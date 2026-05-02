'I'm Super Excited For Them' - Nelly Korda Reacts To News Of Sister Jessica's Second Pregnancy
The World No.1 has expressed her delight at the news of sister Jessica's second pregnancy
Jessica Korda has announced she is pregnant with her second child, and the news has been met with delight by her younger sister, Nelly.
Six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica revealed the happy news on Friday, posting a playful video on her social media channels of her son, Greyson, running with ultrasound images attached to his shorts, accompanied by the message: “Sorry, tee time is full.”
Sorry, tee time is full ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hbygqepvw0May 1, 2026
The news means that Jessica, who is married to Johnny DelPrete, will soon make sister Nelly an aunt for the second time.
The World No.1 reacted to the announcement following her second round of 67 in the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, where she was tied for the lead with Brianna Do overnight.
She said: “Yeah, so excited. It's been a hard secret to keep, but I'm so happy for them.
“I mean, she's just such an amazing mom, and to see her step into that role two years ago with Greyson, I've never seen her so happy. I'm super excited for them.”
Korda, who won last week’s Chevron Championship for her third Major title, added: “Selfishly really excited for me because I can spoil another little baby. Yeah, just exciting times in the Korda and DelPrete fam.”
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Jessica only recently returned to competitive action following the birth of Greyson in 2024.
In fact, a T13 alongside Bud Cauley in December’s mixed team event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, aside, her appearance in March’s Ford Championship, where she missed the cut, was her first for nearly three years.
That’s because she sustained a back injury in May 2023, three months before she announced her first pregnancy.
The only other time she has played in 2026 so far was in April's Aramco Championship.
On that occasion, she was grouped with Nelly and Charley Hull in the first two rounds on her way to a T51.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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