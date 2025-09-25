Ryder Cup Pairings: 6 Nailed On Partnerships For Bethpage Black

The announcement of the Ryder Cup pairings is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the week - and soon all will be revealed.

At this stage of the week - when we've all seen a bit of coverage of the practice rounds at Bethpage Black - it doesn't take a genius to correctly predict one or two pairings.

Predicting the pairings for Team Europe is also easier this year, because the line-up is almost the same as it was in Rome in 2023 - and it's hard to imagine captain Luke Donald not sticking with one or two successful partnerships.

As for Team USA, we can learn a lot by looking at previous partnerships in the Presidents Cup.

Usually the captain's pairings are announced immediately after the Opening Ceremony, which all adds to the thrill of the occasion.

However, there's been a pretty significant change to the schedule because of the weather, which saw the Opening Ceremony brought forward to Wednesday.

Still, the pairings will be revealed at 4pm EDT (9pm BST) on Thursday, the original slot in the schedule.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once Keegan Bradley and Donald have revealed their choices, they will give interviews explaining their reasoning, with the process expected to end around an hour later.

Like a lot of golf fans, we've been monitoring the practice sessions closely - and we are reasonably confident that we could correctly name at least six pairings.

Here are six pairings that we're 99% certain of seeing in action this week.

USA pairings

Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.1 and No.3 played together successfully at last year's Presidents Cup, and they have been paired together three times this week.

It seems inevitable that Bradley will use these two in either or both of the foursomes and fourball sessions.

Not that this has anything to do with these two playing together, but both players have worked with putting coach Phil Kenyon.

We could well see a masterclass on the greens.

Record (Wins, Losses, Ties)

Ryder Cup New pairing

Presidents Cup 2-1-0

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are close friends, and they clearly have a good chemistry on the course.

It's unusual to see these two not playing practice rounds together, and that's been the case again this week.

Three times they've been out alongside each other in practice, and it would be a surprise not to see this reliable Presidents Cup partnership tee it up on Friday.

They've now played together nine times in the USA versus Internationals match, the most in the event's history.

Record (Wins, Losses, Ties)

Ryder Cup 2-2-0

Presidents Cup 5-4-0

Bryson DeChambeau/Ben Griffin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're not totally convinced this pairing will happen, but we wouldn't be shocked to see DeChambeau partner up with rookie Ben Griffin.

The pair looked to be getting on well during the practice rounds; in fact, alongside Justin Thomas and Cameron Young they've played together three days in a row.

Record

Ryder Cup New pairing

Presidents Cup n/a

European pairings

Viktor Hovland/Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We saw Viktor Hovland successfully paired with Ludvig Aberg last time out, and MacIntyre with Rose in the fourballs, but the Norwegian and Scot have played together in all three practice sessions this week.

Hovland hits it left-to-right off the tee, and MacIntyre is also a fader - but he's a lefty. This sounds like a perfect foursomes partnership.

"Yeah, I've played a bunch with Bob over the past few years. We obviously came out at a similar time," Hovland said this week.

"We played some junior golf and amateur golf together. So get along great with Bob.

"He's obviously a great player and had an amazing year this year. Yeah, I think we really vibe well off of each other, and we've had some good games here the last couple weeks.

"So yeah, it will be fun. We'll see what happens. But I think we'd make a good team."

Record

Ryder Cup New pairing

Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No surprises here after their successful partnership in Rome. The LIV Golf Legion XIII duo have played together twice already this week and are a very natural pairing for Donald.

Both players have a tendency to get a little hot under the collar at times, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing in a Ryder Cup.

Record (Wins, Losses, Ties)

Ryder Cup 2-0-1

Tommy Fleetwood/Rory McIlroy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Fleetwood Mac' will surely be reunited after enjoying such a successful time together in Rome two years ago.

FedEx Cup champ Tommy Fleetwood and Masters champ Rory McIlroy won two out of two in the foursomes at Marco Simone.

"I like the energy that I think he has, that he brings to your team, that he brings to the Ryder Cup," Fleetwood said this week.

"I think it’s amazing. If I’m one of them that gets a chance to play with him, I would love that opportunity.

"And whatever energy he decides to bring, I’ll be there to support him and be a good partner for him."

Record (Wins, Losses, Ties)

Ryder Cup 2-0-0