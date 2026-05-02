'I'm Super Excited For Them' - Nelly Korda Reacts To News Of Sister Jessica's Second Pregnancy

Jessica Korda has announced she is pregnant with her second child, and the news has been met with delight by her younger sister, Nelly.

Six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica revealed the happy news on Friday, posting a playful video on her social media channels of her son, Greyson, running with ultrasound images attached to his shorts, accompanied by the message: “Sorry, tee time is full.”

Sorry, tee time is full ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hbygqepvw0May 1, 2026

The news means that Jessica, who is married to Johnny DelPrete, will soon make sister Nelly an aunt for the second time.

The World No.1 reacted to the announcement following her second round of 67 in the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, where she was tied for the lead with Brianna Do overnight.

She said: “Yeah, so excited. It's been a hard secret to keep, but I'm so happy for them.

“I mean, she's just such an amazing mom, and to see her step into that role two years ago with Greyson, I've never seen her so happy. I'm super excited for them.”

Jessica's sister Nelly said she is "so excited" to become an aunt for the second time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda, who won last week’s Chevron Championship for her third Major title, added: “Selfishly really excited for me because I can spoil another little baby. Yeah, just exciting times in the Korda and DelPrete fam.”

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Jessica only recently returned to competitive action following the birth of Greyson in 2024.

In fact, a T13 alongside Bud Cauley in December’s mixed team event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, aside, her appearance in March’s Ford Championship, where she missed the cut, was her first for nearly three years.

That’s because she sustained a back injury in May 2023, three months before she announced her first pregnancy.

The only other time she has played in 2026 so far was in April's Aramco Championship.

On that occasion, she was grouped with Nelly and Charley Hull in the first two rounds on her way to a T51.