Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

Following the excitement of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, the PGA Tour returns this week and it's the second FedEx Cup Fall event of the year - the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A mainstay of the PGA Tour campaign since 1968, the Sanderson Farms Championship is sometimes affectionately known as 'the Chicken Championship' due to the poultry farming main sponsors.

With many of the world's elite players opting to take a rest until the new year, anyone looking to make sure of their playing rights for next season can go a long way to doing so via a strong result.

PGA Tour winners, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are the two top names at the Country Club of Jackson, while defending champion, Kevin Yu is among the crowd which is also tipped to enjoy an excellent run.

Below, we've listed the outright odds for many of the leading claims as well as our picks to win the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Kevin Yu and Zeke Salas pose with the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson Farms Championship Course Fast Facts

Course Name: The Country Club of Jackson

The Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Established: 1914

1914 Par: 72

72 Yardage: 7,461

7,461 Times Hosted: 10

10 Course Record: 60 (-12) David Skinns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanderson Farms Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Kevin Yu -23 (playoff - Beau Hossler) 2023 Luke List -18 (playoff - Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin, Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander) 2022 Mackenzie Hughes -17 (playoff - Sepp Straka) 2021 Sam Burns -22 (one stroke) 2020 Sergio Garcia -19 (one stroke) 2019 Sebastian Munoz -18 (playoff - Sungjae Im) 2018 Cameron Champ -21 (four strokes) 2017 Ryan Armour -19 (five strokes) 2016 Cody Gribble -20 (four strokes) 2015 Peter Malnati -18 (one stroke)

Sanderson Farms Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Akshay Bhatia (+1600)

Min Woo Lee (+2000)

Davis Thompson (+2000)

Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200)

J.T. Poston (+2800)

Kevin Yu (+2800)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+2800)

Emiliano Grillo (+3300)

Jacob Bridgeman (+3300)

Beau Hossler (+3500)

Mackenzie Hughes (+3500)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+3500)

Rico Hoey (+3500)

Garrick Higgo (+4000)

Matt Wallace (+4000)

Max Homa (+4000)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4500)

Sam Stevens (+4500)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+4500)

Cameron Champ (+5000)

Doug Ghim (+5000)

Keith Mitchell (+5000)

Mark Hubbard (+5000)

Matt Kuchar (+5000)

Patrick Fishburn (+5000)

Alex Smalley (+5500)

All other players priced at +6000 or higher

Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Michael Thorbjornsen +2200 To Win @ BetMGM

The former Stanford star has not quite made the splash on the PGA Tour like we thought he would, but he has proved his quality a number of times with two runners-up finishes on Tour and five top-fives.

He is one of the best players in the field this week and has some good form after a T13th last time out. He clearly likes the Country Club of Jackson after finishing T8th last year at 19-under-par, so I think he has a good shot of contending for the title come Sunday.

Sleeper: Harry Higgs +10000 To Win @ BetMGM

The popular American is one of a number of PGA Tour players fighting for their future this week after a disappointing season, so he should be very motivated to play well. He missed the cut by a single stroke last time out at the Procore, where his impressive 68 in round two was not enough to made amends for a poor opening 76.

He was brilliant with the driver and putter statistically but his irons really let him down, so hopefully that has been worked on. Higgs was T2nd in Myrtle Beach earlier this season and won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year so there is great golf in him.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Min Woo Lee +2000 To Win @ BetMGM

The Australian comes into the Sanderson Farms Championship off the back of two excellent performances in Europe, claiming a T11th at the BMW PGA Championship, as well as a T5th at the FedEx Open de France, a tournament he could have won after a poor back nine on Sunday.

For this week, The Country Club of Jackson should suit Lee's game, with length off the tee a premium on a course that boasts several long par 4s and 5s. The only slight negative is that, although Lee is long off the tee, his accuracy can waver.

However, when he produced strong results over the fortnight period, both his driving and approach play have been on form, which tells me he's trending nicely.

Sleeper: Ben Kohles +8000 To Win @ BetMGM

In his last five starts, Kohles has produced a T8th finish at the ISCO Championship, a T20th at the 3M Open and a T26th result at the Procore Championship, which featured several US Ryder Cuppers in the field.

He's playing solidly and, stats-wise, ranks second in terms of greens in regulation and third in driving accuracy percentage. Admittedly, he isn't the longest player, but if the American can get the putter firing, which he has done recently, I'm certain Kohles could sneak inside the top-10 during a period where strong results are needed in terms of his FedEx Cup Fall standing.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Michael Thorbjornsen +2200 To Win @ BetMGM

The winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, since it moved to The Country Club of Jackson, has often been someone who is capable of ripping the golf ball miles off the tee and has enjoyed a good putting week.

Someone who naturally falls into both of those categories is Michael Thorbjornsen. The young American hits the ball a country mile and is often proficient with the flat stick. Add in his top-10 on debut here last year and I think he has a great chance of performing even better in this wide-open field.

Sleeper: Max Homa +4000 To Win @ BetMGM

Admittedly, Homa is not exactly the sleepiest of sleepers, but he has not been anywhere near the level he expects to be this season and his odds belie that fact.

The former Ryder Cup player will hopefully have been inspired by watching the action at Bethpage from afar last week and be motivated to go and sort his immediate PGA Tour future out as soon as possible.

A long and accurate driver who is better on the greens that most people give him credit for, Homa could enjoy a much-needed top-10 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, I believe.

How To Watch The Sanderson Farms Championship

US/ET

Thursday, October 2 - Round One: 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, October 3 - Round Two: 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, October 4 - Round Three: 4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

4:00pm - 7:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, October 5 - Round Four: 3:30pm - 6:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, October 2 - Round One: 5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, October 3 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

5:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, October 4 - Round Three: 9:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, October 5 - Round Four: 8:30pm - 11:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025