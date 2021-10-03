Sam Burns secured his second PGA Tour title, with a final round 67 good enough for a one shot victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sam Burns Claims Sanderson Farms Championship

The American has been one of the inform players over the last 18 months, registering multiple top-10’s and his first victory at the Valspar Championship in May.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns was in imperious form, birdieing four holes in five over the back nine to secure a second title in six months.

Starting just one shot back of overnight leader Sahith Theegala, Burns got out the blocks well, with three birdies in seven holes keeping him near the top.

There were a number of big movers on the final day, as we saw Nick Watney and Henrik Norlander shoot 7 and 8-under-par rounds to catapult themselves up the leaderboard, eventually finishing at 21-under-par for the tournament to set the clubhouse target.

Burns though was beginning to show his class in Mississippi, with a birdie at the 11th being followed by a trio of birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th to give himself a two-shot cushion.

Pars followed at the 16th and 17th, with a bogey at the last proving only a minor blip as he tapped in for a five-under-par final round and the second title of his young career.

Speaking after his round, Burns said “This win is huge, it’s the first event of the new season for me and I enjoy coming to this place because it’s the closest event to home, so my family can drive over and I just love this area and the golf course.

“The main thing was that we knew what our game plan was. The nerves were there a little bit on 18, but I saw the leaderboard on the 17th green and I felt the guys behind us weren’t quite close enough to catch us.

“That’s when it hit me that if I can get it up around the green and make a four or a five then we would win this thing.”