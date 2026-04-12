Who Is On Cameron Young’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Wife And More

It took him a while to do it, but Cameron Young is now adding victories to the huge potential that earned him the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2021/22.

After 94 starts and seven runner-up finishes, Young claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in style, beating Mac Meissner by six at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

At the time, many thought it would be the catalyst for more victories in relatively short order, and that was indeed the case, with Young winning the biggest event of his career just seven months later at The Players Championship.

Less than a year earlier, Young had been in a slump, falling out of the world’s top 50, but suddenly he was in the top five. So, could he live up to that billing in his next start, The Masters?

After three rounds, it certainly looked that way, with Young joining Rory McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play.

But who does Young rely on to help his game and keep his feet on the ground? Here are the key members of his team…

Cameron Young's Coach – David Young

Cameron Young's coach is his father, David (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young’s coach is none other than his dad, David. Young Sr enjoyed a long and successful career as a PGA of America Golf Professional, and was the head professional of Sleepy Hollow Country Club in New York.

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Therefore, it makes sense for David to assist his son in his career.

David told PGA.com what makes the arrangement so successful, saying: “It just works. We think a lot alike. When we golf together, when we hit balls together, it never feels forced, even when we work on his swing.”

Cameron Young's Caddie – Kyle Sterbinsky

Young's caddie if a former Wake Forest University teammate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young’s career resurgence can be partly attributed to his decision to bring in Kyle Sterbinsky as his caddie.

Sterbinsky is a former Wake Forest University teammate of Young’s and came on board for the 2025 Truist Championship.

It was initially a temporary arrangement, but when Young placed T7, Sterbinsky, who had a professional career largely on mini tours, stayed on.

Just three months later, Sterbinsky guided Young to his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, while in September 2025, he was alongside him as he impressed in his maiden Ryder Cup appearance.

In March 2026, the partnership had its biggest success to date, when Young held off Matt Fitzpatrick to win The Players Championship, before he went on to share the 54-hole lead with Rory McIlroy at The Masters.

Cameron Young's Wife - Kelsey Dalition

Cameron Young married Kelsey Dalition in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young’s wife is Kelsey Dalition. The pair married in a private ceremony in 2021, but they’d known each other for most of their lives.

Dalition isn’t a big golf fan, but that appears to work to Young’s advantage. As he explained in an interview with The Journal News, later cited by Golfweek, it helps him switch off from the game.

He said: “It’s actually great for me, because the last thing I want to do when I get home is answer questions like, ‘Why’d you pull a 9-iron on 16?’ That would make my head explode, so that’s been a blessing.”

The pair’s private life is conducted largely out of the spotlight, although Kelsey has been seen with her husband at events, including the Masters Par-3 Contest.

They have three children, Henry and John and daughter Vivienne.

Cameron Young's Sports Psychologist – Dr Bhrett McCabe

Dr Bhrett McCabe (right) began working with Young in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another key member of Young’s team whose arrival coincided with his upturn in form is sports psychologist Dr Bhrett McCabe, with the pair linking up in early 2025.

McCabe gave an insight into how he has helped Young in an interview on The Smylie Show after his win at The Players Championship, suggesting he needed to let go of perfectionism.

McCabe said: “One of the things I challenged him on was this idea that you have to hit perfect shots coming down the stretch.”

He added: “When you believe in yourself to face anything, you can face anything. When you believe it has to be perfect or it should be perfect, then you then you get down on yourself.”