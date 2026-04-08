Every Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters

A good player-caddie partnership is crucial at Augusta National, with it one of the toughest layouts on the calendar both mentally and physically.

Providing lots of undulation and ever-changing winds, the winner of The Masters will have to earn it and, ahead of the 90th edition, we have taken a look at which player-caddie partnerships are searching for a victory at one of golf's big four championships.

Caddies can be seen on the course via their white boiler suits and, below, we take you through the 91 bagmen at The Masters.

Player-Caddie Partnership At The 2026 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Caddie Ludvig Aberg Joe Skovron Daniel Berger Josh Cassell Akshay Bhatia Joe Greiner Keegan Bradley Scott Vail Michael Brennan Oliver Brett Jacob Bridgeman GW Cable Sam Burns Travis Perkins Angel Cabrera Angel Cabrera Jr Brian Campbell Cooper Wilson Patrick Cantlay Joe LaCava Wyndham Clark Dave Pelekoudas Corey Conners Danny Sahl Fred Couples Mark Chaney Jason Day Luke Reardon Bryson DeChambeau Greg Bodine Nico Echavarria Fabian Azcarate Harris English Eric Larson Ethan Fang (a) Will Livermore Matt Fitzpatrick Daniel Parratt Tommy Fleetwood Ian Finnis Ryan Fox Dean Smith Sergio Garcia Benjamin Thompson Ryan Gerard Steve Hale Chris Gotterup Brady Stockton Max Greyserman Adam Parmer Ben Griffin Alex Ritthamel Harry Hall Henry Diana Brian Harman Scott Tway Tyrrell Hatton Hugo Dobson Russell Henley Andy Sanders Jackson Herrington (a) Derek Ernst Nicolai Hojgaard Christian Baech Rasmus Hojgaard Tom Ayling Brandon Holtz (a) Jeff Holtz Max Homa Lance Bennett Viktor Hovland Shay Knight Mason Howell (a) Jimmy Gillam Sungjae Im Will Wilcox Casey Jarvis Conrad Loubser Dustin Johnson Austin Johnson Zach Johnson Brian Smith Naoyuki Kataoka Satoshi Fujimoto Johnny Keefer Joe Muschong Si Woo Kim Manuel Villegas Michael Kim Danny Stout Kurt Kitayama Daniel Kitayama Jake Knapp Brian Reed Brooks Koepka Ricky Elliott Fifa Laopakdee (a) Santiago Botero Min Woo Lee Shane Joel Haotong Li Jady De Beer Shane Lowry Darren Reynolds Robert MacIntyre Michael Burrow Hideki Matsuyama Shota Hayafuji Matt McCarty Devrath Das Rory McIlroy Harry Diamond Tom McKibbin Ricky McCormick Maverick McNealy Scout McNealy Collin Morikawa Mark Urbanek Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Brian Nilsson Alex Noren Kyle Morrison Andrew Novak Jeff Hamley Jose Maria Olazabal Javier Corbalan Carlos Ortiz Mike Kerr Marco Penge Max Bill Aldrich Potgieter Luke Hopkins Mateo Pulcini (a) Steve Kling Jon Rahm Adam Hayes Aaron Rai Jason Timmis Patrick Reed Kessler Karain Kristoffer Reitan Tiim Poyser Davis Riley David Streza Justin Rose Mark Fulcher Xander Schaufelle Austin Kaiser Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott Charl Schwartzel Greg Hearmon Adam Scott John Limanti Vijay Singh Wayne De Haas Cameron Smith Sam Pinfold JJ Spaun Mark Carens Jordan Spieth Michael Greller Sam Stevens Will Dennis Sepp Straka Duane Bock Nick Taylor Dave Markle Justin Thomas Matt Minister Sami Valimaki Dominic Bott Bubba Watson Kyle Peters Mike Weir Tom Lamb Danny Willett Sam Haywood Gary Woodland Brennan Little Cameron Young Kyle Sterbinsky

As we know, player-caddie partnerships vary in lifespan and, prior to Augusta National, Wyndham Clark split with his long-time caddie John Ellis.

If you were to look down the list, the most successful player-caddie combo is Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott, who have secured two wins at The Masters.

Winning player-caddie partnerships in the 2026 field are Jon Rahm and Adam Hayes, Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller, Dustin and Austin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Shota Hayafuji, and Patrick Reed and Kessler Karain.