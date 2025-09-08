Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am

The BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am is always one of the most eagerly anticipated occasions of the week at Wentworth, and this year promises to be no different.

High-profile celebrities, including tennis legend Sir Andy Murray and former Real Madrid soccer star Gareth Bale, will tee it up at the event, which takes place on Wednesday, where they will be joined by many of the biggest names in the BMW PGA Championship field.

Among them will be Billy Horschel, who will begin the defence of his BMW PGA Championship title the following day, and LIV Golfers Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

However, one huge name taking part in the DP World Tour’s flagship event who will be absent from the Celebrity Pro-Am this year is Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman competed in the 2024 edition alongside Bale and former England cricket all-rounder Stuart Broad, but he will not be playing this year’s Celebrity Pro-Am due to a prior commitment.

McIlroy played alongside Gareth Bale at the pro-am a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though McIlroy isn’t among the professionals lined up for the pro-am, his preparations for the BMW PGA Championship have already begun.

McIlroy, who has a home in the area, was at Wentworth for a practice round on Monday, just one day after he defeated Joakim Lagergren in a thrilling playoff to claim his second Irish Open title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy was at Wentworth on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

He will be hoping to take that momentum into the tournament, where he is looking for his second BMW PGA Championship title after winning it in 2012.

The tournament is also being used to help prepare the European Ryder Cup team for the defence of its title on US soil when the match begins at Bethpage Black on September 26th.

McIlroy is the biggest name in the 12-player line-up, and he will be joined at the BMW PGA Championship by 10 of his teammates, with Sepp Straka the only European Ryder Cup player absent from the event.