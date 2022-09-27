Sanderson Farms Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the drama of last week’s Presidents Cup, the new PGA Tour season moves on to the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A handful of the best PGA Tour players, including Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, are in Scotland this week for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, while many other big names are sitting out this tournament. However, there are still some relatively high-profile players among the Tour’s lesser names in this week's field.

One is defending champion Sam Burns, fresh from his exploits at Quail Hollow last week. Burns’ final round last year included four birdies in a five-hole run over the back nine to hold off the challenges of Nick Watney and Cameron Young for his second PGA Tour title. The overnight leader going into the final round was Sahith Theegala. However, his challenge faded as the day progressed and he finished tied for eighth – a position the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee will be looking to improve on this week.

As well as Burns, another player who competed in the Presidents Cup, the International team's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, also appears. World No.45 Harris English participates too, as does the man three places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Keegan Bradley. Ryan Armour, who won the tournament in 2017, will be hoping for similar success this year. Other former winners appearing include 2015 victor Peter Malnati and Cody Gribble, who won in 2016.

The players will compete for a record purse of $7.9m, an increase of $900,000 last year, with the winner earning $1.42m. Whoever does claim the first prize will need to negotiate a parkland course known for its small and challenging greens.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,422,000 2nd $861,100 3rd $545,100 4th $387,100 5th $323,900 6th $286,375. 7th $266,625 8th $246,875 9th $231,075 10th $215,275 11th $199,475 12th $183,675 13th $167,875 14th $152,075 15th $144,175 16th $136,275 17th $128,375 18th $120,475 19th $112,575 20th $104,675 21st $96,775. 22nd $88,875 23rd $82,555 24th $76,235 25th $69,915 26th $63,595 27th $61,225 28th $58,855 29th $56,485 30th $54,115 31st $51,745 32nd $49,375 33rd $47,005 34th $45,030 35th $43,055 36th $41,080 37th $39,105 38th $37,525 39th $35,945 40th $34,365 41st $32,785 42nd $31,205 43rd $29,625 44th $28,045 45th $26,465 46th $24,885 47th $23,305 48th $22,041 49th $20,935 50th $20,303 51st $19,829 52nd $19,355 53rd $19,039. 54th $18,723 55th $18,565 56th $18,407 57th $18,407 58th $18,091 59th $17,933 60th $17,775 61st $17,617 62nd $17,459 63rd $17,301 64th $17,143 65th $16,985 66th $16,827 67th $16,669 68th $16,511 69th $16,353 70th $16,195 71st $16,037 72nd $15,879 73rd $15,721 74th $15,563 75th $15,405 76th $15,247 77th $15,089 78th $14,931 79th $14,773 80th $14,615 81st $14,457 82nd $14,299 83rd $14,141 84th $13,983 85th $13,825 86th $13,667 87th $13,509 88th $13,351 89th $13,193 90th $13,035

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Field

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Cummins, Quade

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Frittelli, Dylan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hanko, Joseph

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murphy, Sam

NeSmith, Matthew

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Pan, C.T.

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suber, Jackson

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wilkinson, Brice

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

We, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Who Won The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship? Sam Burns won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The American secured his second PGA Tour victory edging out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by one shot.