Sanderson Farms Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money
There's a record purse at the Country Club of Jackson as World No.12 Sam Burns returns to defend his title
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After the drama of last week’s Presidents Cup, the new PGA Tour season moves on to the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.
A handful of the best PGA Tour players, including Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, are in Scotland this week for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, while many other big names are sitting out this tournament. However, there are still some relatively high-profile players among the Tour’s lesser names in this week's field.
One is defending champion Sam Burns, fresh from his exploits at Quail Hollow last week. Burns’ final round last year included four birdies in a five-hole run over the back nine to hold off the challenges of Nick Watney and Cameron Young for his second PGA Tour title. The overnight leader going into the final round was Sahith Theegala. However, his challenge faded as the day progressed and he finished tied for eighth – a position the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee will be looking to improve on this week.
As well as Burns, another player who competed in the Presidents Cup, the International team's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, also appears. World No.45 Harris English participates too, as does the man three places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Keegan Bradley. Ryan Armour, who won the tournament in 2017, will be hoping for similar success this year. Other former winners appearing include 2015 victor Peter Malnati and Cody Gribble, who won in 2016.
The players will compete for a record purse of $7.9m, an increase of $900,000 last year, with the winner earning $1.42m. Whoever does claim the first prize will need to negotiate a parkland course known for its small and challenging greens.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,422,000
|2nd
|$861,100
|3rd
|$545,100
|4th
|$387,100
|5th
|$323,900
|6th
|$286,375.
|7th
|$266,625
|8th
|$246,875
|9th
|$231,075
|10th
|$215,275
|11th
|$199,475
|12th
|$183,675
|13th
|$167,875
|14th
|$152,075
|15th
|$144,175
|16th
|$136,275
|17th
|$128,375
|18th
|$120,475
|19th
|$112,575
|20th
|$104,675
|21st
|$96,775.
|22nd
|$88,875
|23rd
|$82,555
|24th
|$76,235
|25th
|$69,915
|26th
|$63,595
|27th
|$61,225
|28th
|$58,855
|29th
|$56,485
|30th
|$54,115
|31st
|$51,745
|32nd
|$49,375
|33rd
|$47,005
|34th
|$45,030
|35th
|$43,055
|36th
|$41,080
|37th
|$39,105
|38th
|$37,525
|39th
|$35,945
|40th
|$34,365
|41st
|$32,785
|42nd
|$31,205
|43rd
|$29,625
|44th
|$28,045
|45th
|$26,465
|46th
|$24,885
|47th
|$23,305
|48th
|$22,041
|49th
|$20,935
|50th
|$20,303
|51st
|$19,829
|52nd
|$19,355
|53rd
|$19,039.
|54th
|$18,723
|55th
|$18,565
|56th
|$18,407
|57th
|$18,407
|58th
|$18,091
|59th
|$17,933
|60th
|$17,775
|61st
|$17,617
|62nd
|$17,459
|63rd
|$17,301
|64th
|$17,143
|65th
|$16,985
|66th
|$16,827
|67th
|$16,669
|68th
|$16,511
|69th
|$16,353
|70th
|$16,195
|71st
|$16,037
|72nd
|$15,879
|73rd
|$15,721
|74th
|$15,563
|75th
|$15,405
|76th
|$15,247
|77th
|$15,089
|78th
|$14,931
|79th
|$14,773
|80th
|$14,615
|81st
|$14,457
|82nd
|$14,299
|83rd
|$14,141
|84th
|$13,983
|85th
|$13,825
|86th
|$13,667
|87th
|$13,509
|88th
|$13,351
|89th
|$13,193
|90th
|$13,035
Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Field
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Barnes, Erik
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Blair, Zac
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burmester, Dean
- Burns, Sam
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Cummins, Quade
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Detry, Thomas
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Furr, Wilson
- Garnett, Brice
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hammer, Cole
- Hanko, Joseph
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hodges, Lee
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murphy, Sam
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Núñez, Augusto
- Pan, C.T.
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suber, Jackson
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wilkinson, Brice
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- We, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
Who Won The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship?
Sam Burns won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The American secured his second PGA Tour victory edging out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by one shot.
Where Is The Sanderson Farms Championship Being Played?
The tournament is taking place at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The club, which opened in 1914, began hosting the Sanderson Farms Championship in its centenary year.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Bushnell Ion Elite Golf GPS Watch Review
Joel Tadman takes the Bushnell Ion Elite GPS watch on the course over multiple rounds to discover what the user experience is truly like
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Best Nike Golf Caps 2022
Caps you will have seen on the heads of Rory, Tiger and Tommy, here are the best Nike golf caps in the game right now.
By Sam Tremlett • Published