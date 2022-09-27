Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Preview, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour returns to Scotland for the much-loved Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns will play centre stage.

The Home of Golf served up the finest drama when it hosted the 150th Open Championship just a few short months ago, when Cameron Smith chased down Rory McIlroy to secure his maiden Major title. It proved to be a pivotal moment in the Australian's career, with his switch to the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Series finalised shortly after.

For McIlroy, it marked eight years since his last Major success. Although a concern on the face of it, the Northern Irishman posted top-3 finishes at the Masters and Open Championship alongside a T5 at the US Open and solo eighth at the PGA Championship; rising to World No.2 in the process.

The 33-year-old headlines the field this week and will be joined by recently-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. With his victory at the Country Club in Brookline, the Englishman joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same venue.

Fitzpatrick followed his Major success with a T6 finish at the Scottish Open, T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a second place finish at the Italian Open. The 28-year-old's form has catapulted him to a career high 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Francesco Molinari will make a return to Carnoustie, the scene of his 2018 Open Championship victory. With a T15 at the Open Championship at St Andrews and T9 at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Italian is looking to build on his form as he targets a return to the Ryder Cup team in Rome.

Billy Horschel will tee it up in Europe for the second time in three weeks and will do so having played a key role in the United States Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow. The American formed an electric partnership with Max Homa as team USA resisted a spirited fightback to win the Presidents Cup.

The name on the lips of many this week is two-time Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman won by four in 2016 and successfully defended his title with a convincing three-shot victory. He looked set to make it a hattrick in 2018 but finished second having held the overnight lead. It was a similar story last year, with the 30-year-old leading the way at the halfway stage before being pipped by Danny Willett.

Willett is looking to become the first player since Hatton to defend the title, fresh from an agonising second place finish at the Fortinet Championship. The Englishman three-putted for bogey from inside 4 feet on the final green at Silverado Resort after Max Homa chipped in for birdie moments earlier. The unsuspected two-shot swing handed the American victory in the PGA Tour season opener in California.

Former Masters champion and LIV Golf defector Patrick Reed was set to tee it up this week but was forced to withdraw after reportedly developing a bad back caused by an unsupportive mattress at last week's French Open. Fellow LIV Golf member Talor Gooch will be joined by 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and fellow South Africans Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris and Branden Grace.

Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein and Jed Morgan round out the final LIV players that will compete at three of the best golf courses in Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Josh Armstrong

Adri Arnaus

Zheng-Kai Bai

Nathan Barbieri

Austin Bautista

Oliver Bekker

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Christiaan Burke

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Russell Chrystie

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Louis Dobbelaar

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Talor Gooch

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

David Howell

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Steve Lewton

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Jediah Morgan

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Trent Phillips

Thomas Pieters

Aaron Pike

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Jovan Rebula

Patrick Reed

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Charl Schwartzel

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Tristen Strydom

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Peter Uihlein

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Martin Vorster

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Jordan Zunic

Position Prize Money 1 $800,000 2 $533,330 3 $300,480 4 $240,000 5 $203,520 6 $168,000 7 $144,000 8 $120,000 9 $107,520 10 $96,000 11 $88,320 12 $82,560 13 $77,280 14 $73,440 15 $70,560 16 $67,680 17 $64,800 18 $61,920 19 $59,520 20 $57,600 21 $55,680 22 $54,240 23 $52,800 24 $51,360 25 $49,920 26 $48,480 27 $47,040 28 $45,600 29 $44,160 30 $42,720 31 $41,280 32 $39,840 33 $38,400 34 $36,960 35 $36,000 36 $35,040 37 $34,080 38 $33,120 39 $32,160 40 $31,200 41 $30,240 42 $29,280 43 $28,320 44 $27,360 45 $26,400 46 $25,440 47 $24,480 48 $23,520 49 $22,560 50 $21,600 51 $20,640 52 $19,680 53 $18,720 54 $17,760 55 $16,800 56 $15,840 57 $14,880 58 $14,400 59 $13,920 60 $13,440

2016 Masters champion Danny Willett secured victory at the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishman, who was celebrating his 34th birthday, raced to a three-shot lead ahead of the final round before a closing 68 to win by two from Tyrrell Hatton and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden.

The Alfred Dunhill Links will be contested at three venues - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.