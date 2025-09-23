Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Rescheduled Due To Prospect Of 'Inclement Weather'
The Opening Ceremony at Bethpage Black had been due to take place on Thursday, but with rain in the forecast, it has been moved to Wednesday
The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony has been brought forward to Wednesday because of the prospect of rain on Thursday, when it was originally scheduled.
The outlook for Thursday at Bethpage Black certainly doesn’t look promising, with the forecast stating periods of rain are “likely” with breezy conditions also expected.
Perhaps even more ominously, the extended forecast describes “considerable uncertainty” in the “timing, coverage, and intensity of precipitation Thursday through the weekend.”
While that hints at the inclement weather potentially impacting the action itself, which begins on Friday, of more immediate concern is the Opening Ceremony.
Officials are clearly not taking any chances, bringing it forward by a day, although, even then, it might not completely escape the rain, with intermittent showers and the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm forecast.
A statement read: “Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday, September 25th, the 2025 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony has been moved to Wednesday, September 24th. The Opening Ceremony pre-show will begin at 3pm with the Opening Ceremony set for 4pm.”
Anyone holding a Ryder Cup plus ticket for Thursday need not worry either, with the statement adding: “Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday will now be admitted both Wednesday and Thursday.”
One of the big moments ahead of the first session of foursomes on Friday morning is the captain’s pairings, and the statement concludes by confirming the timing of the announcements is unaffected.
It reads: “US captain Keegan Bradley and European captain Luke Donald will announce Friday morning pairings as planned at 4pm Thursday at a location to be determined.”
As a result of the move, Wednesday's practice schedules for both teams will now begin earlier, with the Europeans starting at 9.30am and Team USA at 9.45am.
The forecast could yet necessitate the captains rethinking their teams' preparations for Thursday, too.
Both teams are scheduled to take part in nine-hole practice sessions off the 10th tee on Thursday, with the US team beginning at 10am and the Europeans an hour later.
That’s their last opportunity to work on things ahead of the match, but there will surely be anxious glances skywards as the times approach, given the unpromising forecast.
Another significant entry in the schedule for Thursday is the singles session of the Junior Ryder Cup, but rather than the original start time of 7.30am, it is now to be determined.
As for the first day of the Ryder Cup, the early forecast suggests scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could be in the area.
