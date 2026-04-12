Who Is On Cameron Young’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Wife And More
Cameron Young has started adding victories to the ability that everyone could see from early on. Here is who is part of his inner circle
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It took him a while to do it, but Cameron Young is now adding victories to the huge potential that earned him the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2021/22.
After 94 starts and seven runner-up finishes, Young claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in style, beating Mac Meissner by six at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.
At the time, many thought it would be the catalyst for more victories in relatively short order, and that was indeed the case, with Young winning the biggest event of his career just seven months later at The Players Championship.
Less than a year earlier, Young had been in a slump, falling out of the world’s top 50, but suddenly he was in the top five. So, could he live up to that billing in his next start, The Masters?
After three rounds, it certainly looked that way, with Young joining Rory McIlroy at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play.
But who does Young rely on to help his game and keep his feet on the ground? Here are the key members of his team…
Cameron Young's Coach – David Young
Young’s coach is none other than his dad, David. Young Sr enjoyed a long and successful career as a PGA of America Golf Professional, and was the head professional of Sleepy Hollow Country Club in New York.
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Therefore, it makes sense for David to assist his son in his career.
David told PGA.com what makes the arrangement so successful, saying: “It just works. We think a lot alike. When we golf together, when we hit balls together, it never feels forced, even when we work on his swing.”
Cameron Young's Caddie – Kyle Sterbinsky
Young’s career resurgence can be partly attributed to his decision to bring in Kyle Sterbinsky as his caddie.
Sterbinsky is a former Wake Forest University teammate of Young’s and came on board for the 2025 Truist Championship.
It was initially a temporary arrangement, but when Young placed T7, Sterbinsky, who had a professional career largely on mini tours, stayed on.
Just three months later, Sterbinsky guided Young to his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, while in September 2025, he was alongside him as he impressed in his maiden Ryder Cup appearance.
In March 2026, the partnership had its biggest success to date, when Young held off Matt Fitzpatrick to win The Players Championship, before he went on to share the 54-hole lead with Rory McIlroy at The Masters.
Cameron Young's Wife - Kelsey Dalition
Young’s wife is Kelsey Dalition. The pair married in a private ceremony in 2021, but they’d known each other for most of their lives.
Dalition isn’t a big golf fan, but that appears to work to Young’s advantage. As he explained in an interview with The Journal News, later cited by Golfweek, it helps him switch off from the game.
He said: “It’s actually great for me, because the last thing I want to do when I get home is answer questions like, ‘Why’d you pull a 9-iron on 16?’ That would make my head explode, so that’s been a blessing.”
The pair’s private life is conducted largely out of the spotlight, although Kelsey has been seen with her husband at events, including the Masters Par-3 Contest.
They have three children, Henry and John and daughter Vivienne.
Cameron Young's Sports Psychologist – Dr Bhrett McCabe
Another key member of Young’s team whose arrival coincided with his upturn in form is sports psychologist Dr Bhrett McCabe, with the pair linking up in early 2025.
McCabe gave an insight into how he has helped Young in an interview on The Smylie Show after his win at The Players Championship, suggesting he needed to let go of perfectionism.
McCabe said: “One of the things I challenged him on was this idea that you have to hit perfect shots coming down the stretch.”
He added: “When you believe in yourself to face anything, you can face anything. When you believe it has to be perfect or it should be perfect, then you then you get down on yourself.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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