Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Ted Scott And Francesco Molinari Ryder Cup Incident - What Actually Happened?

The Ryder Cup has been completely one-sided, with Europe dominating proceedings and, consequently, it started to get slightly heated on Saturday afternoon.

During the day, much had been made about the crowd's actions at Bethpage Black, but it was players and caddies who were involved in a slight squabble towards the tail-end of Saturday's four-balls.

Taking place in the second match of the afternoon, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau faced off against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

As Europe sat 3-up after 14, both pairs halved the 15th with birdies but it was the actions of those on the green which caught the eye, as Rose was seen asking DeChambeau's caddie, Gregory Bodine, to move away from his line ahead of a crucial putt.

With Rose holing the birdie putt, DeChambeau then fired back with a birdie of his own, with Bodine and DeChambeau looking to chat with Rose as he walked off the green and up to the 16th tee box.

As the two were kept apart, Fleetwood continued to chat with DeChambeau, but then Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, was seen arguing with European vice-captain Francesco Molinari, with the caddie visibly angry as he shouted at the Italian.

A post shared by Sky Sports (@skysports) A photo posted by on

From the footage, it appears that Molinari was trying to get past Scott to make it to the 16th tee, with the former Ryder Cupper putting his hand on his shoulder as he went past.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The moment caused Scott to react, with Fleetwood's caddie, Ian Finnis, playing peacemaker as they put their bags on the tee box.

After all was calm, the two pairs went on to complete the 16th hole, with Rose going on to claim the winning moment, parring the hole to secure a 3&2 victory and put another point on the board for Team Europe.

Following the winning putt, all the players and caddies shook hands on the green, with no further exchanges made.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after the match, Rose stated: "Yeah, it was a shame that the match got to that point because it was actually a really great match.

"I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of whatever, calculations and bits and pieces, so I sort of waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again and I was sort of -- I questioned whether -- I was like, it's my putt, right, or however I said it.

"Maybe I didn't say it as politely as I could have said it in the moment, but by no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.

"Yeah, I don't think we should dwell on that, honestly. I said to the boys, if you want me to say, excuse me, please, then yeah, my bad, but it was an amazing match honestly. I think we got off to a great start. The quality of golf was exceptional.

"Tommy played incredible around the turn in the middle of the back nine, and it was an epic match to be a part of."