coverage does not do justice to the undulation, elevation changes and slopes dotted around the whole course. I'd also heard from people who had previously been to Augusta that 'it's really hilly', so I went in fully prepared for a hill or two.

It has to be the slopes around the course. You hear it on the commentary every year that TV coverage does not do justice to the undulation, elevation changes and slopes dotted around the whole course. I'd also heard from people who had previously been to Augusta that 'it's really hilly', so I went in fully prepared for a hill or two.

Still, even with all this expectation, I was still truly stunned at the elevation changes of the property. I think, because I've watched it so many times on TV, I had a very specific picture in my head of how the course looks.

We're only treated to certain camera angles from TV coverage when we watch The Masters at home, so when you're on property seeing parts of the course that are never broadcast, it takes some time to get your bearings and corroborate it with the pictures you've seen on TV for so many years.

The 10th hole at Augusta National is home to one of the most significant drops in elevation on the premises - but it's not as visible on camera! (Image credit: Getty Images)

When I arrived on site, I was all of a sudden met with the huge hill in the middle of the first fairway and the massive drop in the middle of the 9th fairway - so it took me a while to familiarize myself with the place.

By far the most impressive drop is the 10th hole - it's like a ski slope! It makes sense why the pros so rarely take driver off here. Not only do you have to draw the ball a decent amount (for right handers), but the slope is so severe a long iron or fairway wood will trundle miles down the hill. No wonder an injured Tiger has struggled with the walk around Augusta National, it's a true workout from the first tee shot to the very last putt.