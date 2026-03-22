Who Is Brandt Snedeker's Wife? Meet Mandy Snedeker

Plenty of golf fans are well aware of Brandt Snedeker by now, with nine PGA Tour wins, top-12 finishes in all four Majors and two Ryder Cup appearances on his resume as well as over $40 million in career earnings.

But what about the woman who has seen him through it all? His wife Mandy. Here, we will share all of the information we know about her, including when and how they met and the foundation they created together.

The Snedekers met while they were both attending Vanderbilt University, with Brandt graduating in 2003 - a year after his future wife.

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In 2004, Brandt turned pro and he navigated the early years of his career well, graduating onto the PGA Tour. It was a little after that, in 2008, that Snedeker and Mandy married.

Since then, the pair moved to Nashville, Tennessee and raised two children, Lily and Austin who are now also Vanderbilt fans. According to the Vanderbilt website, the family often attend college games together.

Showing out at The Hawk tonight. 🤩#VandyBoys | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/RjYA3rpTRpJune 3, 2023

On the subject of college, Mandy and Brandt set up the Snedeker golf scholarship in 2017 to help support the men's golf program at their Alma Mater.

Discussing the decision at the time, Mandy said: "We are both proud Commodores, but the golf program holds special importance for Brandt. He takes great pride in the current players, their accomplishments, and how the program keeps improving.

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"We hope this gift enhances everything else Coach Limbaugh is doing and that it gives future Vanderbilt golfers the same opportunity to experience success on and off the course that Brandt’s scholarship gave him.”

Similarly, Mandy and Brandy created the Snedeker Foundation following the pro golfer's FedEx Cup victory in 2012. The charity aims to support several social and athletic initiatives across Tennessee, and Mandy remains a key part of the organization when she isn't out supporting Brandt at events.

The Snedeker family pose for a photo after the 2012 FedEx Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Possibly Mrs Snedeker's favorite event was the 2018 Wyndham Championship, though, when her husband shot a remarkable 59.

Speaking about the moment shortly after, Mandy said: "I don’t know what hole it was, but they started mentioning that there was a chance that he could shoot 59.

“[When it happened] Oh, my gosh, I screamed and just went crazy. We have a lot of friends that are in the music industry and obviously are huge golfers. I was texting people all morning. Brandt shot 59. Brandt shot 59. It was crazy.”

It is such a special honor to be able to represent the United States as part of the @PresidentsCup. Looking forward to four great days of spirited competition with our tremendous squad at Royal Montreal! pic.twitter.com/QFQcp71jhpSeptember 26, 2024

More recently, Brandt was presented with the Payne Stewart award in 2024. Snedeker - known for his emotional side - was said to be in tears while simply practicing his award speech, but Mandy shared with the PGA Tour that his softer side is "what makes him so lovely."

Mandy was also pictured alongside Brandt at the 2024 Presidents Cup, where he was a non-playing assistant captain and has continued to support from outside the ropes as he battles away on the PGA Tour.