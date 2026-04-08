Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters
It's not just the players who will be enduring a tough week at Augusta National, with the caddies also playing a pivotal part in Masters success
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A good player-caddie partnership is crucial at Augusta National, with it one of the toughest layouts on the calendar both mentally and physically.
Providing lots of undulation and ever-changing winds, the winner of The Masters will have to earn it and, ahead of the 90th edition, we have taken a look at which player-caddie partnerships are searching for a victory at one of golf's big four championships.
Caddies can be seen on the course via their white boiler suits and, below, we take you through the 91 bagmen at The Masters.
Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters
Player
Caddie
Ludvig Aberg
Joe Skovron
Daniel Berger
Josh Cassell
Akshay Bhatia
Joe Greiner
Keegan Bradley
Scott Vail
Michael Brennan
Oliver Brett
Jacob Bridgeman
GW Cable
Sam Burns
Travis Perkins
Angel Cabrera
Angel Cabrera Jr
Brian Campbell
Cooper Wilson
Patrick Cantlay
Joe LaCava
Wyndham Clark
Dave Pelekoudas
Corey Conners
Danny Sahl
Fred Couples
Mark Chaney
Jason Day
Luke Reardon
Bryson DeChambeau
Greg Bodine
Nico Echavarria
Fabian Azcarate
Harris English
Eric Larson
Ethan Fang (a)
Will Livermore
Matt Fitzpatrick
Daniel Parratt
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Finnis
Ryan Fox
Dean Smith
Sergio Garcia
Benjamin Thompson
Ryan Gerard
Steve Hale
Chris Gotterup
Brady Stockton
Max Greyserman
Adam Parmer
Ben Griffin
Alex Ritthamel
Harry Hall
Henry Diana
Brian Harman
Scott Tway
Tyrrell Hatton
Hugo Dobson
Russell Henley
Andy Sanders
Jackson Herrington (a)
Derek Ernst
Nicolai Hojgaard
Christian Baech
Rasmus Hojgaard
Tom Ayling
Brandon Holtz (a)
Jeff Holtz
Max Homa
Lance Bennett
Viktor Hovland
Shay Knight
Mason Howell (a)
Jimmy Gillam
Sungjae Im
Will Wilcox
Casey Jarvis
Conrad Loubser
Dustin Johnson
Austin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Brian Smith
Naoyuki Kataoka
Satoshi Fujimoto
Johnny Keefer
Joe Muschong
Si Woo Kim
Manuel Villegas
Michael Kim
Danny Stout
Kurt Kitayama
Daniel Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Brian Reed
Brooks Koepka
Ricky Elliott
Fifa Laopakdee (a)
Santiago Botero
Min Woo Lee
Shane Joel
Haotong Li
Jady De Beer
Shane Lowry
Darren Reynolds
Robert MacIntyre
Michael Burrow
Hideki Matsuyama
Shota Hayafuji
Matt McCarty
Devrath Das
Rory McIlroy
Harry Diamond
Tom McKibbin
Ricky McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Scout McNealy
Collin Morikawa
Mark Urbanek
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Brian Nilsson
Alex Noren
Kyle Morrison
Andrew Novak
Jeff Hamley
Jose Maria Olazabal
Javier Corbalan
Carlos Ortiz
Mike Kerr
Marco Penge
Max Bill
Aldrich Potgieter
Luke Hopkins
Mateo Pulcini (a)
Steve Kling
Jon Rahm
Adam Hayes
Aaron Rai
Jason Timmis
Patrick Reed
Kessler Karain
Kristoffer Reitan
Tiim Poyser
Davis Riley
David Streza
Justin Rose
Mark Fulcher
Xander Schaufelle
Austin Kaiser
Scottie Scheffler
Ted Scott
Charl Schwartzel
Greg Hearmon
Adam Scott
John Limanti
Vijay Singh
Wayne De Haas
Cameron Smith
Sam Pinfold
JJ Spaun
Mark Carens
Jordan Spieth
Michael Greller
Sam Stevens
Will Dennis
Sepp Straka
Duane Bock
Nick Taylor
Dave Markle
Justin Thomas
Matt Minister
Sami Valimaki
Dominic Bott
Bubba Watson
Kyle Peters
Mike Weir
Tom Lamb
Danny Willett
Sam Haywood
Gary Woodland
Brennan Little
Cameron Young
Kyle Sterbinsky
As we know, player-caddie partnerships vary in lifespan and, prior to Augusta National, Wyndham Clark split with his long-time caddie John Ellis.
If you were to look down the list, the most successful player-caddie combo is Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, who have secured two wins at The Masters.
Winning player-caddie partnerships in the 2026 field are Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Dustin and Austin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji, and Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.