Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters

It's not just the players who will be enduring a tough week at Augusta National, with the caddies also playing a pivotal part in Masters success

Matt Cradock's avatar
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Four players and their caddies together
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A good player-caddie partnership is crucial at Augusta National, with it one of the toughest layouts on the calendar both mentally and physically.

Providing lots of undulation and ever-changing winds, the winner of The Masters will have to earn it and, ahead of the 90th edition, we have taken a look at which player-caddie partnerships are searching for a victory at one of golf's big four championships.

Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters

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Player

Caddie

Ludvig Aberg

Joe Skovron

Daniel Berger

Josh Cassell

Akshay Bhatia

Joe Greiner

Keegan Bradley

Scott Vail

Michael Brennan

Oliver Brett

Jacob Bridgeman

GW Cable

Sam Burns

Travis Perkins

Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera Jr

Brian Campbell

Cooper Wilson

Patrick Cantlay

Joe LaCava

Wyndham Clark

Dave Pelekoudas

Corey Conners

Danny Sahl

Fred Couples

Mark Chaney

Jason Day

Luke Reardon

Bryson DeChambeau

Greg Bodine

Nico Echavarria

Fabian Azcarate

Harris English

Eric Larson

Ethan Fang (a)

Will Livermore

Matt Fitzpatrick

Daniel Parratt

Tommy Fleetwood

Ian Finnis

Ryan Fox

Dean Smith

Sergio Garcia

Benjamin Thompson

Ryan Gerard

Steve Hale

Chris Gotterup

Brady Stockton

Max Greyserman

Adam Parmer

Ben Griffin

Alex Ritthamel

Harry Hall

Henry Diana

Brian Harman

Scott Tway

Tyrrell Hatton

Hugo Dobson

Russell Henley

Andy Sanders

Jackson Herrington (a)

Derek Ernst

Nicolai Hojgaard

Christian Baech

Rasmus Hojgaard

Tom Ayling

Brandon Holtz (a)

Jeff Holtz

Max Homa

Lance Bennett

Viktor Hovland

Shay Knight

Mason Howell (a)

Jimmy Gillam

Sungjae Im

Will Wilcox

Casey Jarvis

Conrad Loubser

Dustin Johnson

Austin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Brian Smith

Naoyuki Kataoka

Satoshi Fujimoto

Johnny Keefer

Joe Muschong

Si Woo Kim

Manuel Villegas

Michael Kim

Danny Stout

Kurt Kitayama

Daniel Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brian Reed

Brooks Koepka

Ricky Elliott 

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Santiago Botero

Min Woo Lee

Shane Joel

Haotong Li

Jady De Beer

Shane Lowry

Darren Reynolds

Robert MacIntyre

Michael Burrow

Hideki Matsuyama

Shota Hayafuji

Matt McCarty

Devrath Das

Rory McIlroy

Harry Diamond

Tom McKibbin

Ricky McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Scout McNealy

Collin Morikawa

Mark Urbanek

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Brian Nilsson

Alex Noren

Kyle Morrison

Andrew Novak

Jeff Hamley

Jose Maria Olazabal

Javier Corbalan

Carlos Ortiz

Mike Kerr

Marco Penge

Max Bill

Aldrich Potgieter

Luke Hopkins

Mateo Pulcini (a)

Steve Kling

Jon Rahm

Adam Hayes

Aaron Rai

Jason Timmis

Patrick Reed

Kessler Karain

Kristoffer Reitan

Tiim Poyser

Davis Riley

David Streza

Justin Rose

Mark Fulcher

Xander Schaufelle

Austin Kaiser

Scottie Scheffler

Ted Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Greg Hearmon

Adam Scott

John Limanti

Vijay Singh

Wayne De Haas

Cameron Smith

Sam Pinfold

JJ Spaun

Mark Carens

Jordan Spieth

Michael Greller

Sam Stevens

Will Dennis

Sepp Straka

Duane Bock

Nick Taylor

Dave Markle

Justin Thomas

Matt Minister

Sami Valimaki

Dominic Bott

Bubba Watson

Kyle Peters

Mike Weir

Tom Lamb

Danny Willett

Sam Haywood

Gary Woodland

Brennan Little

Cameron Young

Kyle Sterbinsky

As we know, player-caddie partnerships vary in lifespan and, prior to Augusta National, Wyndham Clark split with his long-time caddie John Ellis.

If you were to look down the list, the most successful player-caddie combo is Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, who have secured two wins at The Masters.

Winning player-caddie partnerships in the 2026 field are Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Dustin and Austin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji, and Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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